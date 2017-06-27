Yatra Online: A Worthwhile Trip To India, At A Discount

We have identified an OTA that trades at a discount to its closest comp, other OTAs, and local Indian internet businesses.

Historically, Online Travel Agencies ("OTAs") have been among some of the best performing stocks on Wall Street, including Priceline, Expedia, TripAdvisor and Ctrip.com.

We believe Yatra (YTRA) represents a compelling investment opportunity, with a highly asymmetric risk/reward profile. If we're wrong, we think our downside is limited. If we're correct, shares could compound for many years. To put it succinctly, in our view, if Yatra were IPOing today, we believe it would price around $15 (42% upside to current), and if they execute as we expect they will, the stock could be worth multiples of its current price in coming years.

However, they did not go through a conventional IPO, but became public on December 12, 2016 via a SPAC with Terrapin 3 Acquisition Corp. As a result, we'd suggest that 98% of the investment public is unaware of the company's existence, despite a market cap near $400mn, in a sector with tremendously positive demographic trends and with shares trading at an undemanding valuation.

Yatra is the 2nd largest OTA (Online Travel Agency) in India, trailing only MakeMyTrip (MMYT). It trades at an approximate 50% discount to MakeMyTrip on an EV/sales basis despite similar long-term margin targets - and growth rates that we suspect over time will be in the same neighborhood. Our discussion regarding Yatra will be somewhat shorter than usual given solid recent initiation pieces by Deutsche Bank and Macquarie, as well as a discussion of the stock in the newsletter Value Investor Insight by highly regarded value investor, and good friend, Scott Miller of Greenhaven Road Capital. Miller also presented the idea at the recent ValueX Vail conference. If a disciplined value fund like Greenhaven is comfortable owning Yatra, it certainly adds to our already high level of confidence. There is a tremendous amount of US-based research on OTAs like Expedia (EXPE), Priceline (PCLN), TripAdvisor (TRIP) and Trivago (TRVG) - (we recognize TripAdvisor and Trivago run somewhat different models).

Source: Yatra Investor Presentation

As a side note, investors should be aware that warrants under this trade under the ticker YTROF and are quite liquid. They have an $11.50 strike price and have almost 5 years remaining until expiration. Assuming the stock reaches $24 by the time of expiration, warrants would return almost 4.4x from current levels (we are using $1.42 per 1/2 warrant). We arrive at this multiple based on the assumption that Yatra would force conversion of warrants if the stock reaches $24, in which case they would be $12.50 in the money. Since each Yatra warrant is a 1/2 warrant, each warrant would be worth have of $12.50, or $6.25, or 4.4x the current warrant price.

We will cover the following 7 points:

What excites us about Yatra What is the reason for this mispricing (aka why should we be so lucky)? What is the asymmetry of the opportunity (aka what are we playing for)? What is our margin of safety (aka what protects us from a permanent loss of capital)? Catalysts, comps and valuation Risks Conclusion

1. What excites us about Yatra

Yatra is the second largest OTA in India. It is well worth reviewing the company's investor presentation. (The MakeMyTrip investor presentation is also a worthwhile read).

India is the world's 2nd largest country with a population in excess of 1bn people, with the fastest growing GDP of any large country, outpacing China.

It has high Internet usage, yet low penetration as a percent of population, and thus tremendous room for growth.

Source: Make My Trip Investor Presentation

Travel trends in India are exceptionally favorable. Due to infrastructure congestion (roads/railways), the government has mandated to opening of numerous airports that have previously been mothballed.

India is expected to be the 3rd largest air travel market by 2032, with the number of airplanes in the country tripling over the next decade.

Source: Yatra Investor presentation

While hotel capacity continues to grow, it is far outpaced by the growth in the number of occupants.

Hotel bookings, comprise only ~20% of revenue, but have twice the gross margins of air travel. However, hotel capacity is rapidly tightening and the shift from offline to online suggests hyper growth over the next several years. Yatra has access to over 64,000 hotels in 1,000 cities.

Source: Yatra Investor presentation

Post SPAC, Yatra has almost $80mn in cash and no debt. Prior to the transaction the company had approximately $8mn in net cash, but thanks to the amount in the Terrapin trust, Yatra now has a cash rich balance sheet. According to management, cash burn should approach $16-$18mn in FY18 and be less in FY19, so there is plenty of runway to get to breakeven.

Yatra is not some fly by night operation. It has a sophisticated management team. Moreover, it was funded by over $120mn in capital from Norwest Venture Partners (almost a 20% owner), Intel Capital (INTC) - yes, that Intel - and Reliance, amongst others.

Source: Yatra investor presentation

Yatra's 2 co-founders have extensive international business experience and a deep background in the OTA segment. CFO Alok Vaish has an MBA from Darden and worked in investment banking at Deutsche in the US. Most recently, they hired Manish Hemrajani, a former US sellside analyst who covered the OTA space and has known Yatra management for 7 years. He should accelerate their investor relations efforts.

