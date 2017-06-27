AT&T: Here Comes The Boom

Yesterday we told you that you should prepare for immense pressure in AT&T (T) going forward. We know the stock has dropped almost 15% from highs, and we see continued pressure in the short-term. This is because we learned this weekend in a Wall Street Journal piece that according to recent data, cell phone plan pricing has been falling tremendously due to heavy competition and market saturation. In fact, as a whole, the entire telecom sector, when we focus on wireless carriers, only saw 1% growths in revenues. While short-term pressure is a reality I am looking at the name with a long-term view. And on that note, AT&T is out with some news that benefits the long-term view. What am I talking about? Well I have been really pushing the thesis that the company is out there innovating. And that is the key. Innovation. When I say this, I am talking about the focus on innovation and growth the company now has. We are talking about leading the path to 5G, moving DirecTV to mobile, competitive plans to not be undersold by other companies, forays into social media experiments and of course a pending deal with Time Warner that could be a game changer. But today, I want to talk about leading the way to 5G, and today’s news is on this topic.

I told you several times in the last two years that AT&T would no longer play second fiddle to the competition and this is why it would be a leader in 5G. The company sees this as being necessary as their growth is astounding. In fact, data traffic on the AT&T mobile network has grown more than 250,000% since 2007. Video now makes up over half of the documented mobile data traffic. In fact, video traffic grew over 75% and smartphones drove almost 75% of the company’s data traffic in 2016. As such, faster more reliable speeds are needed. Well today we learned the company took the next major leap in its 5G testing and rollout plans. The company has just launched the second trial using millimeter wave (mmWave) technology to deliver the 5G network experience to more locations in Austin, Texas. You may remember last year when I talked about AT&T completing the industry's first fixed wireless 5G business customer trial in this same market. Well now this second trial will deliver an ultra-fast internet connection to residential, small business and enterprise customers. What will these trial participants be able to do?

Those in the trial will experience faster streaming services than all other existing customers who are using current technology as a fixed wireless 5G signal will be used. The trial benefits from the resources and capabilities of AT&T’s 5G testbeds in Austin. What is impressive is that speeds up to 1 gigabit per second using mmWave spectrum technology can be reached, well above current industry averages. In addition, this will be the first major residential trial where DIRECTV NOW will be delivered over a 5G connection outside of the lab.

This trial is key to gathering the data needed to refine and perfect the technology, and to document bugs as well as successes. While 5G standards are of course still being hammered out and finalized, AT&T is taking a major step forward with this trial. The results of this trial will help the company establish a baseline for faster wireless speeds today in Austin with 5G Evolution. And naturally, this is a major milestone for AT&T on its path to roll out 5G wireless speeds by 2019 to its customers.

Ok, all of this is well and good, but how does it impact an investment in the name? Think long-term. The news benefits my long-term thesis that the company is innovating. On the wireless carrier front, AT&T faces immense competition and revenue pressure. It needs to set itself apart and leading the way on 5G, especially with the goal of integrating mobile entertainment streaming as well as social media connectivity is a key step in being the number one company in the space. Consumers want the latest and greatest. If the timeline for rolling out 5G service nationally is by 2019, then in two years AT&T will be able to claim victory that it was first in developing the tech, and will be able to advertise as such. Of course other companies will follow along and adopt higher speeds. But AT&T gets to be the innovator. And frankly, the highest speeds are needed to offer stable streaming content and instant connectivity.

This piece opened with a reminder that there is short-term pressure stemming from market saturation. The consumer price index for wireless plans fell 12.5% last month. Rival telecoms have been ramping up summer pricing in a bid to attract new customers. These competing deals are once again great for the consumer, but bad for the companies. If the fight is currently about attracting new customers than being able to be the first to offer the best speeds at a competitive price is one way to edge out the competition. And exact boost to revenues is unclear, however, something is needed. Take a look at last quarter.

When AT&T reported its Q1, revenue was $39.4 billion. This was down year-over-year by 2.8%. This well below the average 1% revenue growth seen by the sector. While the exact impact to AT&T, and subsequently other competitors is once again unclear, research suggests that by 2025, revenues from 5G could reach nearly $250 billion worldwide. Currently with 4G and LTE, there are still users on older technology as well, such as 3G. However, with rising demand, particularly in urban settings, it is predicted according to this research that conversion to 5G will be much more rapid than in the past. Thus, being early on the technology is absolutely key to getting the earliest, and potentially biggest pieces of the pie.

