Pier 1 Earnings Preview

Pier 1 Imports (PIR) is set to report earnings after the bell on Wednesday, 6/28, and it seems the market has already decided that the numbers will be bad. Since its last report, PIR stock is down 25%. But we think that is a gross overreaction as investors are confusing the bullish PIR-specific growth story with the bearish retail-wide growth story. While the quarter could be hit-or-miss, we think the long-term growth prospects of PIR stock are compelling.

We recently published a bearish report on Bed, Bath, & Beyond (BBBY), and while it might seem ostensibly obvious to group PIR and BBBY together, we believe the Pier 1 growth story is fundamentally different. Comps are negative at BBBY, while they are positive at PIR. Gross margins are getting killed at BBBY due to higher DTC expenses. Gross margins are healthily expanding at PIR as the company has exercised an impressive ability to raise ASPs even in this promotional retail environment. BBBY is cutting back on advertising dollars and maintaining its store base. PIR is ramping up marketing spend and leaning up its real estate portfolio.

That last part is critically important. It allows PIR to fully reap the rewards of the current Millennial home-buying trend. Millennials are finally starting to power the housing market, and if this trend continues, that means demand for home furnishing products will surge over the next several quarters. The more PIR advertises over the next several quarters, the more the company will able to turn that high demand into sales conversions.

So all in all, PIR is doing much, much better than BBBY. But PIR stock remains more cheaply valued than BBBY. PIR is trading around 10.4x next year's consensus earnings for 10% projected annual growth over the next 5 years. BBBY is trading at 7.8x next year's consensus earnings for 2.7% projected growth. That gives PIR a PEG ratio of roughly 1, and BBBY a PEG ratio of 2.9.

For all the aforementioned reasons, we are long-term bullish on PIR stock as we believe shares are materially undervalued here. We aren't, however, sold that the quarter was that great. Search interest trends remain weak. Web traffic data is mixed. BBBY did report ugly results recently, and that's a negative read into how home furnishing goods stores are doing. Restoration Hardware (RH) also recently reported that gross margin troubles have continued.

Given the nervousness in the retail sector right now, we aren't exceedingly bullish on PIR into its quarterly report, but we do like the stock from a deep value standpoint. At these levels, we believe the risk-reward profile skews towards the upside.