None of the Yatra's founders took any cash in the go public SPAC transaction. The smartest guys (Norwest, Intel, etc.) in the room rolled all of their Yatra equity into the equity of the public entity.

Reliance will soon be preloading Yatra's app on 35mn phones, which should accelerate usage at a low cost. According to management the Reliance relationship represents a dramatic cost per acquiror decrease versus traditional methods - we estimate 70-80% cheaper and these are users that can afford smart phones, and likely, travel.

We have spent a good deal of time with management. We believe they will be good fiduciaries of capital and have a strategic plan in place to significantly grow the company, while creating shareholder value.

India bears a shocking resemblance to where China was about 10-15 years ago.

Source: Yatra Investor presentation

MakeMyTrip paid 17x revenue for goibibo, the number 3 player in the India travel market, despite enormous operating losses (i.e. 4-5x the losses of Yatra). Naspers/Ctrip (CTRP) and indirectly Priceline, recently invested an additional $350mn in MakeMyTrip at $36 a share, or roughly 7x EV/sales. Yatra trades at 3x EV/sales. To be clear, both MaketMyTrip and Yatra are targeting 15-20% operating margins over the mid-term, although Yatra has suggested hitting breakeven within 24 months, while MakeMyTrip appears to have pushed out breakeven sometime into the 2020s.

While we are not momentum investors, management has stated that it anticipates a 30-35% revenue CAGR over the next several years. The company has been growing in the mid 20% range for multiple years. As a result of a stronger balance sheet, solid demographic trends, and a government mandate to dramatically increase the number of flights in India, we believe an acceleration in growth is achievable. In addition, the mass installation of the Yatra app on Reliance Jio phones should augment growth. Finally, it appears - and based on our conversation with contracts in India - that both MakeMyTrip and Yatra, have been, and will continue to take share from smaller, subscale competitors. Management has noted that its balance sheet has limited some of its marketing efforts and we suspect this trend will reverse. We believe the optics of revenue and bookings acceleration will positively impact Yatra's share price.

We suspect that in coming years India will experience a travel/lodging S-curve resulting in a meaningful inflection and acceleration in Yatra's opportunity set. Dane tends to overweight behavioral signals, and the fact that all of the insider Yatra stock was rolled into the stock of Terrapin 3 SPAC (now Yatra) is meaningful. We think there's much that can go right for Yatra and its shareholders, and relatively limited downside given the ongoing consolidation in the OTA segment and the value that a meaningful presence in India would bring to multiple players.

Finally, we generally have a favorable view to the OTA segment. Unlike social media, such as when Facebook (FB) eclipsed and destroyed MySpace, the OTA industry does not appear to be a zero-sum game. It's true that Priceline and Expedia are doing their impression of the Borg, acquiring many/most of the industry's players. But they have also maintained the identities of the acquired individual brands. We believe the strong industry tailwinds in India should allow ample room for the success of both MakeMyTrip and Yatra.

2. What is the reason for this mispricing (aka why should we be so lucky)?

As with any investment, we ask ourselves, why does this mispricing exist. As a fund that has spent an inordinate amount of time on SPACs over the last 2 years, we can simply answer, "because it's a SPAC, and no one's bothering to do the work." For more on Dane and SPACs, please read here.

A natural question to ask any company that pursues the SPAC route instead of an IPO is why they made that decision. In Yatra's case, it was because when they were looking at an IPO in early 2016 its closest comparable, MakeMyTrip, seemed to have its stock decline on a daily basis.

MMYT Stock Chart Jan 1, 2016 - June 30, 2016

Source: FactSet

As Yatra management describes it, each time they met with investment bankers, the valuation kept dropping, and was uncertain if they'd even be able to get the deal completed. In contrast, the SPAC route ensured certainty.

If Yatra could do it all over again, they'd probably have done a traditional IPO, but we have the benefit of 20:20 hindsight. In June of 2016, it wasn't clear that MakeMyTrip would return 150% over the next 12 months.

Since this speaks to this issue of the mispricing, we'll relate a brief anecdote. We met with Yatra management several months ago and came away impressed, so we introduced them to a few other investors.

At a meeting we attended with one of these investors, one of the portfolio managers suggested that if Yatra were IPOing now it would be $15. Well, that's precisely our point. SPACs lead to frequent pricing inefficiencies. This is a stock that ought to be $15, as is (i.e. no assumptions of acquisitions or cost take-outs, etc.) that you can buy for $10.55. We think that's pretty attractive. The PM was trying to figure out what, if anything, he was missing. We don't think he was missing anything, SPACs are a funny beast.