While the tech may be rolled out by 2019, a full 5G network is being targeted for 2021. According to the business insider report, "the first to deploy could have more influence on setting 5G industry standards as well as first picks for future 5G tech partnerships." This echoes my sentiment when I began talking about 5G and AT&T's push to be first on this technology. Since industry standards won't be out until 2019, being first on the technology helps shape those standards, saving money in the long-run, and providing a competitive advantage. Another key to being first on 5G is that Barron's believes it will be used to heavily compete with cable companies. Now the DIRECTV and purchase of Time Warner communications infrastructure make even more sense. It all ties together.

So how much is it going to costs. Well back in Q1 2016 general operating expenses were $32.5 billion versus $33.4 billion the year before. I felt that this year-over-year decline was a touch surprising considering the number of moves made in the past year on AT&T's path to innovation. With sales declining it is favorable that the costs to generate those revenues fell. If we adjust for merger expenses, operating income was $8.2 billion versus $8.1 billion, while operating income margin was 20.7%, rising 80 basis points. This is a strong positive that I think was overlooked when the company reported two months ago. However, what is being spent on 5G experiments and infrastructure requires deeper investigation.

We know that 2017 capital expenditures are target at $22 billion. In Q1 capital expenditures were $6 billion, while $5.8 billion of this spending was on property and equipment purchasing. To give you an idea of the increased spending, total capital expenditures were $22 billion in 2016 and $20 billion in 2015. Thus, this is nearly $65 billion of capital expenditures in three years. Within these expenses are those being made for 5G, but the exact amount is unclear. However, we can get an idea of how much it will cost the industry long-term.

A report out two years ago examined a market study known as “5G in the U.S.: What will it cost to build?”. In this report summarizing the study we learned that iGR forecasted construction and implementation of 5G networks will cost around $48 billion in LTE network upgrades through 2019 and then an additional $56 billion will be needed for new 5G building expenses from 2017 and 2025. Doing the math, that is well over $100 billion being spent in ten year to upgrade existing LTE networks and build out the 5G network infrastructure. If we figure there are four or five major players here, and distribute these costs evenly, then each company is spending about $2 billion a year on this. While that is an unfair assumption it gives us a ballpark of what is being spent. Thus, if these assumptions are true, then AT LEAST 10% of capital expenditures are being made for 5G. The costs cover RAN upgrades, cell site build-up using small cells and the creation of data centers, central offices and mobile edge computing operations. It is no small task, but those who are first will attract customers, and in turn, the plans can charge these customers a hefty sum. A study from CNN money ballparks that the average plan could grow to an average $119 a month, and much higher for premium data packages.

While there are a lot of assumptions here, the stakes are high. Many billions of dollars in revenues are at stake. Competition is stiff. We should assume as investors that the Time Warner deal, which is a game changer, will NOT go through. I suspect it will, but let's focus on what we know. We know revenues are pressured and now so are earnings. This has pressure share prices. However, there is value here. My colleague David Alton Clark just showed this morning that AT&T is significantly undervalued relative to its peers, trading at a normalized multiple of 14.2, while AT&T's peers trade at an average 24.3 multiple, and the industry average as a whole trades at a 23.1 multiple. Even if you allow for multiple compression, this says a lot, considering price-to-sales are a paltry 1.4, while the industry average is a 7.6. Should revenue expectations be correct for 5G according to the research above, with AT&T being first, expect these metrics to compress further if the share price doesn't move over the next few years.

I am in this name for the long-term. I have been on record saying that T has done some things to evolve its business that are simply mindblowing. The move to 5G will change the industry. In my opinion everything AT&T has done, from the DIRECTV purchase, streaming via mobile, unprecedented social media integration to the pending deal with Time Warner, has been to setup to be a leader in the 5G revolution, and garner the biggest piece of the pie possible moving forward. Being first on 5G is a major component to this plan.

Let's discuss this as a community below.

