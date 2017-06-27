As The Wealthy Get Wealthier, So May Wal-Mart's Investors

We think Wal-Mart’s new and aggressive move into e-commerce will reward its shareholders, including non-Walton family investors, for decades to come.

But Wal-Mart as the traditional brick and mortar disruptor has successfully catered to everyone else for decades.

Amazon’s bid for Whole Foods Market, aka “whole paycheck,” suggests the e-commerce giant has an affinity for affluent consumers.

Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (WMT) was back on the value radar after Amazon’s (AMZN) disruptive announcement that it was acquiring Whole Foods Market (WFM). Predictably, financial newsmakers became speculative by suggesting that Wal-Mart, as the experienced discount grocer, should step in and bid for the higher-end Whole Foods.

In apparent role reversals, Amazon is seemingly taking its online dominance to the brick and mortar storefront while Wal-Mart transcends its storefront dominance to e-commerce with the recent acquisitions of the fast-growing start-up, Jet.com, the women’s specialty retailer, ModCloth, and the men’s fashion upstart, Bonobos.

However, in view of a surface evaluation of the socioeconomic impact, WFM makes more sense for Amazon as its Prime customer base is perhaps more aligned to the Whole Foods model than are loyal shoppers at the Wal-Mart Neighborhood Market.

To be sure, the groundbreaking retailing models of Wal-Mart’s bricks-and-mortar and Amazon’s e-commerce seemingly cater to the universe. Arguably, Amazon is a magnet for the more affluent, and Wal-Mart, everyone else. However, whether shopping online or on the ground, "everyone else" probably equates to ever greater sales volume for Wal-Mart in the long haul.

But Amazon's classically overpriced stock needs to come down to earth. To the contrary, we believe that a renewed hybrid Wal-Mart is the most serious threat to AMZN's perceived dominance, and thus WMT and its more attractive stock price is the value buy.

Move Over Berkshire Hathaway’s Capitalist Woodstock

2017 Wal-Mart Shareholders Meeting (Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.)

WMT is a large-cap stock in the food & staples retailing industry within the consumer staples sector. As of this writing, its market capitalization was an approximate $226 billion. WMT’s price-to-earnings ratio (P/E), or current stock price relative to earnings per share for the trailing 12 months, is approximately 17 times versus a similar ~18x for the food & staples retailing industry and ~21x for the hypermarkets & super centers sub-industry as a whole. In comparison, the consumer staples sector is trading at ~22x P/E against ~23x for the S&P 500 index.

Our perpetual skepticism in forecasting - and the reader frustration it sometimes creates - aside, the forward price-to-earnings ratio for WMT is steady at approximately 17 times compared to ~22x for the consumer staples sector and ~19x for the S&P 500 index. The trailing and forward P/E ratios for WMT appear in-line relative to the food & staples retailing industry, and slightly discounted to the hypermarkets & super centers sub-industry, the consumer staples sector, and the market as a whole.

WMT PE Ratio data by YCharts

As of May 18, 2017, Wal-Mart's earnings per share (NYSEARCA:EPS) were $4.41 annualized, netting a 5.84% earnings yield, i.e. EPS divided by the most recent stock closing price. We view earnings yield as the equivalent of a stock's equity bond rate or how a company's earnings compare to the 10-year Treasury rate. As of the market close on June 22, 2017, the 10-year Treasury was yielding 2.15% or 369 basis points below WMT’s earnings yield.

Currently, Wal-Mart is paying 45.48% of its adjusted EPS to shareholders in an annual dividend of $2.04 per share, paid quarterly, resulting in a 2.73% dividend yield. Wal-Mart’s most recent five-year compounded annual dividend growth rate was a shareholder modest 6.5%.

According to its fiscal 2017 annual report, a colorful and detailed throwback compared to the typical CEO letter attached to the 10-K Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing from many companies today:

In fiscal 2017, Wal-Mart returned $14.5 billion to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases (page 14)

The company also boasts an incredible 44 years of consecutive annual dividend increases (page 16)

Ultimately, dividends keep us compensated in the short term as we wait patiently for capital appreciation of the company's stock over the long term.

The pictorial on its investor relations site showcasing Wal-Mart’s grand annual shareholder’s meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas, is reminiscent of the more famous Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B) annual shareholder fest in Omaha, Nebraska.