3. What is the asymmetry of the opportunity (aka what are we playing for)?

In December 2003, a small Chinese company with less than $20 million in trailing revenue that had historically lost money, but had recently turned a small profit, went public. In addition to this being a travel related business at a time when SARS was a MAJOR issue, the risk factors noted that:

"The principal shareholders of our affiliated Chinese entities have potential conflicts of interest with us, which may adversely affect our business."

This risk factor continued with the comment that:

"Our director, Qi Ji, and our officers, Min Fan and Alex Nanyan Zheng, are also the principal shareholders of our affiliated Chinese entities. Thus, conflicts of interest between their duties to our company and our affiliated entities may arise. We cannot assure you that when conflicts of interest arise, these persons will act completely in our interests or that conflicts of interests will be resolved in our favor. The conflicts may result in our loss of corporate opportunities. In addition, these persons could violate their non-competition or employment agreements with us or their legal duties by diverting business opportunities from us to others. In any such event, we would have to rely on the Chinese legal system to enforce these agreements. Any legal proceeding could result in the disruption of our business, diversion of our resources and the incurrence of substantial costs."

Source: IPO Prospectus page 15

On the surface, this appeared to be a highly speculative investment - however, there were many trends in the company's favor as well as some smart outside investors including Carlyle and Tiger Management.

This formerly small company, is of course Ctrip.com, China's leading OTA (Online Travel Agency) which currently sports a market cap approaching $30bn. Anyone who participated in the IPO would have compounded their wealth at a near 30% CAGR for an astounding 13.5 years.

When we look at where India is today and where China was 10-15 years ago, we think the similarities are significant. There's rapid GDP growth, a burgeoning middle class, high ownership of Smartphones on an absolute basis, but still a small portion of the population. Further, there are Indian government mandates to dramatically increase air travel. If Yatra can execute, it's not clear why it can't grow revenue 25%-30%, or more, for the next 5+ years.

Source: Yatra Investor Presentation

We expect Yatra to grow faster than the market with the additional capital from their SPAC allowing them to accelerate market efforts, the likely significant benefits from the Reliance relationship, and by winning share from smaller competitors.

For a business in a growing market with strong industry tailwinds, we find the current 3x EV/sales multiple as fairly undemanding, and roughly half of MakeMyTrip's multiple. At 5x EV/sales, shares would be $15 - where we think they ought to be priced. Assuming the company executes, this is a company that several years out could easily be a multi-bagger. We think Yatra represents an opportunity with a highly asymmetric risk/reward profile.

4. What is our margin of safety (aka what protects us from a permanent loss of capital)?

Given that Yatra has generated ongoing losses and little in the way of book value, there certainly is risk to this investment. That being said, Yatra is also a well established brand with millions of customers and hundreds of millions of site visits.

Yatra is among the most highly regarded websites in India.

Source: Yatra November 1, 2016 investor presentation

We believe that the value of Yatra's brand, its strong relationships, its number 2 position in India, and its experienced leadership team all create value. Could the stock potentially drop - of course. However to somewhat mitigate this risk we have a small short on MakeMyTrip which trades for twice the EV/revenue multiple. Moreover, barring an Indian calamity, we believe that Yatra is supported by exceptionally favorable trends that should drive meaningful multiple expansion, coupled with strong revenue growth. Additionally, while we don't like to rely on M&A as a thesis, we can envision numerous potential suitors for Yatra over time. With Priceline indirectly owning a portion of MakeMyTrip via its relationship with Ctrip, Expedia would certainly make sense as a future partner. Then again, with Amazon (AMZN) buying Whole Foods (WFM) couldn't travel be an interesting extension - what doesn't Amazon plan on owning one day? Of course, India is a very exciting market, and cash rich Apple (AAPL), Facebook, Google (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), or Microsoft (MSFT) could all decide that online travel is an area of interest.

To be clear, we don't anticipate any imminent M&A for Yatra. However we look at Yatra as we would look at a piece of currently non-profit producing real estate. It's the number 2 player in a great location, with tremendous growth trends, and a smart and aligned management. Owning the number 2 OTA in India with an EV around $280mn and almost 25% of it's market cap in cash strikes us as very appealing. In our experience, buying and holding strong properties tends to lead to excellent outcomes.

5. Catalysts, comps and valuation

We suspect the next catalysts for Yatra will be additional sell-side coverage, followed by June Q (fiscal 1Q) results. We believe that we're likely to see an acceleration in y/y growth, and an improvement in bookings. Given the build-out of airport infrastructure and all the new planes on order, we suspect growth will accelerate further in FY19 (essentially calendar 2018), and think building a position well ahead of this is prudent.

We believe insiders will likely sell a portion of their shares several dollars above current prices. In our view, increasing liquidity will likely be a boon for the multiple.

