The Recent 'FADE' Away Of The FAANMG Gang

No matter how you call the technology gang - FANG or FAAMG - there's no doubt that the six stocks that are making the FAANMG are the elite unit of the technology sector (QQQ, XLK).

Facebook (FB), Amazon (AMZN), Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), Netflix (NFLX) and Alphabet’s Google (GOOG) have a combined market cap of circa $3T (Yes, that's a "T" for trillion), enough to consider looking at this group of six stocks as a sector of its own.

Since the beginning of 2017 the FAANMG gang has significantly out-performed the market and the sector. With the exception of MSFT, the prices of all five other stocks rose more than 20%:

It's a "no-brainer" actually: Invest in the biggest, most reputable, stocks worldwide and get a unbelievable return. This has truly been a dream comes true: Taking a lower risk and gaining a higher return.

Nonetheless, the past 20 days perhaps send a warning sign for the gang-holders (and perhaps to the entire market). While the market keep marching higher, the FAANMG gang lost ground:

This is a noticeable change in the performance of the FAANMG gang and I believe this shouldn't be taken too lightly. Sure thing, after the massive run they have seen it's only neutral for the relevant stocks to retrace. Fair enough.

Nonetheless, it's the FADE gang/combination that should be viewed by the market as possibly changing the macro environment ofr these stocks - and not in a favorable way.

FADE stands for the Fed, Assets valuations, Deleveraging (by China) and the ECB.

Lets review these risks one by one:

1. Fed

The Fed already is tightening its monetary policy and is going to start unwinding its giant balance sheet. As already discussed in this article - that I published earlier today - I believe that the Fed is the biggest threat to equities right now because decision makers are very concerned where valuations are.

One can only imagine how things will look like once the incline since 2008 would turn into a decline as of 2018.

2. Assets valuations

Using the "Buffett Indicator" shows that we are once again reaching a level that isn't sustainable:

Even in 2008 the ratio wasn't higher and when it reaches the 1.3 level the last time (end of 2015) - we experienced a major correction.

3. Deleveraging (in China)

Deleveraging is happening aside and on top the Fed's tightening. Some people mix the two but it's important to note that these two aren't the same thing.

Deleveraging means that debt levels are going down and/or that excess liquidity is taken away from the market. When a deleveraging happens - (global FX) reserves move higher:

While in the US this is not (yet?) the case, in China this is the most noticeable current trend. Such a trend usually has effects on both equities (prices moving down) and mostly on yields (that are moving up):

Anyone who thinks that yields in China can move up so much while yields in the US can move down so much - is wrong. At some point what is happening in one market will spill into the other market.

China has a credit bubble and the leaders know that. They try to run an orchestrated, fully controlled, "beautiful deleveraging" program but this kind of "beauty" usually ends up very ugly.

4. ECB

If anyone thought that it's only the Fed adopting a tightening mode, the ECB president - Mr. Mario Draghi - has made it clear that deflation is no more a risk, i.e. the European central bank is about to change course to its still very loosening monetary policy soon.

Just like the Fed assisted stocks valuations in the US to reach record highs - so did the ECB in Europe, allowing European equities to set new records over and over again over the last couple of years:

To make a long story short: The (liquidity) party is over.

All indicators show that the main central banks - that is the US, Europe and China - are already sucking liquidity off the markets. I expect the central Bank of England to join this trend in 2018 (at the latest), leaving the Bank of Japan as the only major central bank to keep a loosen monetary policy.

More liquidity, more leverage, more margin and more debt allow stocks to move up over 250% in about 8.3 years (since March 9th 2009).

You can only imagine what less liquidity, less leverage, less margin and less debt will do.... should do.... must do.... at some near point...