Aero Grow International's (AERO) CEO Mike Wolfe on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Aero Grow International, Inc. (OTCQB:AERO) Q4 2017 Earnings Conference Call June 27, 2017

Executives

Mike Wolfe - Chief Executive Officer

Grey Gibbs - Senior Vice President, Finance and Accounting

John Thompson - Executive Vice President

Analysts

Jerry Fisher - Private Investor

Yesterday, AeroGrow issued an earnings press release, which is available on the Investor Relations section of their website at www.aerogrow.com/investors. The press release is also provided as an attachment to our Form 8-K filing available on our website and on the Securities and Exchange Commission's website at www.sec.gov. Please also refer to their Form 10-K filed yesterday, which is available on their website and that of the SEC.

Mike Wolfe

Thank you, Anita. Thank you very much and thanks to all of you on the call this morning for joining us to talk about our fiscal 2017 results and to take a look ahead of our fiscal 2018 as well. With me this morning are Grey Gibbs, our Senior Vice President of Finance and Accounting and John Thompson, our Executive Vice President. And we are talking to you from our offices here in Boulder, Colorado.

To start, I would like to tell you how very pleased I am with our performance in our fiscal year 2017. Sales were up 20% to $23.5 million. Adjusted EBITDA, the measure we use to track our profitability and cash flow, was up a very strong 365% to over $1.4 million indicating I think the leverage that we are beginning to see in our business. We successfully launched several new and highly innovative products that were immediate hits in the marketplace. We made great progress in identifying and developing new channels of distribution, not only here in North America, but we also had a very successful launch of the AeroGarden line in Europe as well. And perhaps most important of all, we completely transformed our balance sheet which as of March 31 showed no debt and over $8.8 million of cash on hand and all of this while improving our year-over-year gross margins, holding our overhead in check and improving our overall advertising efficiency. So, fiscal 2017 we feel was just a very strong year by any measure. And I think all of this sets us up for even bigger things in fiscal 2018 and beyond. And I will be excited to tell you about some of our upcoming plans, but before I do, I would like to take a bit more detailed look back at fiscal 2017, which of course ended on March 31.

Now, Grey will provide you with the financial details a bit later in the call, but I want to provide you with some color around these results and highlight some of the key things that we learned over the past year. I think any recap of our fiscal 2017 needs to begin with a transaction that occurred on November 30 of last year when the Scotts Miracle-Gro company exercised its outstanding warrants to establish an 80% ownership stake in AeroGrow in exchange for $47.8 million in cash, of which about $41 million was then distributed to shareholders at the time leaving about $7 million of business to retire all of our outstanding debt and leave us with a healthy cash balance, that’s what became the $8.8 million at our fiscal year end. This investment was a transformational event for our company and has positioned us very well with a greatly improved balance sheet to support our future growth.

Now, from an operating standpoint, our core strategy for fiscal year 2017 was to achieve three key strategic objectives: one, to drive sales growth in proven channels while exploring and opening new channels of distribution; two, to expand our commitment of product development by launching several new and highly innovative products all the while continuing to drive cost out of our supply chain; and three, to continue building awareness of our product, our brand and our nascent category through various forms of advertising and marketing. And I think we deliver in all of these objectives. I covered a lot of our progress in my Q3 remarks a couple of months ago on this call and you will find a more detailed discussion in the letter to shareholders that will be released in just a few weeks.

But I do want to spend a few minutes talking briefly about each of these calls and how we performed against them. Objective one was channels of distribution. Over the past year, we have begun to add to our core selling channels of our own direct response business aerogarden.com and on the Amazon platform. In fiscal 2017, our direct response business continued to be very strong, with 12% growth, excellent margins. In addition, our Amazon results were exceptional as we achieved 38% sell-thru growth on Amazon.com and a 144% sold through growth on Amazon.ca, which is Amazon’s Canadian web platform. I should also add that we used the Amazon platform for our successful launch in Europe, with first year sales results on the Amazon platforms in the UK, in France and in Germany approaching $0.5 million. Now that may not sound like much, but it compares very favorably to our launches on the Amazon platforms in the U.S. and Canada and gives us a great deal of optimism about our ability to build a very strong European business. Talk more about that a little bit.

We also had good results with several other online retailers, including a very successful launch at Target.com. But I think the most important development for us was the success we had with several in-store retail initiatives, particularly in the housewares channel. The in-store selling has always been the hardest piece of the puzzle for us to solve as it is proven difficult to drive meaningful sell-thru with a product, a brand and a category that is new and frankly not very well-known. We have been able to overcome these issues in our online selling efforts through targeted marketing and rich web content that helps explain the product and its feature benefit set. But this is much hard to do in stores. We have limited space to tell your story and just seconds to grab the attention of a prospective consumer as they might walk by your product.

