Fed's Number 2 Warns On Asset Bubbles - Are You Listening?

Comments from Yellen's number two suggest the Fed is concerned with P/E multiples and also with the corporate leverage that's fueling stock buybacks.

Another day, another sign (or two) that the folks who have pumped $21 trillion into the financial system are about the slam on the brakes.

It was just yesterday when I asked whether the Fed was intent on driving stocks (SPY) lower.

The thesis here is pretty simple. It seems unlikely (at best) that the Fed would trust the labor market more so than the incoming inflation data given how hyper-focused central banks are on fulfilling their price mandate.

The entire world is watching for signs of a sustainable uptick in developed market inflation and given this collective myopia, it's difficult to imagine that suddenly, the Fed decided to "listen" to the labor market (which is whispering that it's overheating) while ignoring inflation (which is screaming that the economy isn't on sound footing).

Throw in a collapsing yield curve and you've got every reason to believe the Fed would be exercising quite a bit of caution.

But they're not.

They've got their story about hiking and shrinking the balance sheet and they're sticking to it.

Do you know why? Simple: because they're concerned about financial conditions and the extent to which those conditions have steadfastly refused to respond to previous hikes.

Easy financial conditions are conducive to speculation and, ultimately, to asset price inflation which is exactly what we're seeing across markets. It looks as though the Fed is determined to short-circuit that - even if it means hiking straight into a deflationary backdrop.

A couple of readers still think the Fed isn't concerned with this. Well, Vice Chair Stanley Fischer doesn't agree with those readers.

Here's what he said in the text of a speech released Tuesday:

High asset prices may lead to future stability risks

Need close monitoring of rising risk appetites

Equity P/E ratios are near top of historical levels

It would be foolish to think all risks eliminated

Fed still lacks enough info on parts of shadow banking

See notable uptick in risk appetites in asset markets

Corporate sector notably leveraged

Every single bit of that is related to overvalued stocks and corporate bonds. Here's what happened when those headlines crossed the Terminal:

They are clearly worried about this and as I noted on Monday, recent comments from Bill Dudley prove beyond a shadow of a doubt that they are very cognizant of the role easy financial conditions have played in getting us to where we are.

Tuesday offered still more evidence that central bankers are looking for excuses to lean hawkish to curtail out-of-control risk taking.

The big news in the overnight session came from Mario Draghi who, speaking at the ECB Forum on Central Banking in Sintra, Portugal, had the following to say with regard to how the ECB is thinking about lackluster inflation in the context of efforts to roll back stimulus:

While there are still factors that are weighing on the path of inflation, at present they are mainly temporary factors that typically the central bank can look through.

Think that sounds like an innocent enough comment that you shouldn't, as an investor, generally concern yourself with?

Well, think again. Because that one sentence triggered an abrupt surge in the euro, which eventually rose to its highest level since September 8 against the dollar:

The message we're getting from the folks who have pumped more than $20 trillion into the global financial system over the past eight years is clear as a bell: they are going to try and put the brakes on things.

You ignore their attempts to warn you at your own peril.

