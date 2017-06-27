Assessing BioDelivery Sciences International

BDSI focus is now on Belbucca sales, will this mean a loss of volume in Bunavail, a loss that could increase cost of sales to this particular product line?

BDSI has a product which is anti-abusive, but they're still reluctant to spend on FDA approved research to prove this.

Bio Delivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) is an enigma. They seem to have superior products compared to their competitors, yet with virtually all the pipeline launched, the company has struggled to develop sales traction.

BDSI company operates in the pain and addiction space in biotech, they have two main products, and both are commercialized, Belbucca and Bunavail.

According to numbers released by Redeye.se, Bunavail prescriptions have been flat lining, (albeit with some fluctuations) for over a year. BDSI growth in 2016 was measured against the exclusive Tenncare contract acquired in the Fall of the previous year, and growth this year is due to their Endo sales agreement for Belbucca. BDSI recently benefited from some multimillion back payments from Endo Pharmaceuticals, but they've now ceased that relationship. A positive momentum in the share price now has to come from investor confidence, based on a proven increase in product sales.

Product Profile

Their competitive edge isn't about drugs, it's the delivery platform, which is a novel buccal film. The buccal film has a number of advantages. Its design (it's very thin) is unobtrusive in use, tastes pleasant, and ensures any drugs captured in it, have rapid access to a patients blood stream, while reducing access into the gut. This means lower rates of opiate linked irritated bowel, lower rates of severe (health debilitating) constipation, and fast pain relief. Bunavail aimed at opioid addiction, combines Buprenorphine and Naxalone. Buprenorphine is only a partial agonist, so safer, (less likely to cause respiratory death), and it's an FDA Schedule III opioid, which means less potential for abuse than substances in Schedules I or II. (Abuse may lead to moderate or low physical dependence or high psychological dependence).

Buprenorphine is intended for sublingual administration. Due to extensive first-pass liver metabolism, oral dosing of Buprenorphine results in low bioavailability and is not feasible. With sublingual administration, the medication achieves sufficient bioavailability after being dissolved under the tongue, usually within 5-7 minutes of administration. Buprenorphine/Naloxone is also intended for sublingual dosing, and while the sublingual bioavailability of Buprenorphine is relatively high (ca. 35-55%), that of Naloxone is low (ca. 10%); this property allows the combination Buprenorphine/Naloxone product to deliver the effects of the opioid without those of the antagonist, when used as directed. [Source]

Bunavail and Belbucca are both commercial products. All drug suppliers have to register to become approved suppliers of a particular drug with Medicaid or Medicare. Having done that suppliers can compete to become a 'preferred' supplier to any health provider offering a contract which contains that drug. A preferred supplier however isn't the same as an 'exclusive supplier'. BDSI generally shares preferred supplier status with one or more of their main competitors, with the exception of their 'Tenncare' contract in Tennessee, which is exclusive, and lasts two years. Contract cycles appear to be over two years generally, so after having participated in commercial launch of a drug for two years, a company would already have had a chance to bid in most of those contracts.

Bunavail Against Opioid Addiction

Bunavail is an offering in the addiction market, the construction of the buccal film in a matrix of layers means that addicts can't dissolve Bunavail to inject themselves. The market value of Bunavail is still low, despite several years now of commercial trading, and has been proven (BDSI's own studies in Tennessee where they have an exclusive supply contract) to reduce abuse and patient or physician cashing in on Medicare prescriptions and the black market for opiates.

It's been considered that the mixture of the two drugs given to addicts in a number of product offerings from different manufacturers, Buprenorphone and Naxalone, can't be abused, so the black market should consist of people who've either been unable to get access to physicians, or because they just can't afford the cost of regular prescriptions. The FDA agreed to expand the physician base, and so that should be reducing the level of black market trading.

The Drug Mix Still Encourages Abuse

There's quite a lot of anecdotal as well as formal research though, which confirms that the 'Bup-Nax' combination can and is being abused by addicts, the following paper included:

Michael A Yorkell et al: Several studies have examined the reinforcing effects and abuse potential of Buprenorphine. Buprenorphine administration in non-opioid dependent individuals produces the euphoric effects typically associated with opioids [56, 57]. Subsequent research has demonstrated that Buprenorphine does exhibit positive-reinforcement properties, similar to other opiates [58-60]. For example, in a study conducted by Comer et al, participants received a dose of Buprenorphine, Buprenorphine/Naloxone, or placebo and $20, and were subsequently allowed to choose between a dose or $20 in a choice session; those who received the actual medication were more likely to self-administer another dose in comparison to those receiving the placebo.

However, as yet BDSI isn't seeing any benefit from offering a product which as they say 'can't be abused'. Anecdotal comments suggest that patients who complain about Bunavail, could be using the abuse situation to avoid counseling with their psychiatrists. Prescribing Bunavail effectively involves the prescriber being fully aware of the doses being used, on or off prescription. The FDA has introduced a formal process to evaluate products 'designed to avoid abuse', but there's a cost attached, and so far BDSI seems reluctant to pursue that angle, which being a formal process would encourage confidence from interested Health authorities.

Exclusive Contract Barriers

So far however it's made little difference to sales of Bunavail, and BDSI has been unable to expand on their first exclusive contract success with 'Tenncare', in Tennessee. Some investigation of the feasibility of exclusive contracts might provide some insight.