So, this year – this past year we worked very closely with several best-in-class retailers in an effort to solve this challenge and I think the results were outstanding. We had a chain wide rollout at Bed Bath & Beyond over 1,000 stores and also in the high-end culinary retail, retailers share the talk. Our in-store results were excellent as we approached a 100% sell-thru during the holiday and spring selling season and we also achieved very strong results on BBB.com and surlatable.com. So, while rolling out all BBB and Sur La Table stores last year, we also tested select A stores, low stores and these also had very encouraging results. And I think all of this sets us up nicely for potentially significant in-store sales growth at an expanded set of retailers in our fiscal 2018.

So, with regard to our first initiative last year driving distribution channel growth, I think we had a big win. The second key objective, new product development was also a big hit for us. Our key product launch in 2016 was not a new form factor, but we have our integrating Wi-Fi capability into our best selling line of gardens. During November and December of last year, nearly half of the AeroGarden products that had a Wi-Fi option were sold with this upgrade. All with higher average selling prices and higher margins. And we are now well over 6 months since the launch of this innovative technology and the acceptance has been very strong and we believe this sets us up very nicely for future product launches using this technology. Again, I will touch on some of that in just a few minutes.

Another central part of our strategy to effectively unlock our selling in the housewares channel was to design AeroGardens to look more like mainstream countertop products that accent any kitchen. Again I think we delivered on this goal quite effectively. We introduced numerous stainless steel models, many in colors and high end finishes that are in step with today’s modern kitchen, think KitchenAid or Keurig or Cuisinart, something like that, I think the AeroGarden is right in that same space now. We also began upgrading the control panels on several of our models to make them better looking and easier to use than ever before.

And our third key objective for the past year was to continue our efforts to build our brand and our category awareness. In fiscal 2016, we made a big commitment to drive broad awareness through various campaigns using television, YouTube, Facebook and other various forms of advertising. We had a lot of success using Amazon on our other digital platforms as well. We expanded upon these efforts last year and I think the cumulative effect of this investment in media had a lot to do with the success we experienced in our sell-thru efforts. And the overall increase in advertising efficiency that we experienced. Against the media spend increase of about 26% versus the prior year we saw 147% increase in brand searches on Google and nearly 200% increase in overall impressions and critically a 57% increase in our TV media efficiency ratio that’s the amount of sales that we generated on our website versus our TV spend, so big, big improvements in our advertising efficiency. However, as we all know media is not inexpensive and we think it’s going to take continued commitment to making a media investment and promoting our brand over the next few years to truly build the awareness that we need to build the big company we seek.

So with that overview of our fiscal 2017 and our operating results in mind, let me now turn it over to Grey to discuss the financial results in a bit more detail. Then I will come back and layout our plans for fiscal 2018 and provide a bit of a summary. Go ahead Grey.

Grey Gibbs

Thanks Mike and good morning everyone. I will be reviewing our fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2017 financial results in detail. We are discussing our consolidated financial results reflecting our primary operations. The financial statements provided in yesterday’s release reflect consolidated full year 2017 financial details, so you may refer to them for further clarification. I will highlight a few quarterly results and follow-up with the full year financial discussion. For the three months ended March 31, 2017, the company recorded net revenue of $6 million, an increase of 19% from $5.1 million in the same period in the prior year. We continue to see improvement in retail channel net revenue in the quarter to $3.3 million, an increase of 19% year-over-year. Direct-to-consumer net revenue grew 8% to almost $2.4 million, which is positive, given the competition from other online retailers like Amazon.com.

In the fourth quarter on our product line basis, the mix of AeroGardens as a percentage of revenues increased to 76% from 73%. As noted in previous calls, we see this as important as our plans to grow depend on bringing new customers into the franchise, whether through direct-to-consumer or the retail channel. These new customers always start out with the new garden purchase. Although seed kits decrease as a percentage of overall revenue, they increased 8% year-over-year in unit sales, which is also a very positive indicator for the business.

Gross margin for the fourth quarter was almost 37% compared to 34% in fiscal 2016. The increase in our gross margin was primarily attributable to the focus on reducing product cost, increasing supply chain efficiencies, focusing on general brand advertising instead of aggressive pricing with in-store retailers and maintaining higher pricing for the new AeroGarden products. During the fourth quarter operating expenses were almost $1.9 million, an increase of a mere 1% from the same period in the prior year. Importantly, as a percentage of net sales, our operating expenses declined 31% from 37% in the prior year period as our business continues to scale efficiently.

