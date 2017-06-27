Lannett: Bullish Possibilities Despite Massive Short Interest

High reward opportunities like generic insulin and the HEC partnership in China could be the source of future growth, and the CEO is receptive toward a takeover.

Lannett has been focused on paying down debt, which will increase EPS and free up future earnings for further debt payments.

Lannett Company is one of the most heavily shorted stocks on the NYSE, but there are reasons to be positive.

Lannett Company (NYSE:LCI) is a developer, manufacturer, and distributor of generic pharmaceutical products. Incorporated in 1991, the company has been around for some time, but it has recently been thrust into the spotlight along with other generics like Mylan (NASDAQ: MYL), Teva (NYSE: TEVA), and Endo International (NASDAQ: ENDP) due to price fixing allegations. Over the past five years, it enjoyed a meteoric rise as price hikes on key drugs like Levothyroxine led to a rapid increase in profits, followed by a painful crash as concerns over whether or not the prices were sustainable took the forefront.

With a highly leveraged balance sheet and DOJ investigations over price fixing weighing on shares, Lannett became a favorite among bears. Percentage of float short has hovered around 50% over the past few months, in the range of 15-17 days to cover. However, despite all of the doom and gloom, there are reasons to believe that Lannett will be able to turn things around. I will present below a bullish case which addresses the problems facing the company.

Kremers Acquisition and State of the Balance Sheet

The defining feature of Lannett's balance sheet right now is the $937M in debt, principally from the Kremers Urban acquisition made at the end of 2015. Looking for a path to growth, Lannett purchased Kremers for $1.23B, nearly doubling revenue and gaining a new manufacturing facility in Seymour, Indiana.

The timing could not have been worse, however, as soon after Kremers would lose a key customer. Additionally, increased scrutiny over generics pricing prompted an industry-wide selloff, leading many investors to question if Lannett overpaid for the acquisition.

Regardless of whether or not the price tag was too generous, Lannett did gain valuable revenue, additional ANDAs for its pipeline, and the new facility. And in the last quarter alone they were able to service $100M in debt obligations. Management has stated that their number one priority is paying down debt, and it is already bearing fruit. The interest expense last quarter decreased to $22.4M from $27.0M a year ago. Even if earnings remain constant, Lannett could grow their recent quarterly EPS number from $0.77 to $1.36/share (+77%) just by paying down the rest of their debt and removing this interest expense. And this will be a feed-forward mechanism, as less debt means less money toward interest and more can used to pay principle. Granted, the debt load is steep, but Lannett is still currently generating plenty of cash flow to service it.



Status of the Price Fixing Allegations

In the most recent earnings call, CEO Arthur Bedrosian was asked regarding the current status of the DOJ investigation:

The DOJ, well, it's been 15 months now. We haven't heard anything from them. Our outside counsel hasn't heard anything. So we're of the opinion this has moved on to other companies and there's no longer anything going on with Lannett. We've been saying that for some time now. Nothing's changed there.



Bedrosian has repeatedly stated that the Board of Directors was very thorough in bringing in outside counsel to search for any evidence of legal wrongdoing. The key consideration here is not whether the prices of the drugs changed in unison, but rather if the investigated companies colluded together to ensure prices stayed the same. If there was no communication between companies, then this situation is no different from what happens at gas stations across the country every day when neighboring owners adjust their prices after checking what their competitors are charging. While anything is possible, it seems likely that if there was a smoking gun, the investigators would have uncovered it by now.



ANDAs Approved and Pending

Just in the past month, Lannett has received approval for 4 Abbreviated New Drug Applications (NASDAQ:ANDA) from the FDA. Using the average wholesale price (NYSE:AWP) given in the press releases, the four addressable markets total close to $1B in sales:



Date Product Dosage AWP June 16 Amantadine Hydrochloride Capsules 100mg $25M June 19 Niacin Extended-Release Tablets 500mg, 1000mg $152M June 22 Hydrocodone Bitartrate and Acetaminophen Tablets 5mg/300mg, 7.5mg/300mg, 10mg/300mg $67M June 26 Hydrocodone Bitartrate and Acetaminophen Tablets 5mg/325mg, 7.5mg/325mg, 10mg/325mg $744M Total: 4 approvals $988M

Clearly the pace of approvals has begun to quicken. Recently, the new FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb stated that his goal is to expedite the process through which generic drugs gain approval, with a public meeting on July 18th to solicit feedback on achieving this. As of their last earnings call, there were still 26 pending applications from Lannett itself and 11 through alliance partners (although likely their own number has reduced to around 21 given the flurry of recent action).