States don't necessarily have a policy to agree on 'exclusive contracts', this may be due to some 'exclusive' contracts having a potential negative affect on physicians. That wouldn't be the case for BDSI, but might be a 'tick the box' issue, in formal contracts. States are gradually moving away from 'fragmented' to 'managed care' policies however, according to this statement:

More states are moving away from the fragmented care of the antiquated fee-for-service model towards the capitated coordinated care model of managed care organizations," said Jeff Myers, president and CEO of Medicaid Health Plans of America. "We expect this trend to continue, especially as more states consider Medicaid expansion: states will realize that such a move can only successfully be made with the budget predictability that managed care provides."

Budget predictability arises from measurable up front contract prices rather than the cost benefits likely to arise from a product which reduces costs in the longer term, but is hard to define for contract purposes.

Adequate physician compensation under Medicare is questionable too, most are only interested in cash payment, and Medicare covers 80% of the psychiatric treatment which is needed for opiate abuse. According to this article:

An analysis of claims data revealed that only about 81,000 Medicare patients are receiving Buprenorphine-Naloxone therapy and that the drug is prescribed by just 1 in 40 family physicians who prescribe an opioid painkiller. Moreover, it is rarely used by pain specialists.

Also, in another report:

Data were obtained from 31 of 71 practices surveyed (response rate 43.7%) that provided answers to at least some of the survey questions. Results: Of these practices, 28 (90.3%) accepted cash as payment and 6 (19.4%) accepted only cash for treatment services. Analysis of open-ended responses to questions about office policies revealed wide variation among practices and overall suboptimal adherence to recommended treatment guidelines.

This report suggests that for internal, family medicine and psychiatry, physicians are more likely to prescribe brand names than not:

"It again confirms the prevailing wisdom ... that there is a relationship between payments and brand-name prescribing," said Dr. Aaron Kesselheim, an associate professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School who provided guidance on early versions of ProPublica's analysis. "This feeds into the ongoing conversation about the propriety of these sorts of relationships. Hopefully we're getting past the point where people will say, 'Oh, there's no evidence that these relationships change physicians' prescribing practices."

So exclusive contracts which would allow healthcare providers to see the 'anti-abuse' capability of BDSI products, and realize savings from both Medicare black market product abuse, and lower prescriptions for sever constipation, (a potentially very harmful risk itself), has prescriber opposition. Their preference towards 'brand names' as well as prescribers preference for cash payments, which only covers 80% of service costs even on Medicare.

A further issue is the spread and type of prescribers. Referring to this excerpt linked earlier:

Medicare patients are receiving Buprenorphine-Naloxone therapy and that the drug is prescribed by just 1 in 40 family physicians who prescribe an opioid painkiller. Moreover, it is rarely used by pain specialists.

The sales force selling both Bunavail and Belbucca are meeting different types of specialist. Family practitioners and hospital pain specialists are generally not prescribers of the Buprenorphine Naxalone required by addicts (or Bunavail).

Endo Gives Back Belbucca Following A 12 Month Launch

BDSI recently re-acquired Belbucca, their pain relied product from Endo Pharmaceuticals, following Endo's 12 month commercial U.S launch. This has generally been greeted as a positive outcome for BDSI. They received a couple of multimillion dollar back payments, one based on a milestone revenue achieved last year, and another that was 'paid forward' in past accounting by Endo, but was still due BDSI. This relieved a lot of short term debt issues, and BDSI being a much smaller company, has lower costs to achieve a potential profit break even.

This strategic move by Endo, is apparently due to the cost of sales, as without Belbucca, Endo will be selling their pain products without a field sales force. This suggests that sales of Belbucca requires a sales force, and that may be due to the difficulty in pain consultants transitioning patients from an existing pain product (which uses higher levels of drug) to the lower volume of drug to achieve equivalent pain relief, available from Belbucca.

In their news release, Endo advise of the numbers involved, they will lose the cost of:

A 375-member U.S. Branded pain sales field force, which consisted of both full-time employees and contract sales representatives, as well as internal support to the promoted pain business unit.

What's interesting is that not only were the external pain sales force disbanded, but internal sales too. It appears Endo will either rely on distributors fulfilling orders alone, or maybe they have some other combination in mind, in which they visit family Doctors and specialists for other medication instead of having a dedicated pain relief team.

BDSI by comparison has a sales team of 65 (March 2017). A smaller number of sales per visit can mean covering a wide geographic area without much return on sales peoples efforts, (if for example each physician seen only prescribes to a few people). BDSI intends to focus their efforts on Belbucca, as (with higher levels of Buprenorphine), the revenue return on Belbucca is greater than Bunavail. By concentrating on pain prescribers alone, they appear to be focusing most effort on the Butrans Transdermal patch (also a Buprenorphone pain product, schedule III), but this could mean loss of sales in Bunavail, as Psychiatrists are a different group of prescribers to the family physicians who write repeat prescriptions for long term pain.

BDSI subcontracts their manufacturing, and pays for a third parties patent, which means that for lower sales volumes, the cost of sales can be high. This might also influence their ability to compete for the higher volume formal contracts.

The Future

This is a complicated situation. There's a definite financial benefit available to states interested in offering an exclusive contract to BDSI, and reasons why physicians might prefer to carry on doing as they're doing. It could be that BDSI is just failing to tick some boxes that would lift their success in the formal bids they need to generate to achieve higher sales volume, along with a few issues that can only improve with time, and expanded budgets.

Formal FDA recognition of Bunavail as a product which can't be abused

Formalizing long term savings, with improved care despite higher initial contract prices

Lack of a political agenda, which would encourage the above

Existence of a political agenda which affects all opioid prescriptions (Belbucca)

Marketing to prescribers subject to third party influence

Insurance company cover for 'total solutions', (managed care)

This really needs some political clout (with BDSI behind it), to change the landscape.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.