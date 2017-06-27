Disconnect Between Price Of Crude And Prices Of Oil Services Companies

World oil demand continues to grow. While there appears to be no supply constraint currently, there is a medium probability that reduced investment in oil field development will eventually lead to shortages.

Stock prices of premier oil services companies, Core Laboratories and Schlumberger are now close to 3-year lows, even though oil is still well below 3-year lows.

After hitting lows of $25 in January 2016 and recovering to $60, crude oil has now gone below the psychologically important $50 per barrel price point.

Prosperity ends in a crisis. The era of optimism dies in the crisis, but in dying it gives birth to an era of pessimism. This new era is born, not an infant, but a giant; for an industrial boom has necessarily been a period of strong emotional excitement, and an excited man passes from one form of excitement to another more rapidly than he passes to quiescence. Under the new error, business is unduly depressed.-Arthur Cecil Pigou, Cambridge University.

A majority of investors are like the majority of Generals – they are always fighting the last war. Oil speculators are like the aforementioned Generals constantly going from mania to depression extrapolating recent events into infinity. There’s got to be a better way. Currently, there is a disconnect between the price of crude and the prices of two of the premier oil services companies. This article discusses if this is a good time to go long.

Recent weakness in oil prices have driven two of the leading “pick and shovel” oil services companies close to 3-year lows even though oil prices are far away from the approx. $25 lows Brent crude hit in or around Jan 2016. Apparently in anticipation of another low, I think investors have sold off the shares of these wide moat companies, Core Laboratories (CLB) and Schlumberger Inc. (SLB). CNBC talking heads are not averse to kicking this dog while it’s down.

World oil demand continues to increase and I doubt the long-term viability of these two companies, which we are discussing, is threatened. While in the long term renewables and improving battery technology may threaten oil somewhat, it remains the predominant transportation fuel for at least the next couple of decades.

World demand and supply continue to be roughly in balance and the probability of a supply shock because of geopolitical instability is always there. Most of the increase in demand for oil continues to come from developing economies and not demographically challenged developed economies. Most of the new oil supplies continue from unconventional sources, which depend more and more on advanced technology.

Figure 1

Figure 2 – Source: Forbes

The idea of owning "picks and shovels" in order to profit from the commodity sector simply means owning companies that supply the vital tools, products, or services many participants in the sector must use, rather than taking the riskier route and buying the individual commodity companies. The classic success story here was back in the 1850s, when a German immigrant moved from New York to San Francisco to participate in the California Gold Rush.

Rather than taking the "all or nothing" route of looking for a big gold strike, the German immigrant sold basic goods to the miners. This was a much safer, surer way to acquire wealth than trying to find the one big strike. The immigrant eventually started producing a new type of durable pants to sell to the miners. They became a huge hit... and the German immigrant got rich. His name was Levi Strauss. Strauss didn't risk it all on trying to find the big strike; he just sold the stuff everyone else needed to try to find the next big strike themselves.

Figure 3 - Crude Oil prices charted vs. CLB and SLB stock price

Core Labs’ revenues are derived from providing high return, niche products and services for E&P companies that are looking to increase the output of already producing wells. The majority of the Company’s revenues are derived from their Reservoir Description (RD) business, which is focused on studying a fluid and core samples from a client’s oil or gas field, and then providing critical data sets on how to better produce from existing wells.

The revenue stream of this business tend to be much less cyclical compared to most of the industry, as Core Labs’ RD services represent a small fraction of the client’s production budget, yet produces sizable returns. The Company’s more activity-driven business – Production Enhancement – grew 15% sequentially, and has begun to see the benefits of increased E&P spending, as clients work through a large backlog of uncompleted wells, particularly in unconventional North American basins.

I expect this business to lead the return to growth in the short term, while Core Labs’ steadier, high-margin, Reservoir Description business should drive growth longer term, particularly as international E&P spending begins rebounding later this year and into 2018.

