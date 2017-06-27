A 4% Shareholder Yield With Considerable Upside Potential

This payout should grow at a 10% annual clip for the foreseeable future.

If you include dividends and buybacks, the stock’s total shareholder yield jumps to 4%.

Nations around the world have stepped up defense spending, which is great news for Raytheon Co.

It's a scary world out there - except for defense contractors.

Amid tensions in the Middle East, terror attacks across Western Europe, and a manchild dictator running North Korea, nations around the world have stepped up defense spending. President Donald Trump's fragile ego and tactless approach to foreign policy only increases the chance of an international conflict.

Good news for Raytheon Co. (NYSE:RTN). The defense contractor provides a wide range of products and services, from cybersecurity to guided rockets. The company's best known piece of merchandise is the Tomahawk missile, used in every large U.S. air campaign since the First Gulf War.

America represents Raytheon's biggest customer by far. The company, though, continues to expand internationally. And with the list of geopolitical hotspots growing, operations should have no trouble throwing off piles of dividends.

And as income investors, that's what we're most interested in.

The Dividend - Is It Safe?

Raytheon's meager 2% dividend yield won't knock your socks off, but this metric doesn't give you the full picture as to how much cash the company returns to shareholders.

The firm also buys back a boatload of stock. Over the past five years, management has reduced the number of shares outstanding by 12%. You could think of these as a kind of tax free dividend, increasing our stake in a wonderful business.

If we include this program in the payout, our total shareholder yield jumps to 4%. Once again, this figure might not impress the greediest yield hog. That number, though, beats the pants off checking accounts and government bonds.

The question is, can Raytheon keep cranking it out? More than likely.

Last year, Raytheon earned $2.0 billion in profit. Free cash flow - a more conservative measure of financial health because it takes into account capital expenditures - came in at $2.2 billion. This provides more than enough room to fund the company's $1.8 billion dividend and share buyback program.

The Dividend - Can It Grow?

This distribution will likely continue to grow.

The U.S. is involved in so many foreign wars, calling suppliers "defense" contractors seems like a misnomer. Trump wants to hike overall defense spending by $54 billion in his upcoming budget, up almost 10% from the current caps.

Moreover, a number of countries - namely Japan, Canada, and Germany - have all announced plans or intentions to ramp up military spending over the next few years. Last year represented the first time since 2011 global defense outlays increased, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI). In 2016, governments spent $1.7 trillion on arms, up 0.4% from the previous year.

As a tier-one supplier, Raytheon should get more than its fair share of the action. Over the next five years, analysts project earnings per share to grow at a 10% annual clip. I expect that payout to grow roughly in line with profits.

The Dividend - What is the Return?

At a current price of $160 per share, Raytheon provides a 4% current yield. Add our distribution growth forecast of 10%, and shares should provide a total annual return of 14%. That double-digit figure definitely makes it worth investigating further.

Of course, Raytheon is no sure thing. Government customers could force down profit margins by flexing their negotiating muscles. And while a sudden outbreak of peace would turn back the doomsday clock, it would mean the apocalypse for defense contractors.

That said, I'm not too worried. Military suppliers like Raytheon enjoy considerable bargaining power thanks to brand strength, high switching costs, and large barriers to entry. I'm confident in our nation's long-term preference to solve foreign policy issues by blowing the crap out of stuff.

Bottom line: Raytheon could represent the best dividend stock of the next decade. The feeling among defense contractors right now is downright bubbly. Even if that means the rest of us should take cover.

Keep calm and buy Raytheon stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.