Love it or hate it, Wal-Mart is an American institution.

Who Needs Whole Foods Market, aka Whole Paycheck?

Wal-Mart Neighborhood Market (Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.)

Understanding the company's goods or services and its competitive advantages are essential to the main street value investor. To own a business, we must first familiarize ourselves with the enterprise that generates the numbers that comprise the stock's analysis.

Bentonville, Arkansas based Wal-Mart, operates in three segments.

Wal-Mart U.S. is the largest segment and operates retail stores in all 50 states, Washington D.C. and Puerto Rico. Primary store formats include super centers, discount stores, neighborhood markets, and digital retail. Comprising the U.S. formats are three strategic merchandise units, grocery (56% of net sales), general merchandise (33% of net sales), and health and wellness (11% of net sales.) Overall, Wal-Mart U.S. generated approximately 64% of total net sales in fiscal 2017.

Wal-Mart International is the second largest segment and consists of operations in 27 countries outside of the U.S. and includes numerous formats such as supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash & carry, home improvement, specialty electronics, apparel stores, drug stores, convenience stores, and digital retail. The overall gross profit rate for Wal-Mart International is lower than that of Wal-Mart U.S. primarily because of its merchandise mix. Wal-Mart International generated approximately 24% of fiscal 2017 net sales.

Sam’s Club consists of membership-only warehouse clubs and operates in 47 states in the U.S. and Puerto Rico, as well as digital retail. Sam's Club accounted for approximately 12% of Wal-Mart’s fiscal 2017 net sales. As a membership-only warehouse club, membership income is a significant component of the segment's operating income. Sam's Club operates with a lower gross profit rate and lower operating expenses as a percentage of net sales than the company’s other segments.

The Intrinsic Value of a SEC Filing

We sourced the above operating segment information from the company's Form 10-K filed with the SEC for the fiscal year ending January 31, 2017.

I challenge readers that may be inclined to skip annual reports and other SEC filings to find organizational, product, regulatory, and financial facts about the company that you were previously unaware of, as I often do. To be sure, these documents are largely avalanches of legalese and number crunching, but deep dives will often uncover slices of information that bring us virtually inside the company's plants and offices.

In reviewing Wal-Mart’s most recent 10-K, we discovered that:

Failure to grow its e-commerce business through the integration of physical and digital retail, and the cost of increasing e-commerce investments, may adversely affect Wal-Mart’s market position, net sales and financial performance (page 18) A reminder that the company views e-commerce as the primary driver of future growth.

Wal-Mart’s failure to attract and retain qualified associates, increases in wage and benefit costs, changes in laws and other labor issues could adversely affect its financial performance (page 22). Should we assume that increased wage risk applies to store workers and not executives?

Wal-Mart could be subject to liability, penalties and other sanctions and adverse consequences arising out of its ongoing Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (OTCPK:FCPA) matter (page 25). The FCPA issue relates to long-running allegations of bribery after the company entered international markets in Mexico, China, and India decades ago. A settlement with the U.S. Justice Department and SEC could reach $300 million, although that figure is significantly less than originally sought by the government.

Real Estate Investment Trust? Wal-Mart owns 85% of its U.S. properties (stores and distribution facilities) and 33% of its international properties (page 27). Therefore, an investment in WMT is a perhaps a real estate play as well.

In F2017, Wal-Mart’s effective income tax rate is 30.3%, discounted from the U.S. statutory tax rate of 35% due to credits on foreign taxes paid and the impact from repatriated international earnings (page 47). At 30%, an incremental net margin opportunity exists should Congress pass corporate tax reform.

Rare Wide Economic Moat for a Food & Staples Retailer

Within investing parlance, an economic moat is the subjective measure of the competitive advantages of a company's goods or services in the marketplace. A wider moat creates a barrier to entry for potential competitors.

Because of its legendary retail dominance and enduring brand name that equates to savings and convenience, Wal-Mart rates as a rare wide moat competitor in the food & staples retailing industry. Only Costco (COST) and CVS Health (CVS) share a wide moat rating among the large industry players. According to Morningstar analyst, John Brick:

As the largest retailer in the world, with approximately $490 billion in annual revenue, Wal-Mart has significant bargaining power as it procures merchandise from suppliers and vendors, and as a result is able to provide its customers lower prices than many of its competitors. These superior economies of scale, paired with its dominant distribution network, should continue to drive per unit costs lower over time, creating a positive productivity loop to further prop up volumes and prompt incremental market share gains.

