My Three Stocks, Beating My Benchmark, And Then Some

Over the last year or more, My Three Stocks have started to deliver some very impressive price gains dividend growth.

The last time I wrote an article entitled My Three Stocks, the year was 2014 and the three stocks were Canadian companies Tim Hortons (QSR), Enbridge (ENB) and TransCanada (TRP). You can find that article here. Those companies had delivered wonderful market beating returns, and as I had stated in the article, because I had over-weighted those ideas they had a meaningful impact on the returns in the portfolio. As you may know if you have a few true 'picks' and you simply add them to your portfolio as average weightings it becomes very difficult for those picks to add real value or alpha, especially in the large cap area where you might simply be adding another member of the underlying large cap index that you are unknowingly recreating.

Unfortunately I had to sell my Tim Hortons when it was acquired by Burger King. I had planned on holding Tim Hortons "forever" but sometimes strange things happen in the world of investing. I sold my Tim Hortons at outrageous and further exaggerated profits as per this article. Some of those proceeds went to one of my current 3 picks, Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) as I quipped that Mr. Buffett appeared to get arrangements and deals that we retail investors simply do not have access to. Well, the way to get those deals is to own BRK. Also, I like how BRK has performed (historically) during times of market corrections. My current portfolio construction seeks a portfolio and equity holdings that will hopefully offer much lower volatility (price declines) in a market correction than a broad market index such as the S&P 500 (SPY). Additionally, Warren Buffett is the most successful investor in the history of investing. That's a pretty good resume.

I still hold ENB and TRP, as part of my Canadian High Yield index skimming exercise. Those companies are joined by the largest 3 Canadian Banks, Scotia (BNS), TD Bank (TD) and Royal Bank (RY), plus Canadian Telcos Bell (BCE) and Telus (TU). I call that grouping my Canadian Wide Moat 7 and you can find some more info on the Wide Moat 7 in this article here.

Back to My 3 Picks. OK, they are "our" 3 as I mange the retirement accounts for myself, and my wife.

Here's how those 3 companies have performed over the last year from June of 2016 to end of May 2017, courtesy of portfoliovisualizer.com. The benchmark that I use for my US holdings is the Dividend Achievers Index (VIG). As always, past performance does not guarantee future returns. Portfolio 1 is my 3 picks.

Here are those picks from January of 2015 to end of May 2017.

And My 3 Picks from January 2014 to end of May 2017.

As you can see, there is considerably more volatility than the benchmark VIG, given that it is only 3 companies. But I certainly appreciate the added diversification they will offer to my 15 Dividend Achievers, and I also appreciate that they have started to greatly outperform my Achievers benchmark, and the broader market. I am looking for portfolio stability, but I realize that if my total return is greater we will have more options in retirement and semi retirement. Hopefully these picks will add a growth kicker.

I am comfortable with these 3 picks. They are based on 3 simple themes. Berkshire Hathaway allows one to invest with Warren Buffett and his team. Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is a brand pick for me, just as was Tim Hortons. Our culture is obsessed with smartphones and tablets and technology and staying connected to the internet at every possible moment. Those who use Apple are very loyal to the company. Apple has one of the strongest brands on the planet and continues to build their brand with technological innovations and wonderful brand building advertising to mirror that success. BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) plays off of the undeniable trend, in my humble opinion, that conventional active management and stock picking is greatly on the decline, to be mostly replaced by passive investing and smart beta funds. BlackRock is a leader in both the active and passive investing for institutional and retail investors. But they are well positioned to take advantage of that massive move to passive and smart beta investing. They are on the right side of the most undeniable trend in the investing landscape. Apple and BlackRock fit in well with my penchant for dividend growth stocks.

My "picks" are few and far between, but when I make them I greatly overweight those picks so that they can have a positive effect on the portfolios in the event that they deliver some out performance. Berkshire and Apple are our two largest holdings. BlackRock is in a generous position.

Thanks for reading, I welcome your comments.

Always know and invest within your risk tolerance level, and always understand your tax consequences. If in doubt consult a Certified Financial Planner, or tax professional.

Happy investing.

Dale

Disclosure: I am/we are long BCE, TU, TRP, ENB, BNS, TD, RY, AAPL, BLK, BRK.B, JNJ, ABT, CVS, WBA, NKE, WMT, LOW, MSFT, TXN, QCOM, MMM, MDT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Dale Roberts is an Investment Funds Advisor at Tangerine Investment Funds Limited a subsidiary of Tangerine Bank, wholly owned by Scotia Bank; he is not licensed to provide professional advice on stocks. The opinions expressed herein are Dale Roberts' personal opinions relating to his experience as an investor and are not those of Tangerine Bank or its subsidiaries and/or affiliates. This article is for information purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or an offer or the solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any securities. Past performance is not a guarantee and may not be repeated. Investment strategies are not suitable for everyone and you should always conduct your own research or speak to a financial advisor.