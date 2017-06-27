DryShips: Great Time To Sell

While US markets are heading lower on Tuesday following the delay of the healthcare bill in the Senate and a broad tech selloff, there is one name I follow frequently heading in the opposite direction. That name is DryShips (DRYS), which, as seen in the chart below, is surging despite any major corporate news. With the name now 30% off its latest 52-week low, investors should take the opportunity to sell into strength.

As I detailed last Friday, the latest stock sale to Kalani had just passed the halfway point. However, there still remained over $107 million worth of stock sales remaining on the deal. Even after the 30% rally off the recent low, the entire company only had a market value of about $25 million using Tuesday's high and last week's share count. That meant that the company still could sell itself more than four times over, leading to plenty of dilution.

If you don't think that share sales will come at even lower prices, then perhaps you haven't been following the situation. For the week ending May 19th, the company sold shares to Kalani at a reverse split adjusted price of $20.55. Last week's sale came at an average price of just $3.23, and trading during the first two days of this week suggests that we'll see an even lower average price if we get the usual update this Friday.

We also have seen these one-day pops before. They don't last long, and the stock quickly reverses. On June 13th, shares jumped from $1.86 to $2.28 (not adjusting for split), only to close at $1.95 that day and $1.79 the next. Just a week earlier, shares went from $1.94 to $2.29, only to close at $2.10 and then $1.79 a day later. I could show numerous examples of this happening in recent months, but the point is clear, and you can see historical trading here if you want to see how many times this has happened in just the past few months.

So with DryShips shares surging on no news Tuesday, investors need to do the responsible thing and get out while they still can. Even if we do get news like another ship delivery or dividend declaration in the next few days, Kalani has over $100 million worth of shares left to sell on the current deal. DryShips has a history of these short-term pops, and they always end badly for investors who try to make a profit from further gains. If you can short, this is the best time to do so, as the outstanding share count will continue to surge as we move forward, with DryShips shares likely to head lower and lower.

