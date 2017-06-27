Ralph Lauren: New Faces New Laces

It is equally evident the market drags the company down and there are lots of stuff to be done to rebound.

Ralph Lauren (RL) is a premium segment’s player with the wholesale, retail and license revenue streams. And while the products the company offers are highly diversified, all of them do belong to the market, which is currently under the massive pressure thanks to the challenges to be mentioned above. That transitions to the weak growth figures, sagging margins and unpleasant profitability ratios. It is a good question, whether it will be possible for such an experienced and highly recognizable brand to stay afloat. I do see some positive signs due to its 2017’s operational improvements, mentioned in the latest earnings call. However, I see the risk associated with the new CEO’s appointment as well as his ability to bring the metrics to the best.

Stock’s performance

For the 2-year period, pictured below, it is clearly seen the RL’s stock fell by 44.7%. Not to dig deep into the history, the company’s “health” is highly correlated with the “health” of its father-founder, Ralph Lauren. To name a few reasons of why the stock plummets, below are my modest attempts:

The top lines growth is very questionable, meaning the brand is losing its historical attractiveness as well as not delivering properly to its customer’s base.

The owner and the head of the company is looking for a heir to his throne, but once he has already made a poor choice.

The appointment of Stefan Larsson, the CEO for the 2-year period happening between the end of 2015 and the middle of 2017, has led the stock back to the 2009 year’s levels. Not surprisingly, the next appointment of Patrice Louvet from the P&G’s beauty and care unit, who is fully equipped with the mindset of a FMCG’s guru, is hardly greeted with relief. It is seen on the chart below as a sharp drop at the end of May’17. I would like to point out the Ralph Lauren’s closest competitors are no good, either. We will discuss the Michael Kors’ business (KORS) a bit later, and as for now the fact is its stock has gone down by 25.3% within the last 2-year period. And the Philips-Van Heusen Corp. (PVH) has led its stock to lose 6.4% for the same time frame.

Market conditions and company’s strategy

As the Michael Kors’ business is very similar to one of Ralph Lauren’s, it is plain to see the major threats are similar as well. As was stated in the Kenra Investors’ article, KORS has made it to the informative messages on the market conditions happening in the sector. The key difficulties are:

Overcapacity in the apparel’s sector with the premium brand’s value weakening.

Discounts to keep the revenue afloat, harming the comp’s growth and margins altogether.

The shift to digital with such players as Amazon ( AMZN ) and RealReal, which leads to the lower pricing power of the premium segment’s players.

Both RL and KORS have started turnaround strategies, although from the different intrinsic levels. Ralph Lauren’s management has lowered inventory levels by 30%, reduced the number of SKUs by 20%, shortened the lead times and cut the fleet by 20 stores for the 4Q 2017. It seems to me the only thing to be really proud of in the short run is the gross margin of 57.9%, up by 110 basis points on a YOY basis. The Michael Kors’ strategy, although not completely similar, includes the same steps to get back to where it was three years earlier.

Company’s financials

When we have mentioned different intrinsic levels the peers should start from, we have meant the different growth rates in the past. While the RL’s revenue streams were up by maximum of 9% since 2014, both PVH and KORS were showing growth figures of 35% and 52%, respectively. That stands for the brand recognition and loyalty base, as well.

In terms of its profitability metrics, the company is the weakest player on earth having negative ROA and ROE figures as of March’17. Here again, we should spot the difference between the RL’s and KORS’ positions within the last 4-year period.

This is interesting as the company has made some attempts to fight the market in the last couple years. As of 2015 and 2016 the CFO’s growth figures were -1.4% and 12.6%, respectively. The right time to make redeployment is now, when it again comes to the negative cash from operations’ growth of 5.4% and the declining free cash flow’s growth of 13.5%.

Valuation

In order to shed some light on the market’s sentiments in the face of the fast changing environment, I would say the RL’s valuation multiples are a complete disaster. Currently it has a negative PE of -58.4, which is not even stated on the Morningstar.com web-site. It could be compared with the RL’s 5-year average PE ratio of 21.2 or the current market’s ratio of 25.3. Moving further, Ralph is doubly weaker than it was before having the 5-year average P/B ratio of 3.3 versus the current 1.8. The only thing that could be somehow appealing to me is its dividend yield to be twice as big as the industry’s average of 1.4%.

Next steps

I am not a big fan of such premium goods as the company offers. However, I would say it without a second thought: the company might have a bright future in the end. It has a strong balance sheet, meaning it has a strong ground to rebuild itself once more. The next steps depend on the way chosen by the management: it should either rebuild its brand in order to be attractive to younger public with less money or continue performing as a premium and scarce brand, but work on both its quality and directed marketing.

Conclusion: Although the Ralph Lauren should put its cardinal turnaround strategy into practice, I am strongly convinced it would take a long time to go. Finally, as the probability of being successful or going bankrupt is nearly similar, I suggest the best advice is to stay tuned and have a bit more patience. Thus, my recommendation is to hold the stock for now.

