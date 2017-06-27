Is Disney At A Magical Price?

Disney (NYSE:DIS) is one of my favorite companies of all time. I used to go to Walt Disney World every other summer as a kid when I would go visit my grandmother in Clearwater, FL. I have so many incredible memories from there. Now that I am a dad, I am making those same memories with my kids. I have an 11-year-old daughter and a 5-year-old boy. We had the time of our lives when we visited last summer.

A few weeks ago I took my daughter to see Beauty and the Beast, and on Friday, I took my lil man to see Cars 3. Last night we watched Cars 2 together. I could go on and on about how much I love Disney, but I will save the rest of my experiences for another time.

Just because I love the company, doesn't mean I always love the stock. Take November 2015 for example. The price of DIS was $122. From a historical valuation, that represented a PE of 24.91 (Source: Value Line Report in Chart Below). To put that into perspective, the last time DIS was that expensive was in 2003 when the year-high PE was 28. I would not want to be the person who paid more for DIS than anyone else has in over 12 years. Historically speaking, a "normal" PE valuation for the last 10 years is 16.32 and the 5 year PE is slightly higher at 17.58. I got these numbers in the chart below in the column "Average Annual PE Ratio".

I use many ways to determine an approximate intrinsic value. One of the 14 calculations I use is to determine what a historical valuation looks like using PE. This is Valuations 101. It's so basic, but with a company like DIS, it works really well. This valuation method works better with a stable company that has been around long enough to allow us to see what high, low, and normal levels have looked like in the past. Also, this method works better with companies that have predictable earnings if we are going to use future estimated earnings. DIS fits that description. Value Line gives DIS a Financial Strength rating of A++ which is their highest rating. Stock Price Stability ranks 90 out of 100 and Earnings Predictability has a score of 100. Using the valuation method works very well with a company like DIS.

Using this particular method to determine an expected price, I will multiply the Historical PE times Trailing Twelve Month EPS (for companies that have a high predictability score, I will also use estimated future EPS). For example, if I use the 5 Year Average PE of 17.58 x $5.74 TTM EPS I will get a potential price of $100.90. Since DIS has a high predictability score, I will use their 2017 expected EPS of $5.90 and 2018 EPS Estimate of $6.35 to come up with a future price. Using the 5 Year Ave PE, I get a potential price using 2017 estimated earnings of $103.72 and a potential price in 2018 of $111.63.

As of June 20th, 2017, DIS appears to be fairly valued using this valuation method. Today's closing price is $103.94. With EPS at $5.74, that represents a PE of 18.1. This method is conservative compared to others that I use, but I like to come up with conservative target prices.

Recently, DIS had a minor sell off. On April 27, DIS hit a high of $116 and since then it has steadily fallen to its current price of $103.94. That's a 10% decline during the same time when the S&P 500 gained 2%. (Source: BigCharts.com)

I want to find out what caused this decline, is it a major issue, and if not, does this decline represent a potential entry price? That could be done by buying the shares if it does represent a discount, or we could sell some Put options to get us a better potential entry price.

Let's take a look.

First off, the bad news. ESPN has been a thorn in their side for some time now and even after the latest batch of layoffs, ESPN is steadily losing subscribers to cheaper non-cable providers. This seems to be an issue that isn't going away anytime soon. This seems to be the biggest issue with DIS because their Media Networks business is the largest in top line revenue of their 4 major businesses. (Source: Disney 2016 Annual Report)

Fortunately, their second largest segment, Theme Parks and Resorts are doing very well. The Orlando park recently opened up the Land of Avatar/Pandora in May. This was built in The Animal Kingdom. Animal Kingdom has seen park visitors rise steadily over the last few years and with the new Avatar movie coming out in 2020, this momentum should continue. Also, the new park in Shanghai is kicking butt.

