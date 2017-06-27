Should Deteriorating Metrics Deter Investors From Navient?

Navient (NAVI) stock has shared in the rally that has occurred in financials since late last year. The student loan lender’s share price is up 32% from a year ago and is less than 10% away from a 52-week high. Despite the bullishness by investors, cracks are forming in the asset class that Navient services and it may be bleeding into the company’s underlying financials.

Since 2006, the amount of student loans outstanding has increased from under $500 billion to over $1.4 trillion. Despite the surge in the asset value, the percentage of these assets considered delinquent has grown from around 7% to over 11% across the same period. Essentially, the total amount of student loan credit that lenders are not receiving cash flow from has gone from $35 billion to $154 billion.

Source: Federal Reserve Board of St. Louis

The issues impacting student loans have begun to hit Navient’s earnings performance. The lender has missed earnings expectations in two consecutive quarters and now has earnings growth of -4%. Financials typically have an extremely low ROA, so return on equity is a better measurement of the firm’s ability to generate earnings. For Navient, return on equity has declined from 19% to under 14% in less than two years.

One indicator that has shown modest improvement is Navient’s debt to equity ratio, or leverage. Leverage has improved from 34:1 to 31:1 since the company went public. Despite this, Navient’s leverage remains rather frothy. To illustrate its leverage, investors should understand that every 1% of debt service cost on Navient’s liabilities costs 31% of the firm’s equity. Therefore, if Navient’s cost of debt were 3% on average, it would require 93% of its current equity to finance each year.

Analysts are continuing to grow pessimistic about Navient’s future. Over the past two quarters, analysts have lowered forward earnings estimates by an average of 3.8% and 6.4%, respectively. After posting earnings of $1.83 per share in 2016, analysts are expecting earnings to be flat in 2017, up 5% in 2018, and down 3.5% in 2019. Ultimately, analyst projections of a 1% increase in earnings from 2016 to 2019 aren’t a compelling case for investment.

If there’s one silver lining in the looming Navient cloud, it’s the firm’s dividend. Currently yielding just under 4%, Navient is demonstrating healthy financial metrics for supporting income payments to its investors. The payout ratio over the last 12 months is 36% and the company’s free cash flow of $1.36 billion is enough to pay a dividend projected to be under $200 million for the next 12 months.

Despite the perceived safety of Navient’s dividend, I believe that investors should avoid the company’s shares. While some government backstop may be in place to keep the firm from failing, that does not imply that shareholders would not be wiped out first (see Fannie and Freddie).

One final data point of interest is that nonprofits are leaving the student loan space at an accelerated rate. According to the Federal Reserve, student loan assets held by nonprofits are less than half of what they were prior to the financial crisis. Maybe investors should heed their actions?