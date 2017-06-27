Total S.A.: Reasons To Buy

In my view, the prices of both Brent and West Texas Intermediate crude oil have fallen back sharply enough to consider purchasing investments in equities that are highly correlated with the price of crude oil. The performance graph below shows both Brent and WTI have dropped nearly 20% in the last 90 days. Accordingly, the share price of TOTAL (NYSE:TOT) has fallen, since it has a nearly 1:1 correlation with the price of oil.

I begin with a brief description of the company.

TOTAL S.A. is the fourth largest integrated oil company in the world. The company operates in 130 countries and engages every sector of the oil and gas industry.

TOTAL S.A. is structured around four business segments:

The Exploration and Production segment includes activities related to hydrocarbon production; its mission is to discover and develop oil and gas fields to meet growing energy demand. The strategy of the group is to develop an oil and gas production model that can withstand low oil and gas prices for a long period of time while remaining profitable. In the latest company earnings report, operating income was $1,382 million compared with $386 million in the first-quarter of 2016; this increase was due to production growth, cost cuts, and higher realized hydrocarbon price.

The Gas, Renewables and Power segment implements TOTAL's ambitions in the low-carbon businesses which include solar, energy storage, liquefied natural gas, natural gas, and renewable energies. This segment will lead TOTAL's plans to diversify into the electricity value chain evidenced by the purchase of Saft battery. Operating income was $61 million in the first-quarter of 2017, against $73 million in first-quarter of 2016; unfavorable solar activities was the primary cause of the decrease.

The Refining and Chemicals include refining, petrochemicals, and specialty chemicals, polymer derivatives - polyethylene, polystyrene and polypropylene that are key components of plastics. Operating income was $1023 million, compared with $1130 million in the first-quarter of 2016; the shortfall was due to lower refinery throughput volumes related to the restructuring of European refining plants.

The Marketing and Services segment deals in global supply and marketing of petroleum products. Operating income was $301 million, compared with $289 million in first-quarter of 2016 due to strong marketing margins.

The four operating segments make up an integrated business model that provides a diversified revenue stream which mitigates financial risk, lowers impact of low crude oil prices on earnings, and gives me six reasons to buy.

Reason #1 - production growth

TOTAL has one of the top hydrocarbon production growth profiles amongst the oil majors with an upstream portfolio poised to grow 4% per year across the mid-term to 2020. Most of the growth is coming from new projects that came on-line recently. Here's Patrick de la Chevardiere, chief financial officer, on the Q1 conference call:

We are targeting production growth of more than 4% this year, about two-thirds of the increase in 2017 is coming from ramp-up on projects that started last year, the largest being Kashagan. Among the new 2017 projects, the main contributor is Moho Nord, which started as planned in March and will add about 30,000 barrels per day unit in 2017. As we increase production, all else equal, cash flow from E&P will continue to increase. Adjusted cash flow from operation in this quarter was $3 billion, an increase of 63% from last year and a 5% from the previous quarter, basically in line with our published 2017 sensitivity.

The hydrocarbon business is performing well, and with new projects coming on-line in 2017 and 2018, I expect the company to reach its production target, increase its free-cash-flows and cut costs.

Reason #2 - cost cutting

Well managed companies know that increasing free-cash-flows and profits can be accomplished not only by increasing revenues and earnings, but also cutting expenses and getting the most out of their assets.

TOTAL has taken steps to lower expenditures resulting in a positive effect on its financials. TOTAL has saved $1.5 billion in 2015 and $2.8 billion in 2016 -exceeding guidance. The company plans on saving even more in 2017 and 2018 to the tune of $4 billion. There are also new efforts underway to go beyond 2018 with a new wave of cost reductions. Here's Patrick de la Chevardiere on the Q1 conference call:

We have decided with the Executive Committee to launch a new wave of cost reductions starting next year. So that will be a new effort, a new program to cut costs in the company beyond the $4 billion 2018 target we have already given to you, thanks to the first program of cost cutting. So there is still room to improve, and I think you know Patrick Pouyanne (CEO) as I know him, he will not remove the pressure on the company to reduce cost and improve its industrial performance.

Through cost-cutting, TOTAL has been able to reduce exploration and production costs from $9.90 per barrel-of-oil-equivalent to $5.50 for this year.

The company's cost savings will surely be a great help in expanding profit margins, adding to free-cash-flow, and shoring up the balance sheet.

Reason #3 - balance sheet health

TOTAL has bolstered its balance sheet over the last few years. According to the company's latest SEC filing, the net debt-to-equity ratio is 22.7%, down from 30.2% in Q1 2016. The company is trying to reach a net debt-to-equity ratio of 20% or lower.

According to Fitch Ratings, forecasted leverage for the company is expected to fall below 2x throughout the mid-term presuming the price of oil gradually recovers; they rate the outlook as stable and assign a long-term default rating at AA-; the company's leverage compares favorably to peers: BP 3.4x, Shell's 3.4x and ConocoPhillips 5.0x.