The next segment, Studio Entertainment is also doing well with a lot of potential winners in the pipeline. They have a few more Star Wars films in the works, and with the recent success of their Live Action remakes such as Beauty and the Beast, they are planning more Live Action remakes such as Mulan and The Little Mermaid. I had a childhood crush on Ariel, so I am patiently awaiting the remake of The Little Mermaid. Cars 3 finished its first week raking in $75 Million worldwide. Not huge for Pixar, but not bad and they have a few other sequels and spin-offs coming out soon too. My little girl already has the release of Olaf's Christmas on the calendar (he was the best part of Frozen).

Lastly, the Licensing Segment also known as Consumer Products and Interactive Media had a loser in the Toys to Life category, but the rest of this business has been very good and has been for several years.

In my opinion, the only major concern is with ESPN and management seems to have a few ideas on how to deal with this issue such as the launching of a new streaming service with its partner, BAMTech. (Source: The Walt Disney Company Investor Relations Press Release).They also plan on strengthening its mobile capabilities to capture the cord-cutting viewers that are running for streaming services like Netflix. The rest of their businesses are performing strong as usual. I read an article that argued that this year's numbers are "sluggish", which is true, but that is comparing the numbers year over year and 2016 was a stellar year for DIS.

So, getting back to my previous question. What caused the drop? Their major segment, Media Networks, represents 43% of their revenue and ESPN is the flagship channel in this segment. ESPN has been a drag and that won't be corrected overnight. This caused the drop.

Is it a major issue? If Media Networks was their only business, then I would stay far away from DIS. Since the other 3 businesses are doing well, I don't think that this 10% correction is a serious issue. DIS is expected to grow moderately this year and analysts are predicting a very strong 2018. Based on the 31 Analysts Estimates on Yahoo Finance, they are expecting EPS to grow from $5.93 in 2017 to $6.73 in 2018 (Source: Yahoo Finance). The recent drop brought the valuation of DIS down to a PE of 18, while the broader market, the S&P 500, is trading at a PE of 22. The recent drop did, in fact, bring the valuation down to a level where it is more attractive than the overall market.

They also have a steady dividend which has not been cut in 60 years (Source: Dividend.com). Currently, their dividend per share is $1.49 which is a yield of 1.43%. That yield of 1.43% is higher, albeit not by much, than the 10-year average yield of 1.26%, the 5-year average yield of 1.4%, and the average dividend yield since 2010 of 1.3%. One more calculation that I like to use to determine a potential value for companies that pay consistent dividends is the Current Dividend Per Share/Average Dividend Yield Calculation.

If we use the current dividend per share of $1.49 and divide that by the average 5-year dividend yield of 1.40% (1.49/.0140) we get a potential target price of $106.42. If I do this with the 10-year dividend yield (1.49/.0126), I get a potential price of $118.25.

If they raise their dividend to $1.56, which is the 2017 estimate on Value Line, then 1.56/.014 = $111.42 based on a 5-year average dividend yield or $123.80 based on their 10-year average dividend yield.

How does this valuation look compared to other valuations?

Tip Ranks - $118 (Source: TipRanks.com)

S&P IQ - $121 (Source: S&P Capital IQ)

MSN Money - $117 (Source: MSN Money)

Yahoo Finance - $118 (Source: Yahoo Finance

Value Line $105-$109 (Source: Value Line)

Our PE calculation was much more conservative, but this valuation method puts our target price right in line with the other financial publications.

If the current price of DIS isn't at enough of a discount for you, and it is definitely not at a large enough of a discount to interest me into buying more shares, then we could sell Puts on DIS to potentially get us into the stock at a price that makes more sense for us.

As of today, we can collect $4.50 at the $90 strike price expiring in January 2018 (Source: Yahoo Finance). If we have to buy the stock at that price, our cost basis ($90 minus the premium collected) is just $85.50. That would get us into DIS at a PE of just 14.89. If the shares don't fall to $90 buy the third Friday in January 2018, then I don't have to buy any more shares, but I get to keep the $4.50/share in premium and that will lower my existing cost basis which is currently $92.50. So, I can buy more shares at a better price, or I get to lower my cost basis on my existing shares. WIN/WIN! That's a bargain for me.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DIS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.