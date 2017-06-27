Allergan - Waiting For Pipeline Catalysts

Pipeline catalysts will not act in the short term but can be important drivers of growth in the next 2-3 years.

Allergan stock has recently rallied together with the whole biotech industry, as a result of falling concerns of possible price regulation.

Future Prospects – Revenue Growth And Margins

I have been long Allergan (AGN) for almost a year, adding to my position while the stock price was declining. For some investors it’s difficult to be long AGN, for a simple reason – it’s a difficult stock to analyze and value accurately. Even big hedge funds show an almost schizophrenic behavior, buying and selling the stock in large amounts quarter over quarter. The main reason why Allergan stock has changed hands so much and so often in the past 2 years is related to the numerous and deep changes in the business. I think no company has changed so much and as fast as Allergan in the last few years. Allergan was once a small generic company called Actavis that has grown more than fivefold just in the last 7-8 years, becoming a global pharmaceutical company and leader in the field of aesthetics. In the last few years, the company bought Allergan and changed its name from Actavis to Allergan, then it sold Actavis generics to Teva (TEVA). It tried to be bought by Pfizer (PFE) without success due to government regulation, and then continued to invest in smaller companies in the field of aesthetics or also in unrelated fields, through a series of deals:

- The acquisition of Chase Pharmaceuticals, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for neurodegenerative disorders, including Alzheimer's disease.

- The acquisition of Vitae Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTAE), aimed at strengthening the company's portfolio in dermatology through promising compounds for the treatment of psoriasis, atopic dermatitis and autoimmune diseases.

- The acquisition of Tobira Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TBRA) and Akarna Therapeutics, two moves aimed at exploiting the growing market of NASH (non-alcoholic steatohepatitis).

- The acquisition of Motus Therapeutics, which strengthens Allergan's position in gastrointestinal segment through relamorelin, a drug that can potentially treat some gastrointestinal disorders, including gastroparesis.

- The acquisition of Acelity L.P., Inc.'s LifeCell Corporation, a company specialized in dermatology, which currently markets products such as ALLODERM and STRATTICE, which are tissue matrices commonly used in breast reconstruction and abdominal wall surgeries.

-The acquisition of Zeltiq, a company specialized in non-invasive fat reduction procedures, which markets CoolSculpting, the main Cryolipolysis device available in the market.

-The Acquisition of Keller Medical, developer of the Keller Funnel, a cone-shaped, lubricated plastic funnel that reduces surgeon and patient contact during breast augmentation or reconstruction procedures.

Some of these companies can be easily integrated into Allergan’s business and can benefit from Allergan’s large customer base, while others operate in unrelated fields. I am very positive on some of these acquisitions, such as the Zeltiq deal, thanks to the positive synergies I foresee between the two businesses, while others remain a big question mark.

I think Allergan has the capabilities to be successful in most of these “new segments”, although I have some concerns about management and the possibility that it might be overconfident and go overboard. I think the management sometimes exaggerates in its public statements and forces me to apply more conservative assumptions in my analyses. For example, at Goldman Sachs Global Healthcare Conference held on June 14 th, CEO Brent Saunders declared:

I think we have arguably one of the best and most dynamic businesses in pharma. I think our goal is to simply be the leader in each of the therapeutic areas that we compete in. We are either the leader or on a path to leadership in each of our therapeutic areas. Our pipeline has never been stronger and deeper. And our 6 stars are all advancing and progressing, but we have roughly another, let's say, 60-some programs advancing behind those.

I have no doubt that the pipeline is rich and full of optionality for future growth - it is the main factor behind my bullish thesis and I have confirmed it on several occasions. I just think that the statement that they can be a leader in every field where they compete in is a bit cocky and should be taken with a grain of salt.

I am very positive regarding revenue growth because the optionality in the pipeline is simply huge and will likely generate positive sales growth in the next years. On the other side, margins are more a question mark and bring some uncertainty. Based on the company’s guidance, this year’s operating margin will be around 48%, which would put Allergan well above its main competitors.