We achieved a profit of $312,000 from operations in the fourth quarter, versus a loss of $160,000 in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2016, an improvement of $472,000 as result of the higher sales and better margins. Adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter was a positive $718,000 compared to $182,000 in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2016 and an improvement of $536,000 or 294%.

Now turning to financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2017. Net revenue totaled $23.6 million, an increase of 20% from fiscal 2016 revenues. This increase was primarily due to our increased focus on sell-thru, selling through the web and Internet channels and success in the houseware channels like QVC, Bed, Bath & Beyond and Sur La Table. In addition, we believe an increased level of general advertising drove sales increases in all our channels. Our sales to retailer customers increased by 20% to $15.4 million during fiscal 2017. Retailer sales encompass sales to both traditional in-store and online retailers. The increase in sales to retailers reflect it selves to the existing Amazon.com and Costco.com accounts as well as chain wide rollouts at accounts such as Bed, Bath and Sur La Table.

We spent $2.5 million in advertising dollars in the retail distribution channel, primarily to promote general brand awareness, which included a broad based campaign involving 30 second, 60 second and 120 second television commercials and third-party catalogues. Direct-to-consumer sales during fiscal 2017 increased to $7.5 million, an increase of 12% despite dramatically increased competition from our online retailers and a decrease in our direct-to-consumer advertising spend by sending pure catalogues. This was offset by increased visibility in the retail channel and from new product offerings and general higher pricing.

For the year ended March 31, 2017, sales of AeroGarden units increased by $3.9 million or 23% from the prior year period due to the increase in retail sales. This percentage increase was attributable to the introduction of new higher end products and increased retail distribution, especially during the high demand holiday season. Seed pod kit and accessories sales increased by $606,000 or 13% over prior year period as our established base of AeroGardeners continues to grow.

For fiscal 2017, we incurred $3.7 million in advertising expenditures, a 21% year-over-year increase compared to the fiscal year ended in 2016. This included $650,000 in general television, Youtube, Facebook and other media advertising. The company views this as an investment in long-term commitment to increasing awareness of the AeroGarden brand and to support the growth in both our direct-to-consumer and retail channels. Overall, advertising efficiency measured as total revenue per dollar of advertising expense decreased from $6.48 to $6.45 for the years ended March 31, 2016 and March 31, 2017 respectively due to an increased focus on general advertising and brand awareness. Direct-to-consumer advertising declined 40% to $424,000 from $708,000 for the year ended March 31, 2017. This decrease reflects a reallocation of our advertising spending away from catalogues and towards television and retail specific campaigns. Overall efficiency increased to $17.75 or 90% for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2017 as compared to $9.47 for the fiscal year 2016.

Catalogue advertising expenses decreased during the year as we have spent more on other direct consumer measurable media which helped to drive the efficiency of advertising expenses. Retail advertising increased $0.9 million to $2.5 million for the year ended March 31, as the company focused on driving product awareness on behalf of our retail partners and invested in platforms made available by our retailers, various promotional programs to increase product awareness with our houseware channel. Retail accounts included catalogues, e-mail campaigns and web based advertising programs.

Finally, in support of driving increased levels of category and brand awareness during the year, we spent over $650,000 in general television, YouTube, Facebook and other media advertising. The company views these investments as long-term commitment to increasing awareness of the AeroGrow brand. The combination of all of these factors cited above help drive a year-over-year increase in total net revenues of 20% to $23.6 million in the fiscal year 2017. Our gross margin for the year was 36.3%, up from 35.7% in the prior year. This increase was achieved through lower product cost throughout our supply chain, revised product pricing resulting in higher selling cost, and a focus on selling to retail partners with distribution models that allowed us to achieve higher margins. These were partially offset by decreased margins with new customer test and expanded test as certain customers that began in the prior year. Long-term, we also believe that creating increased brand awareness through advertising will help us maintain higher prices and deliver better margins.

Operating expenses for fiscal year 2017 totaled $8.9 million, an increase of 7% or $617,000 over the prior fiscal year to support general advertising campaign to increase brand awareness and achieve long-term awareness. As noted previously, the primary driver was a $636,000 increase in advertising primarily related to the general brand awareness and marketing and promotional programs with our key suppliers. Even with this increases in spending noted above, operating expenses as a percentage of total revenue decreased 5% year-over-year.