As a result, WMT appears an ideal complement to a buy-and-hold value investor's commitment to a concentrated portfolio of high-quality, customer-loyal, and shareholder-friendly companies that possess an enduring barrier to entry.

Everyday Low Prices Translate to Everyday Low Margins

CEO Doug McMillon (Courtesy of Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.)

When considering the worthiness of a company's inclusion in the Main Street Value Investor Model Portfolio (MSVI), the emphasis is placed on actual growth metrics as opposed to speculative forecasts of what may or may not occur with future revenues, earnings per share, free cash flow, or dividend growth. We look for positive, trailing five-year increases in revenue, earnings, cash flow and dividends. As defensive investors, we prefer companies that are already growing, not just promising to grow.

In the most recent five-year period, Wal-Mart’s compounded annual revenue and earnings per share growth rates were 1.70% and -0.63%, respectively. We prefer double-digit 5-year growth in the top and bottom lines, but foresee Wal-Mart’s burgeoning digital enterprise as its best bet to propel its current flat line growth.

We want to own companies with efficient and transparent management that leverage returns for customers and investors. Doug McMillon was named Wal-Mart’s chief executive officer in 2014 after running Wal-Mart International and before that, Sam’s Club.

McMillon, his leadership team, and the two million associates of Wal-Mart are delivering a trailing 12-month operating margin (EBIT, or earnings before interest and taxes) at 4.66% of revenue, yielding a net profit margin of 2.92%, i.e. trailing 12 months of income after taxes divided by sales. We prefer double-digit margins, but Wal-Mart’s net profit margin is almost double the 2.53% average net margin of the food & staples retailing industry and 2.55% of the hypermarkets & super centers sub-industry where WMT is also rated.

Show Us the Cash

As reflected on Wal-Mart’s cash flow statement for the year ending January 31, 2017, we note the 27% increase in three-year average growth in free cash flow from operations: 16.4 billion in fiscal 2015 to $20.9 billion in fiscal 2017. Free cash flow is net income and other cash from operating activities minus payments for capitalized expenditures, e.g., property and equipment, during the same period.

This annualized horizontal trend in generating free cash is tempered by the company's recent 4.88% vertical cash flow margin, well below our minimum threshold of 10%. Cash flow margin is operating cash flow divided by sales, each measured over the trailing 12 months. It is important to recognize that in the margin deprived retail space, Wal-Mart’s small profit and cash flow margins are a sign of pricing competitiveness and therefore accepted as the norm.

At MSVI, we prefer highly profitable, cash-generating companies that provide margins of safety in a literal sense. Despite the slow growth and small margins of a retailer, Wal-Mart is nonetheless converting large volumes of cash flow into reinvestment toward e-commerce development and global store growth for customers; and dividend payouts and stock buybacks for shareholders.

As of fiscal 2017, Wal-Mart is exercising a $20 billion, no expiry date, share buyback program that has repurchased ~195 million shares of common stock for ~$13.5 billion at average prices ranging between $65.90 and $75.82. As of April 30, 2017, $7.0 billion remained under the share repurchase program.

Returns on Management

As does Warren Buffett, we place a premium on the return on invested capital (NASDAQ:ROIC) or how well a company is allocating its financial resources to generate returns for the business. We target companies producing 12% or higher in ROIC. Wal-Mart’s ROIC at the time of this writing was a qualifying 17.61%.

To be sure, the return on capital is only as good as the company's weighted average cost of capital (OTC:WACC). When a business's cost of capital increases, it typically translates to an inverse decrease in valuation and an increase in risk. At 2.62% WACC, as of this writing, Wal-Mart is generating returns on invested capital that is more than six times the company's average cost of that capital.

Any stock buyback manipulation notwithstanding, the return on equity (ROE) — or how well the company generates net income as a percentage of total equity in the stock — provides another excellent measure of management effectiveness. Since we seek a minimum of 15%, we view Wal-Mart’s most recent ROE of 17.86% as the net positive to its buybacks.