Anyway, Allergan’s margin guidance is based on Non-GAAP numbers, so it’s difficult to compare it to competitors. What I think it’s important is that there are some factors that would put some pressure on margins. For example, the ZELTIQ acquisition, which is a lower-margin business, can put a slight downward pressure on margins, while the decreasing weight of higher margin legacy products can further pressure margins if the new products are not able to offset the difference. So there is some uncertainty and the need to monitor future developments.

Recent developments, Current valuation

Allergan shares have rallied almost 15% in the past month, together with the whole biotech industry. The reason is that investors started to believe that drug pricing issues are likely not to be nearly as damaging as first feared. The recent uptrend is obviously a rising tide that lifted all the boats, an industry tailwind that I expected (as I said in several articles), but that doesn’t constitute the only bullish factor for Allergan. I think the most negative factor of an investment in Allergan is the timeframe. Allergan has only a few catalysts in the next 12-18 months, and the market’s typical short-termism may hold the stock price until a few months or even a few weeks before any important pipeline catalyst plays out.

The stock is trading at a premium to both large cap pharma and biotech, so upwards earnings revisions are probably needed to move the stock price higher from here. The most important factors that can generate these upward revisions are in the pipeline.

The company’s growth prospects in the next 4-5 years depend on the success of its 5-star drugs. I calculated that these drugs can boost Allergan’s growth with a potential increase in revenue between $7B and $13B. In percentage terms, the potential long-term impact on revenue growth would be between 48% and 89%. Some of these programs will complete the Phase 3 trials sometime in 2018, but there is no big pipeline catalyst for Allergan in the next few months. Anyway, an important catalyst for the stock this year would be the approval of its biosimilar candidate to Roche's ( OTCQX:RHHBY) ( OTCQX:RHHBF) Avastin (bevacizumab) developed in partnership with Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN), expected by September 15th.

The success of these programs is necessary to sustain the current valuation. Allergan stock already trades at above-average multiples thanks to its higher growth rate, with a 2017E EV/EBITDA of 14.2, above the peers’ average in the biotech industry.

2017E EV/EBITDA AGN 14.2 AMGN 8.96 BIIB 9.93 CELG 13.6 GILD 6.65 REGN 22.7 VRX 9.38 ALXN 18.6 Average 13.00

Source: Author’s Elaboration, Factset estimates

I think there is not a lot of idiosyncratic upside for AGN in the short-term, but pipeline catalysts are not as far as some analysts want us to believe. The market may start to anticipate some positive developments for the 5-star programs already in a few months from now, and for the Avastin biosimilar already in a few weeks. I think there is still some visibility on the company’s future sources of growth, although there is the obvious uncertainty in the pipeline.

I maintain my long even if the stock trades at a small premium over peers because I believe the integration of most of the newly acquired business will be successful (especially the ones in the field of Aesthetics) and because I am willing to wait for the pipeline catalysts to act. These factors make me believe the company will probably maintain its above-average growth rates.

We have to keep an eye on these drugs and on competition. The bullish thesis would improve if competition for Allergan’s key drugs (Estrace, Restasis, Namenda, Minastrin) was delayed or came in below expectations. In normal conditions, I think the decline of those “old” franchises will be easily offset by growth in “new” drugs, mainly Linzess, Vraylar, Viberzi, Rhofade, Xen45 and Kybella. I also think the company’s core Aesthetics business is showing ongoing strength and improvements, thanks to the addition of the recently acquired franchises of Zeltiq and Lifecell.

For the reasons explained in this article and in my previous ones, I maintain my long on Allergan with a 2-3 year time horizon.

There are three main sources of risk:

-Competition may come in above expectations, accelerating the decline of some of Allergan’s legacy products.

-The public discussion on drug prices may heat up again, forcing regulators to take an unfavorable position for drug makers.

- Pipeline catalysts may not be as strong as expected.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AGN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.