General and advertising expense totaled $2.4 million during the fiscal year relatively flat with fiscal year 2016 levels principally due to the decreases in legal, investor relations, insurance, depreciation and bad debt expense. Research and development costs also decreased 18.4% year-over-year or $392,000 in fiscal year 2017. Although it should be noted that our direct investment in research and development increased in 2016 particularly related to design and consulting services for market research and new product development and testing. These additional expenses were more than offset by reimbursable consulting services for work done on behalf of Scotts Miracle-Gro.

Our loss from operations totaled $346,000 for fiscal year 2017 as compared to a loss of $1.3 million in the prior year. The decreased loss primarily reflected the $4 million increase in sales partially offset by the increased sales and marketing expenses in 2017. Net loss for fiscal 2017 totaled $2.6 million, a $2 million increase over the net loss of $553,000 in fiscal year 2016. This was due to the increase in the change in fair value of the Scotts Miracle-Gro warrants. As the warrant has been exercised, we will no longer see the fluctuation in the fair value flow through the income statement.

A quick note on our balance sheet. We are extremely happy where it stands today. We have no debt and cash on hand at the end of the year was roughly $8.8 million. Accounts receivable totaled $2.5 million at quarter end and inventories amounted to $2.9 million. All-in-all, we are excited about the year ahead.

With that, let me turn the call back to Mike for some additional remarks. Mike?

Mike Wolfe

Good. Thank you, Grey. And I hope you will all agree that we had a really strong fiscal 2017. I think we delivered on all of our key strategic objectives and I think the progress ultimately showed up in really improved financial results. So that’s really good.

But now, let’s look ahead and let’s think about our fiscal 2018, which I think we are entering with a lot of momentum. And I anticipate that we will continue to see big progress throughout our business, especially with respect to our top and bottom lines. The progress that we have made means that I think we are kind of entering a new era here at AeroGrow. We are moving primarily thinking about surviving and making it to the next holiday season being our primary concern to doing more focusing on making our company truly great in everything we do and hopefully that greatness becoming fully embedded in our culture.

Our ability to pivot to become a better, stronger AeroGrow is the key. So, I have made executing a significant pivot, our key management focus for the next few years pivoting to truly becoming a great company. I want us to be measured against what might be considered world-class companies and world-class consumer products. I challenged our entire team here at AeroGrow to help in effecting this pivot. It’s time for AeroGrow to pivot towards striving for everything we do being exceptional, products, marketing, customer service, operations, everything. It’s time for AeroGrow to pivot towards being the market leader that is consistently innovating and pushing the envelope on technology and design. And it’s time to pivot toward being a company that is highly strategic in everything we do while consistently generating strong and growing sales on operating profits.

You get the idea. I want to ensure that our team isn’t satisfied with what we have accomplished. That said, there is no doubt that we have accomplished over the last few years has been I think pretty impressive. And we are never going to lose many of the qualities that have helped make our company what it is. We are still going to be scrappy. We are always going to have a sense of urgency. And we will all have a culture that believes we can do anything we set our minds to. But going forward, I want all of us to think only in terms of what we are going to accomplish being viewed through our lens of achieving something truly great. That goes for me, our management team, our staff, our vendors, our board, everyone. We are truly going to pivot and try to become great.

So, starting in FY 2018, we are going to pivot to accept the challenge of building a world-class company at AeroGrow, one that I hope does everything exceptionally well. So against the backdrop of our pivoting the company to achieve long-term excellence, we are now fully focused on achieving a great fiscal 2018 and preparing for what we hope will be a record-setting upcoming fall and holiday selling season. Given all of the progress we have made, I think I am more excited about this upcoming year than I have ever been about any in my career. The key toward having a great fiscal 2018 will ride on our continued ability to execute in those three areas: one, expansion of our channels of distribution; two, successful product launches; and three, continued brand building efforts that will aid us in driving sell-thru.

So, as we look ahead to this year regarding expansion of our selling channels, in Amazon and our direct consumer business, we have two very well-established channels that will continue to generate significant contribution and profit for us we believe. In addition, we have now proven that we can be successful in-store, which is a highly scalable opportunity that we think can grow significantly beginning here in 2018. Look for us to add significantly to our portfolio of in-store retailers this coming year, where they are having a presence on shelf at places like Kohl’s, Macy’s, Home Depot and several other big name retailers. We are also going to look to expand upon the very promising start to our international distribution efforts by growing our sales on the Amazon platform throughout Europe. And all of this is against the backdrop of our product line becoming increasingly well-positioned in the marketplace. Smart gardens, indoor gardening, hydroponic gardening, all appear to be trending significantly upwards. And I think we are uniquely qualified to address some of these major trends as we explore our growth.