The company's focus on debt reduction is lowering leverage leading to a lower cost of capital and higher profit margins.

Reason #4 - valuation

I utilize a F.A.S.T graph forecasting calculator to get a sense for the relative valuation investors have assigned to the company over the past 18 years and to get an estimate of the possible annual return on investment. A total annual rate of return of 13.96% (see arrow) is forecasted utilizing a normal P/E of 12 - contingent on earnings materializing as analysts suggest. Additionally, estimated earnings growth of 17.4% (right panel) is attractive for dividend growth possibilities.

Source: F.A.S.T graphs

Since P/E analysis alone is not enough to arrive at a valuation figure, I utilize a discounted cash-flow (DCF) model to estimate the share price. The share price derived from a discount cash-flow model is only an estimate based on numerous assumptions about future growth rates. It should never be solely relied on but combined with other valuation methods like P/E analysis.

The main idea around using a DCF model is as such: The value of a company is the sum of all the estimated future free cash flows discounted back to the present time. The problem lies in estimating the future free cash flows, and there is no absolute answer; I believe it is best to keep conservative when making free-cash-flow growth estimations.

The other judgment call is the discount rate. After estimating the free cash flows in the future, they must be discounted back to the present to account for the time value of money. Put differently: a dollar today is worth more than a dollar ten years from now because the dollar today can be invested to earn a return over the next ten years.

The discount rate can be looked at as an investor's personal annualized rate of return requirement. Take, for example, a 2% return on a bank saving account balance; the 2% return is the discount rate to be input into the DCF model.

For TOT, I set my annual personal rate of return, or discount rate, at 10% in my view of the risks to future cash flows. The free-cash-flow growth rate average estimation was taken from F.A.S.T. Graphs (16.42%) and reduced by 25% for a margin of safety should free-cash-flow fall short of analyst's expectations.

The inputs I used for the calculation are:

Beginning free-cash-flow per share of $3.08 (by F.A.S.T Graphs);

Free-cash-flow growth at an annual rate of 12.5% over the next five years;

Perpetuity growth rate = 1.0% (annual FCF growth rate after five years);

Discount rate = 10% (The rate of return I want on an oil related investment);

Estimated stock value = $55/share.

My required rate of return is relatively high for this investment; I want to receive enough compensation to make an investment in an oil company given the risk surrounding oil supply and demand. I believe to have utilized conservative inputs into the model since I want a number that I can believe in - not just a lofty projection seen from many discounted cash-flow models.

Key takeaways from the discounted-cash-flow model are: the estimated stock value is nearby the projected value provided by the P/E analysis in the F.A.S.T Graph shown earlier, and the discount rate is an attractive rate of annual return.

In addition to P/E analysis and discounted cash-flow modeling, I like to assess the return-on-equity (ROE) ratio for the company.

Widely used by investors, the return on equity (ROE) ratio is a measure of a company's earnings performance. The ROE tells common shareholders how effectively their money is being employed. In general, financial analysts consider the return on equity ratios in the 15-20% range as representing attractive levels of investment quality - and ROE is one of Warren Buffett's favorite metrics of profitability.

I like a company that generates a high return on equity because it shows how well the company uses shareholder funds to generate profits. The company's ROE has been about 7% in the past year, but now analysts estimate 10% in the next three years. Although the return-on-equity is below the 15-20% desired threshold, I am willing to overlook it since the average ROE for the industry is 6.40% and the hydrocarbon industry is still in recovery mode.

Source (2 charts): SimplyWallSt

Reason #5 - high dividend yield

The company is wisely using its equity capital to generate income for shareholders; this is shown in the outsized dividend payout of 5.54% as of this writing. This yield does not reflect any withholding tax deduction by the French Government.

The estimated payout ratio on a GAAP (General Accepted Accounting Principles) basis over the next three years of only 54% leaves room for dividend increases supposing a gradual recovery in the price of oil and analysts are correct. The company claims it can cover the dividend and capital expenditures at $50 a barrel for Brent crude; this claim is in line with what analysts at BMO think about the major oils' operating cash flows.

Although the high dividend yield is attractive, the dividend yield must be considered in relation to the absolute total return and the relative return to peers.

Reason #6 - performing well against peers

TOTAL returned more to investors (dividends included) in the last twelve months than peer comparables. Also notable, is TOTAL was performing alongside the S&P 500 ETF (SPY), on a total return basis, until the price of crude oil began falling sharply.

TOTAL is also cheaper than peers on a forward P/E ratio basis. Additionally, the company's forward P/E ratio of 11.6 is much lower than the market's (S&P 500) forward P/E 17.8 according to Yardeni Research.

Although there are many reasons to like the company, there are also reasons not to like it.

