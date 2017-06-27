The Best And Worst Performing CEFs Of 2017 H1

Growing interest in CEFs indicates that, after years of neglect, this small world of unique investment vehicles is getting significant attention from the market.

Foreign equity funds have been strong outperformers and energy funds have underperformed. Discrepancies between index performance and fund performance indicates investor demand is at the root of the trend.

Once neglected, closed-end funds have received tremendous attention from investors in 2017 on the heels of a bull market that has encouraged many investors to take on more risks. In the first two quarters, closed-end funds have enjoyed total market price returns of 9.08% in 2017. From a year ago, an investor DRIPing dividends into a CEF would see 12.73% returns from a year ago:

While those returns look good, they are actually slightly trailing the index and less risky alternatives. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) and (MUTF:VASGX), which is a balanced 80%/20% equity/bond fund, have total returns exceeding the average CEF for 2017:

Two things have dragged CEF performance down. One is the lower returns from municipal bond funds, which make up 35% of all closed-end funds. However, municipal bond CEFs have outperformed the muni market. The iShares National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) is up 3.46% YTD versus 6.38% for the CEFInsider Municipal Bond Sub-Index.

It should be noted that NAV returns for municipal bond CEFs are similar, albeit slightly lower. Thus CEF managers are outperforming their indices in aggregate, although notable laggards have dragged the average performance down. This, in fact, is an opportunity because several of these CEFs have had NAV returns in excess of their price returns, although this is complicated by the fact that some of these funds have had worse longer-term NAV returns and are struggling with tightening spreads. Municipal bond CEFs provide significant opportunities and risks, and their complexities demand due diligence.

In addition to the drag from municipal bond CEFs, the average CEF performance has been brought down slightly by energy funds. The average energy CEF has seen its price fall by 4.29% in the first half of 2017 while its NAV has fallen 9.11%. The higher NAV decline indicates that investors are perhaps not selling CEF energy funds enough, but it should be noted that some energy CEFs have also seen better NAV performance than price performance either in 2017 or over the last twelve months, meaning that while this underselling may be true in aggregate, it is not true for every fund. Furthermore, energy funds make up less than 7% of the total CEF universe, so their impact on average CEF returns is marginal.

Best Performers

So far in 2017, the best CEF performers have been international and equity focused. With the exception of Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC), the top 10 best performing CEFs on total returns year to date have been equity focused, with all but two being internationally focused:

Symbol Name Asset Class 2017 H1 Total Returns TKF Turkish Investment Fund Global Stocks 45.91% GRR Asia Tigers Fund Asian Stocks 32.68% IIF MS India Investment Asian Stocks 32.25% GCH Aberdeen Greater China Fund Asian Stocks 32.00% APB Asia Pacific Fund Asian Stocks 31.37% ECC Eagle Point Credit Company LLC CLOs 30.93% HQL Tekla Life Sciences Investors Healthcare 29.65% IFN India Fund Inc Asian Stocks 29.31% CGO Calamos Global Total Return Diversified 29.21% GGT Gabelli Multimedia Global Stocks 29.16%

This is not terribly surprising, since the MSCI All Country Asia ex-Japan Index (NASDAQ:AAXJ) has significantly outperformed the U.S. stock market in 2017:

Nonetheless, every one of the top 10 CEFs for 2017 has outperformed this index on a market return basis, indicating that the international focus is not the only cause behind CEFs' strong performance. Persistent market demand, which has lowered discounts for CEFs in the past (a topic I have discussed repeatedly), has been a significant driving factor in CEF total returns for this year.

Worst Performers

Ironically, the evidence that simple supply and demand is driving market returns for CEFs comes from the worst performers. These funds' significantly negative returns are far worse than their indices, indicating that panic sell-offs of this sector are driving their falling prices just as much as exuberant buying is driving strong-performing CEFs' rising prices.

With one exception, the ten worst performing CEFs of 2017 are energy funds.

Symbol Name Asset Class 2017 H1 Total Returns NDP Tortoise Energy Independence F Energy -16.84% SMM Salient Midstream & MLP Fund Energy -14.43% SRF Cushing Energy Income Fund Energy -14.29% TTP Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Energy -11.02% KYE Kayne Anderson Energy TR Energy -10.29% SRV Cushing MLP Total Return Fund Energy -9.38% CEN Center Coast MLP & Infras Energy -9.10% BGR BlackRock Energy & Resources Energy -8.69% PEO Adams Natural Resources Energy -8.24% NJV Nuveen NJ Municipal Value Fund Municipal Bonds -7.67%

With many of these funds focused on MLPs, it is perhaps best to compare their performance to the Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP), which is down 3.94% YTD, although it's interesting to note that the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLE) is down significantly more, and is actually underperforming most energy CEFs:

This is not the first year that energy CEFs have lagged other sectors. While it would be a truism to note that 2014 was not good for energy funds, it's worth noting that the 10-year return for all energy CEFs is -4.27%, meaning that this year's poor showing is not really that unusual.

However, that atrocious historical performance is extremely deceptive and should be used as evidence that energy CEFs should be avoided completely. This average return is partly due to the fact that many of these funds began operations in 2012-2014, thus not capturing the boom years for energy CEFs. In fact, the average annual return for energy CEFs from 2006-2013, thus including the financial crisis years, is 9.7%. During this period the Tortoise MLP Fund (NYSE:NTG) rose 38.83% annually on average. However, some funds, like the ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund (NYSE:CEM) and the Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:SRF), had negative returns during this period, and many more had single-digit annual average returns despite many of these funds investing in very similar assets. Clearly, the lesson here is that management matters.

Looking Ahead

Whether energy funds recuperate in late 2017 depends on your viewpoint on oil, the cash flow of midstream pipeline producers in the U.S., and broader market appetite for energy investments.

More specifically and importantly, however, the market's perception of the individual portfolios of these CEFs will determine returns. Many energy funds have been indiscriminately sold due to a market panic, with selling exceeding NAV performance. Likewise, many outperforming CEFs have seen extreme buying that has caused either premiums to rise or discounts to fall. On average, CEFs had an average discount of 5.99% at the start of 2017; that has shrunk to 4.22%. Much attention is on ETFs both in the media and among mainstream investors. However, CEFs are punching above their weight for the first time in several years. This is a sea change that should not be ignored.