With an intensive store and warehouse footprint such as Wal-Mart’s, we also want to take a peek at return on assets (ROA), i.e., management's ability to efficiently deploy its assets. As of this writing, the company was leveraging assets at an above average 6.79%.

WMT Return on Capital Employed data by YCharts

Fundamentally, Wal-Mart is growing revenue and earnings at near zero compounded rates but is generating operating and net margins that are competitive within the food & staples retailing industry. Although Wal-Mart's vertical cash flow margin is well below our minimum threshold, the level is typical of a retailer; and the company is producing annualized increases in horizontal cash flow growth.

The company’s management team, with an assist from Mr. Market, is delivering an exceptional earnings yield that exceeds our minimum EY threshold and the 10-year Treasury bond rate. Dividend growth and payouts are competitive, and WMT’s 2.73% dividend yield exceeds the current food & staples retailing industry’s collective yield of 2.20%. Plus, the all-important measures of the company’s returns on capital, equity, and assets are each above our minimum targets.

Despite modest top and bottom-line growth, Wal-Mart’s grand entry into e-commerce, its generous stock yields, and proficient management returns define the type of large-cap, well-managed, recognizable global company that we favor as a core staple in the MSVI Model Portfolio.

However, is the current valuation worthy of placing WMT in our investment shopping cart?

Price is Reflective of Market’s Wait-and-See on e-Commerce Results

Testing associate delivery as part of online strategy (Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.)

Determining the attractiveness of a stock's price based on valuation multiples relative to a company's fundamentals is one of the primary tenets of the Main Street Value Investor's search for stock investing nirvana or alpha.

As of this writing, WMT appears a reasonably priced stock of a fundamentally sound company. Current valuation indicators are arguably in the neutral to bullish range depending on an investor's multiples of choice.

WMT was recently trading at 11.43 times enterprise value to operating margin (EV/EBIT). In general, less than 12 times reflects a reasonable stock price. EV/EBIT is a useful indicator of whether the stock is overbought, or oversold by the market as appears the current case for WMT.

As of this research, the price to sales ratio (P/S) for WMT was 0.48 times. We interpret <2.00x as an attractive multiple when measuring a stock price relative to its revenue stream. WMT’s peers in the food & staples retailing industry were trading at a nearly identical 0.46 P/S ratio. The consumer staples sector's P/S ratio of 1.36x versus 2.09x for the S&P 500 are further evidence of WMT’s apparently discounted valuation to the market in the context of its sales.

WMT also appears fairly priced when considering its price-to-book or P/B ratio. As of this writing, the stock is trading at 3.09 times its net asset value. We focus on fundamentally sound companies selling at a P/B ratio of less than 2.00, although that level is difficult to find in this secular bull market.

WMT EV to EBIT data by YCharts

Growth vs. Value

The price-to-earnings growth ratio (NYSE:PEG) is a favorite among Wall Street's growth and momentum crowds. As value investors, we are more cautious based on the projection nature of PEG as opposed to actual trailing results. Nonetheless, PEG can provide a substantive peek into a stock's price worthiness.

We prefer a PEG ratio below 2.00, but WMT was recently trading at 2.89 times based on a five-year growth projection. Notably, the food & staples retailing industry was trading at a lower PEG ratio of 1.97x, but the hypermarkets & super centers sub-industry where Wal-Mart competes was at 2.63x PEG, as of this writing.

We also measure cash flow multiples as a reliable predictor of the intrinsic value of a stock price. At MSVI, we look for stocks trading at a single-digit price-to-cash flow ratio (P/CF) and WMT was currently at 9.31 times.

To be sure, WMT is trading at reasonably attractive valuation multiples when measured against enterprise value, sales, book value, projected earnings, and cash flow. Overall, the stock's current price appears reflective of the market’s wary eye on Wal-Mart's posturing in the digital retail revolution now dominated by e-commerce superstar, Amazon.

As value investors, we want to determine whether Wal-Mart’s e-commerce growth is a favorable pennies on the dollar bet because WMT's valuation multiples may skyrocket if the digital platform grows beyond expectations.

That written, we do not know what the price will be one, three, or five years from now, never mind next week.