C-Topical Drug

While Lannett is primarily focused on generic drugs, they are also currently working on a proprietary cocaine-based topical anesthetic for nasal surgeries. Back in October of last year, Lannett announced the successful completion of phase 3 trials. In the recent earnings call, Bedrosian gave an update:

We're on track to file our new drug application for C-Topical over the summer. We anticipate an approval could come within one year, following the PDUFA submission of our application. With an approval, we will be able to market the product more aggressively with FDA-approved claims.

While a cocaine-based drug may have trouble gaining traction due to concerns over its abuse potential (speculation on my part), any additional sales gained through FDA approval would be icing on the cake of their large generic pipeline.

HEC Partnership and Generic Insulin

YiChang HEC ChangJiang Pharmaceutical Co. (HEC) is a large pharmaceutical company in China and a strategic partner of Lannett. Last April, Lannett announced plans to co-develop a generic insulin drug with HEC. Additionally, Bedrosian has stated that up to 20 products will be distributed in China through the partnership with HEC:

These are products that are not currently available in China. So they'll be new introductions and they really feel very comfortable about products that they're talking to us about. I'm not allowed to say all of them, but they have identified categories that they're interested in. And out of respect for their competitive marketplace, I don't want to give out too many details. But it's an overwhelming opportunity for a company our size, that much I will say.

The U.S. insulin market totaled $21B last year, so even a small fraction of this could have a large impact for Lannett based on their revenue levels (current projected nets sales for 2017 are $680M). With regards to the other 20 products Bedrosian mentioned, it is hard to gauge the impact with minimal details. But with close to 1.4B people, obviously China could be a massive untapped market for Lannett.

Takeover Potential

Back in April, Lannett's shares rose to the high 20's on the backs of Fresenius's purchase of Akorn Pharma for $4.3B. However, the momentum soon sputtered out with lighter than expected earnings in May and lack of anything concrete materializing for Lannett. Given the current depressed valuations in the generic pharma space though, it is expected that further consolidation will continue as players grapple with increased competition. Bedrosian commented:

We're not doing anything to dissuade anybody from making any offers, and we know that there is a lot of consolidation. And quite frankly, we expect it. That's not something we don't think is going to happen. But it's just a matter of we're waiting our turn.

It's never a good idea to gamble in anticipation of a takeover bid, but I believe that Lannett is undervalued regardless given the potential market of new products and increased earnings after debt is paid down. For those who like to chase these kinds of opportunities though, any takeover chatter could send the stock soaring as shorts sellers race for the exits. With a market cap of $742M, Lannett is tiny in comparison to headline giants like Teva and Mylan, making it an easy acquisition to digest.

Risks

The generic pharmaceutical industry is competitive, and as always competition can lead to a race to the bottom scenario on pricing. In the most recent earnings call, Bedrosian cited competition as the reason behind the $0.10 earnings miss. However, he expressed confidence that as more approved drugs are rolled out, 2018 will be much better.

Lannett carries a large amount of debt on the balance sheet (like most other companies in the sector), and there is always the risk that a hit to earnings could eventually result in defaulting on a loan. Lannett currently has $132M in cash and plenty of free cash flow to service their debt, but if there is a sustained change in the pricing environment for multiple years a default is possible. Finally, if there is any price fixing collusion charge which Lannett is found guilty of, they could be hit with a hefty fine from which they might not be able to recover.

Conclusion

As Lannett's short interest has hovered around 50% over the past 6 months, one might expect there to be few positive opportunities moving forward. Certainly, risk exists due to competitive pressures in the drug industry and Lannett's outstanding debt. However, the stock has taken such a beating that most of this seems to be priced in at this point. Although long-term investors can expect plenty volatility given the high short interest and the number of day traders in the stock, I would rate it a Speculative Buy based on future turnaround potential.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in LCI over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.