Expanding on the success of the products that we launched last year, our second key initiative will be to accelerate our pace of new product development and introductions. In October, we will be launching the biggest new product in our history. It’s called the AeroGarden Farm. And by biggest I mean both literally in terms of size as well as significant in terms of market potential. The farm has 24 pods. Our biggest today is 9 pods. It is Wi-Fi enabled. It grows to a height of up to 33 inches and has 2 60 watt LED lighting panels, each of which can be automatically raised and lowered as your plans grow. The farm will come in two sizes the farm and the farm plus. And the units can be linked together to create kind of a lower growth. Our vision here is that consumers will now be able grow all their herbs and vegetables right in their home, always having fresh croutons right at their fingertips and never having go to the market if they so choose.

I have been saying the AeroGarden Farm is a big idea as I have been updating you on our development progress on this product over the past year. And now that we are in beta testing, I can tell you this product has even exceeded my expectations for it. I can’t wait for you to see it when it becomes available this fall and I think it truly could be a game changer. Not only in the indoor gardening space, but in terms of how consumers come to view having access to the herbs and vegetables. We will also be introducing two other products this fall an AeroGarden design to appeal specifically kids add a special Wi-Fi version of our very popular middle range AeroGarden Harvest. Look for these to hit the market in late October or early November as well.

And finally, our third key operational initiative in fiscal ‘18 will be to continue to build upon our efforts to build awareness of our brand and awareness of our category in general as we look to drive sales and use the AeroGarden over the little long-term. We believe that we will continue to drive our advertising to the traditional buyers of AeroGarden, families with children, while also beginning to broaden our appeal to the highly coveted younger demographic.

Look for us to bolster our television advertising, while at the same time expanding our digital video and social efforts. We will also have extensive point of purchase displays at the stores that we will be in and we will continue to have a significant promotional presence on the various Amazon platforms. So I hope this gives you a good sense of the key initiatives that we will be focusing on in fiscal ‘18 and a sense of why I am more excited about our future than I have ever been. When I better capitalize than ever with no debt and have strong balance sheet we talked about, when you combine a greatly improved balance sheet with our sales momentum, our expanding distribution, excellent capitalization and the continued innovation of our product line to leave we are in a very strong position to grow rapidly in fiscal 2018.

So in summary, I want to once again close by acknowledging all of the key stakeholders and thanking you for your outstanding support of AeroGrow. Whether you are a long-term investor or just recently been introduced to our company, I want you to know that we take very seriously the task of building a great company, one that strives to consistently deliver solid results on both the top and the bottom lines. I also want to thank our partners at the Scotts Miracle-Gro Company and the Hawthorne Gardening Company who have been so very supportive of our vision to build that great company in the indoor gardening space. And we look forward to working with them on a continued basis very, very closely. And finally, I would like to recognize the entire team here at AeroGrow for all their hard work and their commitment to making this company truly great one. To all of you, thank you.

That concludes my prepared remarks. Sorry, they were a little bit long, but we have a lot to say today. I hope that was helpful. I am now going to hand it back over to Anita to open it up to any questions any of you might have. We will be happy to answer those and I will come back with the closing statement, so back to you Anita.

Our first question comes from Jerry Fisher [ph] a Private Investor.

Jerry Fisher

I would like to know what’s region you sell the most...?

Mike Wolfe

Sure that the question was what region do we sell the most AeroGardens in?

Jerry Fisher

Yes.

Mike Wolfe

There is no doubt that we tend to sell a few more of these in colder spaces or where it’s particularly difficult to grow. It would surprise you to know we have a disproportionate amount of sales in places like Arizona and Florida, because it’s so very warm there, it’s very hard to grow. But by and large, I think the trend tends to be where you would think you would sell more indoor gardens north where the growing season is shorter, where it tends to be colder. I think our efforts in Canada, which are growing very rapidly are a testament to that. We had a great year in Canada last year. And I think we will look for rapid growth this year as well.

Jerry Fisher

Thank you.

Mike Wolfe

You bet. Thank you.

Mike Wolfe

Thanks, Anita. And once again thanks to all of you for your great support of our company, your interest and your ongoing support. I do have one more piece of business to cover before concluding today’s call. I want to let you know that going forward, we are no longer going to be conducting these quarterly investor calls. We will continue to issue quarterly press releases that will provide a review of our financial performance and great detail regarding both our financial and operating performance. We will also continue to issue an annual letter to shareholders with one due out in a few weeks that will recap our fiscal 2017 and discuss our fiscal 2018 plans in great detail. And Grey, John Thompson and I will always be available to answer any questions that any of you may have. You can just reach us by phone or e-mail at any time. So again, thank you. Thank you for your support. And I will turn it back over to the Anita to wrap up.