Schlumberger Ltd. is the world’s leading diversified oilfield services company and supplier of technology, integrated project management and information solutions to customers working in the oil and gas industry worldwide. It provides a variety of technology-based services that enable companies to identify hydrocarbon reservoirs, drill complex wells, manage production, and maximize recovery over the life of the well.

Employing approximately 105,000 people representing over 140 nationalities and working in more than 85 countries, Schlumberger provides the industry’s widest range of products and services from exploration through production. Schlumberger continues to reinforce its competitive positioning relative to other integrated oil service companies.

With one of the largest, most highly-skilled upstream work forces in the private sector, and nearly $7 billion in cumulative research and development spent during the previous up-cycle, I think Schlumberger is poised to take an increased budget share of E&P spending as the Company’s customers outsource more services to improve returns in a “lower-for-longer” oil price environment.

I expect Schlumberger’s earnings to significantly rebound in 2017, driven by increased market share as well as the release of over two years of pent-up E&P spending. Because skills and manpower are chronically scarce due to the boom-bust nature of the E&P industry, I think Schlumberger’s model of vertical integration will become more important to clients, helping drive value for them as well as shareholders.

Relative to the rest of the oil services industry, Schlumberger is less focused on North America (where they believe barriers to entry are lower) and are more focused on international E&P clients, particularly national oil companies (NOCs). Schlumberger’s portfolio of vertically integrated assets increasingly allows the Company to become more competitively entrenched with their NOC clients. Increasingly, the Company is managing entire oilfields in exchange for performance incentives that result from increased production - by-products of the Company’s decades of M&A and industry-leading R&D.

Although the near-term outlook for oil prices is uncertain, I believe Schlumberger’s long-term growth prospects are attractive. Through its research and development (R&D) program and targeted acquisition strategy, Schlumberger is able to offer advanced and integrated services that are differentiated and improve a customer’s productivity per well. Furthermore, Schlumberger is in the midst of a restructuring program to increase efficiency and reduce capital intensity.

Management has proactively adjusted its cost structure to deal with reduced activity levels in the current environment. These efforts have enabled the company to continue generating attractive levels of free cash flow, which provide strategic options for reinvesting in the business or for returning capital to shareholders. Continued industry consolidation should improve the competitive and pricing environment.

Halliburton’s proposed acquisition of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BHI) would combine the second and third largest industry competitors. While weaker demand and a low oil price environment have weighed on Schlumberger’s share price, we believe its valuation, solid balance sheet, cash flow generation, and prospects make it an attractive long-term investment opportunity.

Figure 4 - Cash is Flowing.

Both Core Labs and Schlumberger continue to be free cash flow positive even though operating cash flow have gone down to the 2005–06 level. On a GAAP basis, SLB is not profitable while CLB remains profitable given the non-capital intensive nature of its business model. However, SLB has more operating leverage, should oil prices begin to recover. However, if oil prices do not recover or stay low for longer (like they did in the 90s) all bets are off.

While long-term chartists may say that the final lows may be half of where they are now they are not considering the growth in global demand, particularly from emerging markets. After spending the last 4 years buying back shares, the companies themselves are now issuing shares to rebuild share capital having tacitly acknowledged that oil prices are likely not going to spike up again in the near future. The likely near-term future of increasing demand and supply will bode well for these companies.

Figure 5 – Shareholder Returns.

In sum, for long-term investors now may be a good opportunity to start accumulating shares in these wide moat oil services companies or at the very least put them on your watch list. From a quality point of view, Core Labs and Schlumberger are cream of the crop. I am certainly weighing my options seriously and biding my time to wade in. "This time it's different" - these 4 words are uttered with regularity in a bull market and bear market, but rarely are they different.

Unless the world has decisively moved on from the Oil & Gas era into the clean and gleaming future of renewable energy and electric transportation, Core Labs and Schlumberger will remain relevant well into the coming decade.