Defensive Staple with Predictable Margin of Safety

A company's balance sheet liquidity, e.g., current assets divided by long-term debt (CA/LTD), was a favorite of the father of value investing, Benjamin Graham. Higher than 1.50 is ideal, as we want to own businesses that theoretically can pay down debt at least one and a half times using its liquid assets.

Our most recent measure of Wal-Mart’s CA/LTD was an acceptable 1.43 times. In simple terms, the company could pay off its long-term debt obligations using liquid assets such as cash and equivalents, short-term investments, trade accounts receivables, and inventories.

Current ratio (NYSE:CR) is another simple but telling measure of a company's financial stability. CR is current assets divided by current liabilities, thus the higher above 1.00, the better. Wal-Mart’s most recent quarterly balance sheet had a CR of 0.77, demonstrating that liquid assets are not adequate in fully funding near-term liabilities, such as accounts payables, accrued expenses, debt service, and income taxes.

Nonetheless, the Main Street 20 Watchlist (exclusive to members of Main Street Value Investor Marketplace) ranks Wal-Mart's overall market risk profile as below average. We like profitable, dividend-paying, wide-moat companies with low volatility — WMT’s 0.28 beta is significantly below the S&P 500's base 1.00 — plus the free cash flow and liquidity to pay its bills, both short and long term. Although the CR liquidity is marginal for Wal-Mart, we recognize that its balance sheet ratios are typical of a consumer staple.

Margin of Safety

A stock's margin of safety is an estimate of the difference between the intrinsic value of the stock and its current market price. Some professional value investors prefer to calculate the margin of safety with discounted future free cash flow projections. For example, Morningstar recently published its view of WMT’s "fair value," at $82.00 per share, about a 9% premium to the stock price as of this writing.

These types of overly sophisticated margin of safety or intrinsic value measurements are what allegedly justify the high fee structure of Wall Street. However, we are suspect of the projection nature of these formulas. If we have to start predicting future cash flows, interest rates, and capital expenditures, haven't we become more a speculator and less an investor?

We take a modest and frankly realistic approach to estimating margins of safety. Thus, we prefer to measure intrinsic values in a broader sense as opposed to Magic 8 Ball specificity.

Wall Street, in general, continues to regurgitate complex, assumptive financial models of predominantly pie in the sky price targets. If those models consistently worked, wouldn't we all be overnight stock market millionaires?

To the contrary, the MSVI Margin of Safety calculation (MoS) looks for reasonably-priced stocks with favorable earnings yields (EY), returns on invested capital (ROIC), and cash flow margin (CFM). We simply add the sum of EY, ROIC, CFM, and the reciprocal EBIT/EV, and weigh against balance sheet liquidity (CA/LTD) to determine the overall equity bond rate, management effectiveness, earnings quality, market valuation, and financial stability of the company.

We believe our calculation of margin of safety is a useful measure of a company's intrinsic worth based on current and trailing indices as opposed to assumptive future cash flows and other crystal ball projections. Thus, we measure MoS for longer-term value investing as opposed to shorter-term value trading.

As of this writing, the Main Street Value Investor margin of safety rating for WMT reiterates a bullish to neutral view based on our proprietary formula.

WMT Margin of Safety Indicators Actual Target Equity Bond Rate (EY) 5.84% >5.00% Management Effectiveness (ROIC) 17.61% >12.00% Earnings Quality (CFM) 4.88% >10.00% Market Valuation (EBIT/EV) 7.60% >6.00% Financial Stability (CA/LTD) 1.43x >1.50x



Wal-Mart exceeds our margins of safety for earnings yield, return on invested capital, and operating earnings to enterprise value. The company comes up short in cash flow margin and balance sheet liquidity but reminds us that consumer staple stocks, especially retailers, do not boast high cash flow margins or financial stability in the context of asset to liability ratios.

Conceivably, consumer staples such as Wal-Mart make up for marginal cash flows and balance sheet stability with predictable earnings and less stock price volatility during market downturns. In our analysis, we must remember that WMT is a defensive stock.

It is important to stress that our measure of margin of safety is a screenshot of our research and not a buy, hold, or sell signal.

