Kala Pharmaceuticals Files For $86 Million IPO

We don't know the terms of the IPO, but I suggest investor watch Kala closely, as it has achieved highly favorable confirmatory Phase 3 results for its lead candidate.

Kala Pharmaceuticals wants to raise up to $86.25 million in an IPO.

Quick Take

Eye biopharmaceutical company Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA) has filed to sell up to $86.25 million in common stock in an IPO.

The company has achieved highly positive Phase 3 trial results for its nanoparticle-based drug delivery treatment for ocular surgery post-operative inflammation and pain.

Although we are still waiting for detailed IPO terms, given its promising future and top-tier private investor base, I like what I’ve seen so far and suggest investors watch Kala closely in the near future.

Company

Waltham, Massachusetts-based Kala was founded in 2009 to develop treatments using its proprietary MPP (Mucus Penetrating Particles) nanoparticle technologies.

The company has been initially focusing its efforts on the treatment of various eye diseases and conditions.

Management is headed by Chairman and CEO Mark Iwicki, who joined the firm in April 2015. Previously, Iwicki was President and CEO of Civitas Therapeutics, which was acquired by Acorda Therapeutics (ACOR).

The company has raised more than $114 million in several rounds of private financing from a top-tier syndicate of venture capital, private equity and strategic investors including:

5% or Greater Shareholders Pre-IPO Ownership Longitude Venture Partners 11.90 % OrbiMed Private Investments 11.90 % Entities affiliated with Polaris Ventures 10.92 % Wellington Management Company 10.04 % Third Rock Ventures 9.55 % Entities affiliated with RA Capital 9.14 % Entities affiliated with Lux Capital 7.06 % Vivo Capital Fund 6.65 % CVF, LLC 6.07 %

Technology

Kala has created novel delivery technologies that enable them to selectively-size nanoparticles that have non-covalent coatings.

The result is improved, ‘even distribution of drug particles on mucosal surfaces [that] significantly increase[s] drug delivery to target tissues by enhancing mobility of drug particles through mucus and preventing drug particles from becoming trapped and eliminated by mucus.’

Below is an overview graphic of the company’s MPP technology:

(Source: Kala Pharmaceuticals)

The MPP technology promises to provide both increased penetration into targeted membranes and more even coating of tissues.

Kala’s lead candidate is KPI-121, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for two formulations:

1.0% for treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery

0.25% for temporary relief of dry eye disease.

Below is the company’s pipeline:

(Source: Kala Pharmaceuticals)

Market and Competition

According to a 2016 Drug Delivery market research report by Markets and Markets, the global forecast for all administration routes is to reach $1.67 billion by 2021.

This represents a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 7.2% from 2016’s market size of $1.18 billion.

Major factors that are expected to drive this significant growth trajectory include ‘increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing demand for biologics, technological advancements, and new product launches.’

Notably for Kala, the report indicates that the ‘topical’ route of administration is expected to grow at the highest rate during the five-year period.



However, the drug delivery market is highly competitive, and major competitive vendors that provide drug delivery technologies include:

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

F. Hoffman-La Roche

Merck & Co (MRK)

Bayer AG (OTCPK:BAYRY)

Pfizer (PFE)

Novartis AG (NVS)

3M (MMM)

The use of nanoparticles for drug delivery purposes is not new, with drugs being developed and approved in the last few decades as researchers have made progress in engineering optimal sizes, shapes and surface properties to maximize their therapeutic potential across a range of disease conditions.

Financials

Kala’s recent financial results are typical of a clinical stage biopharma in that they feature little or no revenue and high R&D and G&A costs

Below are the company’s operational results for the past 2 ¼ years (Audited GAAP for full years):

(Source: Kala Pharmaceuticals S-1)

As of March 31, 2017, the company had $36 million in cash and $16.2 million in total liabilities. (Unaudited interim financials)

IPO Details

Kala intends to raise $86.25 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock but has not provided an expected share price range or proposed post-IPO market capitalization.

Existing shareholders do not appear to sell shares into the IPO, and no investor has expressed an interest to purchase additional shares as part of the IPO.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

to fund clinical development of our KPI-121 product candidates, including preparation of NDA submissions for KPI-121 1.0% for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery and for KPI-121 0.25% for the temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; to prepare for commercialization of KPI-121 1.0% and KPI-121 0.25%, including establishment of a focused, specialty sales force; to support the manufacture of a commercial supply of KPI-121; to fund other early stage pipeline development programs;

Listed managers of the IPO are J.P. Morgan, BofA Merrill Lynch, Wells Fargo Securities and Wedbush PacGrow.

Commentary

Kala Pharma was founded in 2009 to develop a platform of nanoparticles for drug delivery and has chosen to tightly focus its efforts on ocular diseases.

This focus is admirable, and management has earned Phase 3 trial results that indicate its 1.0% formulation achieved ‘statistical significance for both primary efficacy endpoints of complete resolutions of inflammation at day eight maintained through day 15.’

The results are extremely promising for Kala, and it is uncommon for a clinical stage biopharma seeking IPO in recent years to have such positive Phase 3 trial results, including a confirmatory trial.

Management expects to file its NDA for approval of KPI-121 1% by the end of 2017.

For its 0.25% formulation, the company expects topline results from its Phase 3 trial for dry eye patients by the end of 2017.

While we don’t know the detailed terms of the IPO at this point, given its reported results and top-tier investor base, I have a favorable opinion of the company’s prospects and suggest investors watch Kala carefully.

I will provide an update when we know more about the IPO terms.

