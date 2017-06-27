Nike Earnings Preview

Nike management will likely sound very bullish on the call about the company's big changes at hand.

Nike (NKE) is set to report Q4 earnings after the bell on Thursday, 6/29. The earnings report comes amid some sweeping changes at Nike, including decisions to sell directly on Amazon (AMZN), streamline the work force, cut some styles, and focus on big city markets. As Canaccord has pointed out, such drastic changes aren't bullish about how things have gone for Nike recently. Simply, you don't change your sales approach, cut jobs, and modify your product line unless things aren't going as planned.

The stock reflects these troubles. NKE stock is more-or-less flat over the past year against a market which has rallied nearly 20%.

NKE data by YCharts

We have continually reiterated that this slump in NKE stock is a long-term buying opportunity. We continue to believe that today, and also believe the quarter was actually quite good.

On the positive side, Nike got a lot of love on the FINL earnings call. Nike was mentioned 19 times, versus 13 times in the Q1 call last year. Nike Running seems to be doing pretty well, led by the Huarache style. Nike Basketball is also doing well, led by Kyrie Irving and Paul George styles. Nike VaporMax had a very successful launch, according to FINL management.

Foot Locker (FL) management also sounded a bullish tone on Nike in their most recent call, specifically pointing to the VaporMax as an exciting new innovation in the market. Hibbett Sports (HIBB) highlighted the Jordan line and the Nike Huarache in its most recent call. Kohl's (KSS) also highlighted Nike in its most recent call, saying the Nike business grew at a high single-digit pace in the quarter.

On the negative side, search interest trends remain skewed to the downside while the search interest delta with Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY) remains as narrow as ever. Web traffic data is mixed. Above all else, though, the recent drastic changes aren't really a vote of confidence from management in how things have gone over the past several months.

But if Nike's growth was muted in the quarter, we do believe management can spin a positive story-line on its call with relation to the big changes at hand. Firstly, the decision to sell through Amazon only buffs up Nike's e-commerce presence. The decision gives NKE access to the world's most robust and fastest growing distribution channel, and that is inevitably a long-term sales tailwind for the business.

Secondly, the company is doing exactly what Adidas did two years ago to gain such strong momentum, and that is focus on global cultural centers. The rationale is that global trends permeate from global cultural centers like New York, Los Angeles, Paris, and London. Thus, heavy investment in those areas puts the brand at the epicenter of fashion trends. It's a smart way to streamline investment costs.

Together, these two critical changes will help Nike once again become the unparalleled leader in the athletic retail world.

Either way, then, we think NKE stock can head higher after its Q4 report. Either the numbers were good, or management spins a positive story on the call with regards to all the big changes. Given recent price action, we think investors want to buy into this name now that it has Amazon as a partner.

