By How Much Will Altria Raise Its Dividend This Year?

Altria (MO) is a dividend aristocrat that has raised its dividend for 47 consecutive years and is expected to announce its next dividend hike in the next two months. As most of its shareholders hold the stock for its generous and reliable dividend, it is only natural that they look forward to the upcoming dividend hike. In this article, I will analyze what raise the shareholders should expect.

First of all, while Altria is a perfectly managed company, it is facing some secular headwinds. To be sure, the percent of US population that smokes is in a continuous decline. Moreover, an increasing number of US states has significantly raised the tax on cigarettes in order to reduce their budget deficits. For instance, California raised the tax on a pack of cigarette from $0.87 to $2.87 this year. Given the deteriorating budgets of most states and the appeal of tax raises on cigarettes, the situation will only get worse for tobacco producers.

On the other hand, the demand for cigarettes is remarkably inelastic. Altria has been able to raise its prices much more than the rate of decrease in consumption and hence it has been able to consistently grow its earnings even though the consumption is in a decline. The population growth also partly offsets the declining percent of smokers. Consequently, Altria has achieved consistent earnings growth despite the above mentioned challenges it has been facing.

The greatest part is the fact that the small increase in sales, which results from the price hikes, is accompanied by a wide expansion of the operating margin. To be sure, the operating margin of the stalwart has steadily grown, from 32.5% in 2009 to 46.6% this year. This can be attributed to the reduced production volumes, which result from the decreasing tobacco consumption over time. To make a long story short, thanks to the inelastic demand for cigarettes, Altria has been able to more than offset its declining sales with substantial price hikes, which result in wider margins, as earnings increase while production costs decrease.

While very few companies can keep growing amid declining output, the impressive results do not end here. More precisely, Altria achieves exceptionally strong free cash flows. In fact, its capital expenses are almost negligible, as they are less than 6% of its operating cash flows, and hence almost all the operating cash flows end up in the free cash flows. In other words, almost all the earnings are available for shareholder distributions. As a result, the company has been able to distribute most of its earnings in the form of generous dividends and share repurchases.

Thanks to the strong free cash flows, the management has set a goal of distributing approximately 80% of the adjusted earnings as dividends. Therefore, given that the company is expected to earn $3.28 per share this year, it is likely to target an annual dividend of about $2.62. It is also worth noting that the company raised its quarterly dividend by $0.045 in each of the last two years while it raised it by $0.04 in each of the previous two years. As such, it is reasonable to expect a dividend hike of $0.045 per quarter this year, from $0.61 to $0.655. This raise will result in an annual dividend of $2.62, which is in full compliance with the goal of the management for an 80% payout ratio.

To sum up, while the business of Altria is in a secular decline, the stalwart has been able to consistently grow its earnings and its dividend and is likely to maintain its growth trajectory for many more years. Given its target payout ratio and its dividend record, the company is likely to raise its quarterly dividend by $0.045 this year, from $0.61 to $0.655. This raise will result in a 3.4% dividend yield, based on the current stock price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.