Baxter: Solid Upward Ride In The Future

Going beyond SG&A expenses, the company has also leveraged the bottom line by targeting an optimal product mix.

Acquisition of Claris Injectables and partnership with ScinoPharm will be major growth drivers for Baxter in future years.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) is a medical device and generic pharmaceutical company that not only surpassed its adjusted diluted EPS guidance in Q1 2017, but also updated its revenue and earnings guidance for full year 2017. I believe that investors should actively accumulate this stock in 2017, to benefit from growing demand in the renal and generic injectables segment.

In this article, I will explain my rationale for favoring Baxter International in greater detail.

Peritoneal dialysis and acute renal care business can prove to be solid growth areas for Baxter in 2017

With multiple factors such as aging population, increasing demand for home therapies, and penetration of medical technologies in emerging markets at play, the global renal segment which involves peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis technologies, continuous renal replacement therapies, and other dialysis services, is expected to report sales in excess of $17 billion by end of year 2021.

And in this market, the peritoneal dialysis or PD market is the one with attractive growth rate in the range of 5% to 6%. Baxter has launched multiple advanced automatic peritoneal dialysis or APD cyclers such as AMIA in USA and Canada and HOMECHOICE CLARIA in Europe. The company also plans to launch the new Kaguya APD cycler in Japan in 2017.

What makes PD technology special is the flexibility it offers to patients suffering with end stage renal diseases, kidney injuries, and irreversible kidney diseases, a chance to live somewhat of a normal life by undergoing dialysis at home instead of a center. What makes Baxter’s PD products special is mainly the SHARESOURCE telemedicine technology deployed on these APD cyclers. By the end of 1Q17, around 0.5 million patients had undergone home treatments thanks to SHARESOURCE, which allows the company to keep track of clinician and the clinician to monitor the patient.

The continued uptake of AMIA in USA, which is currently at or above the overall growth rate of the PD market, has strengthened Baxter’s already strong market position in the renal segment. The demand is expected to be further bolstered as there is greater awareness of the benefits enjoyed by people using these products for a longer time period.

Acute renal care business is another major focus area for Baxter in 2017. Already witnessing positive response from clinicians in multiple European locations for its next generation PrisMAX acute care technology in its initial limited distribution, Baxter remains confident of a successful commercial launch for the technology in Europe in 2018. The company has shown signs of steadily capturing market share in this segment, which includes continuous renal replacement therapy or CRRT and Therapeutic Plasma Exchange or TPE therapies, in USA, in 2017. Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS) is the biggest competitor for Baxter International in renal business.

The company also boasts of a solid research strategy to further advance its position in renal space. This includes recently launched THERANOVA hemodialysis dialyzer enabled by HDx technology and touted to be superior to any other dialyzer currently in the market. By investing $25 million in the next few years, Baxter plans to substantiate this claim with clinical data.

Baxter is also keen to make its presence felt in the point-of-care renal market. Beyond USA, the company also plans to expand aggressively in other international markets with greater focus on Japan.

Baxter has targeted generic injectables as a high growth opportunity for future years

With plans to market 300 generic versions of small molecules by year 2021 and to participate meaningfully in biosimilar space, Baxter’s Intergrated Pharma Solutions segment is definitely a major growth driver for the company.

Out of the various products and services offered under this label, Baxter has targeted the high growth generic injectables area. To further bolster its performance in this market, in December 2016, the company announced that it had acquired Claris Injectables. While this acquisition, which is expected to be completed in second half of 2017, will not have a major impact on Baxter’s financial performance in 2017 and 2018, the deal is expected to contribute 50 to 100 basis points of incremental growth due to enhanced product portfolio and manufacturing capabilities.

The strategic partnership with API manufacturer, ScinoPharm, is another long term growth driver for Baxter. This deal will accelerate Baxter’s drug development and manufacturing efforts related to five oncologic injectables. The companies can also extend the partnership for additional 15 molecules.

Baxter International is also not far behind in leveraging organic growth opportunities. In 2017, the company aims to launch seven premixed injectables from its research pipeline.

While restructuring involves cost optimization, Baxter has also targeted portfolio optimization to boost profitability.

Baxter has been focusing mainly on staying in high margin areas across its business segments, be it renal or hospital products. By actively exiting less profitable areas and prioritizing resources on more profitable ones, Baxter is essentially changing its profitability profile organically. This strategy is important as it reduced dependence on inorganic opportunities.

Investors should, however, pay attention to these risks before investing in Baxter

I have said a lot about Baxter’s growth drivers and strategy. However, like any business, the company also has its own set of problems.

While Baxter has devised a strategy to penetrate Asian markets for offsetting revenue fall for its in-center hemodialysis business in Europe, it is yet to be put in practice. In the meantime, the drop in in-center hemodialysis revenues from Europe will continue to put significant strain on the company’s topline and bottomline growth.

Baxter also earned a striking 58% of its total revenues from international markets in 2016. This over-reliance on ex-U.S. markets exposes the company to excessive foreign currency fluctuations, despite the use of hedging instruments.

There is still significant return potential in Baxter International

Baxter is currently trading at EV/Sales LTM multiple of around 3.24x, lower than the median multiple which is around 4.43x. However, it should be considered that the forecasted average three year EBITDA margins for the peer group is 26.0% and the median EBITDA margin is 27.0%, Baxter International is expected to report average EBITDA margin of 23.8% for next three years.

If we run a regression with forecasted EBITDA margin on independent axis and EV/Sales LTM on dependent axis, Baxter’s risk adjusted EV/Sales multiple comes to be around 3.81x. Based on these values, Baxter’s risk adjusted market capitalization comes to around $39.1 billion. The number of outstanding shares for Baxter International is around 541.95 million. Hence, the company's risk-adjusted target share price close to $72.16, which will be a return over current share price of around 17.6%. Hence, retail investors should consider adding this stock to their portfolio in 2017.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.