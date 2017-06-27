Micron: I'm Betting Big

Micron Technology (MU) is set to report third quarter earnings this Thursday after the market close, and I'm betting big on bullish results from the company. DRAM prices are rising as a rough patch of oversupply has reversed sharply into a more favorable situation for memory providers, which is fueling Micron's earnings, margins, and cash flow higher.

The third quarter is expected by analysts and by Micron management to be its most profitable quarter since 2013 and guidance for Q4 looks poised to be even better, almost exclusively on the back of a rebounding DRAM pricing environment. The consensus estimate for fiscal year 2017 EPS is $4.30, which would make MU currently valued at less than 8 times this year's expected earnings. There's been much talk of the stock's dirt-cheap multiple, and I think the primary reason behind it is the specter of cyclicality and the idea that it's just a matter of time until the inevitable bust.

I have written in a past article, which can be read here, that the current cycle appears to have legs into the foreseeable future, when one considers the historical duration of these cycles and the short interest levels before a bust occurs. Aside from these two factors, there is another important factor that I think is solid metric to go by in order to determine 1) where the peak of this boom is and 2) how high Micron's valuation could go. This important factor is historical P/E.

When MU hit the peak of its last cycle in late 2014, the stock had a trailing P/E ratio of about 12. When compared to MU's current ratio of 50, it would seem like the current valuation is much too high. This would of course be incorrect because the first calculation includes four quarters of earnings during a boom while the current calculation includes some bust quarters. I normalize the current trailing P/E ratio by going a couple of quarters into the future so that we only include quarters during the boom, which make it more comparable to our 2014 ratio of 12.

If we assume Q3 and Q4 EPS both come in at $1.50, which is conservative considering management and analyst estimates, and assume we're at the end of Q4, our trailing P/E ratio will be a tad over 8. There are multiple reasons why this is a conservative estimate. First, as I mentioned, I am assuming Q3 and Q4 EPS numbers are below the likely results. Second, the four quarters I am using to get our present trailing P/E ratio are at the beginning of the recent boom as opposed to 2014's ratio which was at the end of the boom. This effectively lowballs our current estimate. Even with these two conservative assumptions, our P/E of 8 is well below the historical end-of-cycle ratio we saw in 2014 of 12.

Here's a summary of the calculcation:

2017 2014 First quarter (Q4 2017/Q1 2015) $1.50* $0.84 Second quarter (Q3 2017/Q4 2014) $1.50* $0.96 Third Quarter (Q2 2017/Q3 2014) $0.79 $0.67 Fourth Quarter (Q1 2017/Q2 2014) $0.16 $0.61 Total $3.95 $3.08 Share Price $32.5 $36 Trailing P/E 8.2 11.7

*projected

This ratio discrepancy is noteworthy for two reasons: 1) It implies we are not yet at peak MU valuation for the current cycle and 2) This cycle is shaping up to be Micron's most profitable ever, indicating the P/E ratio at the end of this cycle could very well be higher than the 12 the stock peaked at in 2014. In my opinion, the market just needs another kick, a reminder if you will, that DRAM pricing is still chugging along just fine and that this cycle has a long way to go before prices begin to level out and decline. I think this earnings report will be the first in a series of reminders to investors that Micron is practically printing money and will be for the next few quarters at the very least:

MU Cash from Operations (Quarterly) data by YCharts

And this is just the beginning. Micron is poised to grow earnings sequentially by more than 60% in Q3, which will mean a big boost to cash flow. This cash can be used to pay down the debt load the company has built up and to fund the capital expenditures Micron needs to take advantage of the current market environment. Micron has stated that paying down the $12.5 billion pile of debt is a priority of theirs, and the free cash flow the company will be generating (i.e. after cash used capital expenditures) can be used to help accomplish this goal.

The way I view the current situation is that if the boom portion of this cycle is ending, then Micron is in trouble; otherwise, the stock has immense potential upside. In my opinion, based on the information we're getting from Micron in terms of controlled supply and robust demand, the peak of this cycle looks well down the road from here. In light of this, I am betting big on MU. I own short-term calls expiring right after earnings, medium-term calls expiring this fall, and I intend to buy calls expiring in 2018 in the coming weeks as well.

I see very little that could derail Micron right now, and with DRAM prices showing continued strength and demand far outstripping supply, I think MU has a lot of room to run in the coming months and quarters.

Best of luck this Thursday!