We recognize some investors may suggest that Yatra is too small at a market cap of just under $400mn. We'd remind these investors that MakeMyTrip had a market cap of around $500mn 12 months ago, and saw both multiple expansion, and dramatic stock price appreciation, especially after it acquired highly money losing goibibo for a whopping 17x revenues and now sports a market cap in excess of $3bn. Yatra seems like a similar story. For now, few seem to care. If Yatra executes, we think that changes in a hurry.

Currently India is a hot market, with its major indices up 20%+ on the year. Among the group, MakeMyTrip is a high flyer, although there are plenty of other high multiple companies in India.

Looking at a basic comp sheet between MakeMyTrip and Yatra, the multiple disparity appears inexplicable.

The fact is, having spoken to several India-based equity analysts, the multiple is inexplicable. MakeMyTrip may be bigger, with greater scale, but the multiple differential is excessive. Yatra is looking to reach breakeven in the next 24 months or so. MakeMyTrip's breakeven is further in the future. Both seek operating margins in the teens over time. MakeMyTrip has higher take rates, but, according to Deutsche bank has market spend of $13.80 per transaction, more than 3x the $4.50 spent by Yatra. We suspect the significantly money-losing goibibo to only exacerbate MakeMyTrip's expenses.

The bottom line is that Yatra strikes us as a very cheap play on a fast growth market with excellent demographic trends. It certainly could also be an interesting pair trade. At a very reasonable 5x EV/FY18 sales, Yatra is a $15+ stock.

6. Risks

India remains a developing economy. There are uncertainties regarding regulatory policy and the stability of the Rupee.

While multiple OTAs have been very successful in the US and other geographies, they may prove to be more competitive in India and profit objective may not be achieved.

At some point, insiders are likely to pursue a follow-on offering. We believe that price is several dollars above current prices. We believe such an offering could put short-term pressure on shares, but are likely to benefit investors longer term by creating greater liquidity.

The build-out of airports and the numerous planes on order may not come to fruition which could dampen the growth projections.

MakeMyTrip recently raised $330mn in additional equity. They also purchased goibibo, the number 3 player in the Indian OTA market. We believe this acquisition should relieve some of the competitive pressures in the industry, as goibibo was notable in the industry for its aggressive pricing. That MakeMyTrip shares almost doubled post acquiring goibibo likely speaks to the belief that the industry as a whole will be more rational. Nonetheless, given MakeMyTrip's large equity fundraise, it's conceivable that it could act irrationally or aggressively to gain market share, although that's not our expectation. We think MakeMyTrip raised this equity because 1) it was at a very rich valuation, and 2) they should have a significant cash burn given goibibo's high historic losses. It's our view that the smaller OTAs are at risk of ongoing share losses to both MakeMyTrip and Yatra. In addition, the online travel pie is growing rapidly, so there should be plenty of room for growth for both of the top-2 players.

7. Conclusion

We believe that Yatra represents a unique opportunity to establish a position in a relatively nascent industry at the cusp of a rapid growth inflection. We have had the opportunity to see the growth of OTAs in the US and abroad, and it appears that Yatra fits the pattern of winners. It has an experienced management, and aligned, highly-regarded investors who didn't sell a share in the go public process. In our view, if Yatra were IPOing today, it would be a lot closer to $15 than to Yatra's close of $10.42. As we look out several years, we believe this can be a far bigger, more valuable company - and very likely a highly coveted acquisition target.

Disclaimer: This article was provided for informational purposes only. Nothing contained herein should be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell any investment or security, or to provide you with an investment strategy, mentioned herein. Nor is this intended to be relied upon as the basis for making any purchase, sale or investment decision regarding any security. Rather, this merely expresses Dane's opinion, which is based on information obtained from sources believed to be accurate and reliable and has included references where practical and available. However, such information is presented "as is," without warrant of any kind, whether express or implied. Dane makes no representation as to the accuracy, timeliness, or completeness of any such information or with regard to the results to be obtained from its use should anything be taken as a recommendation for any security, portfolio of securities, or an investment strategy that may be suitable for you.

Dane Capital Management, LLC (including its members, partners, affiliates, employees, and/or consultants) (collectively, "Dane") along with its clients and/or investors may transact in the securities covered herein and may be long, short, or neutral at any time hereafter regardless of the initial recommendation. All expressions of opinion are subject to change without notice, and Dane does not undertake to update or supplement this report or any of the information contained herein. Dane is not a broker/dealer or investment advisor registered with the SEC, Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Inc. ("FINRA") or with any state securities regulatory authority. Before making any investment decision, you should conduct thorough personal research and due diligence, including, but not limited to, the suitability of any transaction to your risk tolerance and investment objectives and you should consult your own tax, financial and legal experts as warranted.

This article is part of Seeking Alpha PRO. PRO members receive exclusive access to Seeking Alpha's best ideas and professional tools to fully leverage the platform.

Disclosure: I am/we are long YTRA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Short MMYT, Also long YTROF