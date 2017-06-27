Teladoc: Wait Until The Future Gets Discounted

The recent purchase of Best Doctors adds access to valuable doctors, but lowers the growth rates.

The stock trades at a double top corresponding with the initial trading following the IPO in 2015.

Teladoc (TDOC) has gone mostly unnoticed as a futuristic provider of virtual health services. Patients find quicker and more efficient access to health solutions offering a revolutionary change in healthcare, but the $2 billion stock has very few followers on investment sites.

The question though is whether investing in this telehealth stock offers a solid investment. The stock that dipped below $10 last year has already soared 250% off the lows suggesting new investors are possibly already late to the party.

The company recently bought Best Doctors to create a best of suite telehealth platform offering consultations with the best doctors in the world. Anyone can see the vision that connecting patients around the world with the best medical experts without the requirement for travel would create an attractive healthcare solution.

The Q1 results for Teladoc offer a glimpse into the potential of these assumptions with revenues growing 60% and organic growth up over 40%. The company is aggressively growing memberships and visits via digital marketing though this comes with high costs and adjusted EBITDA losses.

The addition of Best Doctors for $440 million in mostly cash may actually hurt the revenue growth though that business is turning profitable. The medical consultation company generated 2016 revenues of $92 million and will top $100 million this year. The business will have a material impact on growth considering Teladoc guided towards $185 million on its own.

The offset is that Best Doctors generates positive adjusted EBITDA that will help boost Teladoc out of the negative column this year. The downside is that the medical consultation firm comes with slower growth attached.

Best Doctors claims access to 45,000 medical experts in over 450 medical specialties. According to internal reports, access to these top doctors provide patients with not only better outcomes, but also substantial cost savings due to a modification of the diagnosis and treatment from a prior doctor.

Source: Teladoc/Best Doctors merger presentation

If the company can use the telehealth platform to prove out the cost savings and more importantly better health outcomes, Teladoc has a home run solution.

The stock gets interesting on a dip as Teladoc hits a double top around $35 corresponding with the top back after the IPO back in 2015. Despite the intriguing combination of the leading medical consultation company with a top telehealth platform, the impact is a slower growth rate.

Teladoc had originally forecast revenue growing 50% in 2017 and the addition of Best Doctors has the effect of slowing that growth down to around 35%. The stock was trading at about 10x revenue forecasts prior to the deal and the expectation is that the market doesn't fully appreciate the growth impacts.

The key investor takeaway is that Teladoc has been on a long run over the last year. The stock appears poised to take a pause or pull back as investors fully grasp that the merger impacts growth rates and multiples likely applied to the stock that is no longer mostly focused on a platform as a service.

Investors should wait for a pullback surrounding the Q2 results when the company outlines the updated projections for the rest of the year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.