A few unattractive aspects of the shares

The dividend can be lumpy at times depending on the cycle for crude oil. Putting it simply: the company reduces the dividend during sharply low oil prices (bust) and increases it during higher prices. The dividend in 2013 was $3.24 and was reduced to a low of $2.61 in this latest cycle. The dividend is being restored slowly and is projected to be $2.68 for 2017. Understandably, many investors react to dividend cuts and send share pricing lower.

Personally, I can tolerate a reduction in the dividend as long as it does not exceed 25%, and the fundamental outlook for the company is still intact. A reduction in the dividend for good reasons like shoring up the balance sheet, maintaining investment grade credit ratings, managing liquidity, among other reasons, may be acceptable as long as dividend restoration to prior levels is probable.

The dividend is subject to foreign withholding tax by the French Government. For U.S. investors, the dividend is taxed and withheld at a 15% or 30% rate depending on your broker. U.S. investors who have a tax liability can file IRS form 1116 for a foreign tax credit and likely recover most of the taxes withheld; those who have no tax liability cannot receive a foreign tax credit.

Many investors find filing additional tax forms unappealing and avoid the stock. Personally, I do not let tax filing get in my way of making money - I file form 1116 and recover mostly all the taxes withheld. Each investor has his/her tax situation, and this aspect of taxes withheld needs to be understood. The comment section within any article written on Seeking Alpha for the company is a good place for investors to learn about others' experiences to get a sense of the tax implications for the shares.

Another unlikeable aspect of this stock is the correlation between the share price and the price of crude oil. Whenever crude oil prices drop, the share price follows suit; conversely, when the price of oil rises the share price tends to follow - all things held equal. Such action is typical for many oil and gas related equities, and I have grown accustomed to such volatility; however, some investors are not comfortable with share price drops and the risks associated with an oil company.

Risks

TOTAL conducts its operations in more than 130 countries across five continents including Africa where a significant portion of the company's oil reserves and production are located. Risks include embargoes, expropriation of assets, foreign exchange rate volatility, terrorism and political and civil unrest among others.

The company competes with other oil majors like ExxonMobil, Chevron, Royal Dutch Shell, British Petroleum. Increasing competition could impact revenues, profitability and total return to shareholders.

Asset acquisitions are part of TOTAL's strategy to grow earnings. The company might find it difficult to find and execute on accretive transactions leading to a flat earnings growth rate and lower share prices.

The price of crude oil should it fall too low, perhaps below $40 a barrel, and remain that low for a long period time, the company may find it difficult to support dividends and capital expenditures at the current rates.

While I noted only a few risks, investors should review the company's SEC filings to get a sense for all the risks inherent in investing in the company. In addition to reading about the risks, a technical price chart should be viewed for assessment of downside risks.

Technical price chart

The two-year price chart shows the stock is in an uptrend depicted by the up-sloping yellow lines from left to right, and the price is contained within the two-standard deviation channel (outer yellow lines). The middle line is the linear regression line where equilibrium price could be considered. Prices above or below the linear regression line may be considered to be from overzealous buyers or sellers. Currently, sellers have outnumbered buyers in the short term since the middle of May for these shares.

The price action on the chart is considered bullish since the 50-day moving average line (blue) is above the 200-day moving average line (red). The lower yellow line at $44 may be considered as an investor's downside risk potential and may act as a support for the share price unless fundamentals for the company deteriorate or global economic risks emerge. Although the technical picture is fine right now, the penetration of the lower yellow line is a warning sign that a change in trend may be near.

Source: TDAmeritrade (my pink support line)

Conclusion

The near 20% drop in crude oil prices has provided a price discount on the shares of TOTAL. The time to buy crude oil correlated energy shares is when the price of oil drops sharply. Since the price of oil cannot be predicted on a regular basis, an educated guess is about the best most of us can do. I am in the camp that suggests oil will return to around $50 over the mid-term which should cover capital expenditures and dividend expectations, and I expect TOTAL shares to appreciate according to the valuation studies noted earlier.

Investors uncomfortable with oil price volatility, an outlook for lower oil prices, a lumpy dividend, or intolerance of tax implications for these shares might look elsewhere.

However, investors seeking high current income and energy exposure can consider the company's attractive: balance sheet health; diversified revenue stream; dividend coverage ratio; high dividend yield; performance against peers; estimated earnings growth; valuation; and the bullish technical chart pattern as reasons to support a buy decision.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TOT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is intended to provide information to interested parties. As I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, portfolio asset mix, diversification. Readers are expected to complete their own due diligence before purchasing any stocks or funds mentioned or recommended in this article. I am not a certified market technician or registered/certified financial planner. Investing in public securities is speculative and involves risk, including possible loss of principle. The reader of this article must determine whether or not any investments mentioned in this article are suitable for their portfolio, risk tolerance and accepts responsibility for their decisions. Neither information nor any opinion expressed in this article constitutes a solicitation, an offer or a recommendation to buy, sell, or dispose of any investment or to provide any investment advice or service. An opinion in this article can change anytime without notice.