We own common shares for the long-term benefit of partnering with a company that supports its customers with in-demand, useful products or services, rewards its employees with sustainable career opportunities, and compensates its shareholders with positive returns protected by world-class internal financial controls.

However, attempting to predict explicit future prices or percentage gains and declines is a Wall Street game that we respectfully choose to avoid on Main Street.

Market Consensus: Where are the Happy Faces?

2017 Associates Week (Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.)

As value investors on Main Street, we do not interpret the Wall Street consensus as a definitive buy or sell signal, but a suggestion to perhaps run the other way. However, evaluating the consensus on a stock is an entertaining if not serious dive into a contrarian's treasure trove.

According to the Wall Street Journal, 32 analysts currently covering WMT are collectively bullish with an average price target of $81.34. The price targets range from a low of $61.00 to a high of $92.00. Despite the plethora of Ivy-League MBAs, company visits, investor conferences, earnings calls, algorithms, and financial modeling that goes into these ratings, only time — in the context of hindsight — will determine which target is the correct one, if any.

Data miner Tip Ranks says the financial blogger consensus, including contributors from Seeking Alpha, is bullish. At MSVI, we place increased weight on the blogger consensus as it tends to be more of a Main Street view, although we are mindful that many bloggers focus on fundamentals, technicals, growth, and dividends, not necessarily value.

As of this writing, short interest on WMT, or the percentage of shares that are traded based on a bet the stock price is poised to drop, was a bullish 1.1% of shares outstanding. We think of short interest as the hedge fund consensus since the Wall Street money manager elite executes a significant shorting of stocks. However, per TipRanks, hedge fund holdings of WMT had decreased in the most recent quarter, suggesting an overall bearish view.

Welcome to Wal-Mart; Have a Nice Day

A unique contribution of the Main Street Value Investor series is the measurement of employee satisfaction, including the rank and file's evaluation of the CEO. Although gathered from non-scientific data of the all-too-biased Internet, we believe a snapshot look at employee morale is worth the peek to quantify a company's cultural dynamic.

According to Glassdoor, approximately 27,000 alleged present and former employees of Wal-Mart that submitted online reviews have collectively rated the company 3.1 out of 5 stars, a relatively neutral score on Glassdoor.

The most-cited positive comments from Wal-Mart employees were "friendly company, good pay and benefits, and if you work hard, you will do fine.” The most mentioned drawbacks are "work-life balance is sometimes challenging, long hours, and there probably won’t be a full-time position for me when I graduate from pharmacy school.”

Based on over 7,000 reviews, Wal-Mart employees give CEO Doug McMillon a 67% approval rating, a bearish score on Glassdoor. Any time a company CEO is respected - or disrespected - by those that work within the same culture as him or her, we take notice.

That raises the question: is Wal-Mart’s relatively low employee satisfaction and CEO rating reflective of a predominantly low-wage, part-time workforce?

Nonetheless, satisfied employees delivering excellent service typically translates to loyal customers and sustainable profitability.

Long Wal-Mart, Amazon, or Both?

Intelligent investors own risk-averse slices of wonderful companies, thereby leaving the trading of stocks to risk-defying speculators. Self-directed investment research is best carried out within a model that drives to a quantitative outcome of a bullish, neutral, or bearish call on the targeted company and the stock that represents its ownership.

Based on this approach, we find Wal-Mart to be a fundamentally strong company whose stock trades at a reasonable margin of safety due to a defensive, below average risk profile.

In the wisdom of Warren Buffett, as learned from Charlie Munger (so says Warren), the stocks of wonderful companies obtained at reasonable prices will compound exponentially over the long-term from returns on capital. Dividend payments are a bonus.

Munger confirms that holding a concentrated basket of stocks of high-quality companies that the investor closely follows, are likely to produce superior returns over the long term.

Although both are fantastic businesses in the burgeoning hybrid retail wars, right now WMT presents as far more attractively priced than AMZN:

WMT data by YCharts

Assuming Amazon’s stock price eventually comes to down to earth, holding both WMT and AMZN in a long view portfolio may prevail as the ideal strategy to capture the retail market of the early 21st century.

However, until that dual opportunity arises, Wal-Mart appears as the best value right now. And, unlike Amazon, Wal-Mart’s current stock price will not consume an entire paycheck.

