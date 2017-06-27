Avoid Cyclical Equities Right Now

Some investors were still drawing with crayons during the last crisis.

A Sign of the Times

This 16-year-old made $43,000 on Tesla (TSLA), Netflix (NFLX), and Alphabet (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL). A 17-year-old turned $48,000 into $147,000 investing money for his parents. A teenage busboy in New Jersey made $300,000 on unknown penny stocks and this high school drop-out is now a millionaire thanks to Bitcoin (COIN).

See a trend here? These kids are two steps ahead of me, I'll admit. At 17, I spent all my extra free time in the weight room training for football, or camping with the Boy Scouts. Perhaps one of them will run a multi-billion dollar hedge fund one day.

However, if a person is 18-years-old in 2017, that means they were about 9-years-old in 2008 when the stock market unraveled. Most 9-year-olds have just transitioned from Crayola to Pokemon. Some of this extraordinary greatness could be the result of amazing timing. These teens may simply have poured into stocks at exactly the right time, as they began to take interest in investing. The wonderful gains came as a result of a prolonged bullish cycle.

This current bull market cycle has been extraordinarily long. In fact, it's one of the longest bull market cycles in U.S. history, dating back to World War II. The only cycle that lasted longer was during the "dotcom" bubble era which stretched to 113 months. Years before the bubble burst, naysayers were predicting a drop. As of March 2017, the duration of the current bull market was 96 months, making it 99-months-old today. Will it make it to 100 months?

Bankers Less than Optimistic

At the end of June, central bankers with the Bank for International Settlements predicted "bumps in the road" when central banks around the world seriously began making pushes to unwind assets and normalize interest rates. (If you are unfamiliar with the organization, they represent 60 member central banks and 95% of the world GDP.)

Normalisation presents a number of tough challenges (Chapter IV). Many of them stem from the journey's starting point - the unprecedented monetary conditions that have prevailed post-crisis. As markets have grown used to central banks' helping crutch, debt levels have continued to rise globally and the valuation of a broad range of assets looks rich and predicated on the continuation of very low interest rates and bond yields (Chapter II). ... As a result, the road is bound to be bumpy. Normalisation may well not proceed linearly, but in fits and starts, as central banks test the waters in light of evolving conditions. And yet it is essential for financial markets and the broader economy to shake off their unusual dependence on central banks' unprecedented policies.

In other words, central bankers have decided to stop filling the punch bowl.

Former Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke was recently promoting the idea that the Fed should actually be raising their target for inflation. This suggests that the Fed should keep rates lower for longer, which is contrary to the recent policy moves.

In thinking the Fed may be moving too soon, Bernanke is joined by Neel Kashkari, who thinks that the economy may not be strong enough for higher rates.

Avoid Cyclical Stocks

Cyclical companies exist in industries like airlines, hotels, restaurants, and clothing retail. When the economy is strong and sentiment is high, consumers flock to these businesses with disposable cash. When sentiment drops, so does sales volume.

Consumer confidence is near 16-year highs.

Marriott International (MAR) is a cyclical company dependent on a strong economy to maintain profit margins. As consumer sentiment has risen, so has the stock price for this company.

In each of the past two recessions, revenue, earnings and the stock price dipped at Marriott. It's not immune to a downward business cycle.

In the near-term, the biggest reason to avoid Marriott is the huge run up in the stock's price in the past 12 months and the current P/E ratio. Marriott was a $60 stock in June 2016. Since then, it's popped over $100. That by itself means little, except that the current price to earnings ratio is 36.86, about 43% higher than the P/E ratio of the S&P 500. The stock is too rich.

Marriott, like many stocks in this market, is priced for perfection. That's the problem.

Like Marriott, competitor Hyatt Hotels (H) has enjoyed a frothy market environment, surging from about $45 a year ago to over $58 today. It also trades at a hefty PE ratio over 32.

While the valuation ratios at Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY) look decent, there's another reason to avoid Ally Financial. The company, which emerged from GMAC's ashes, is heavily involved in subprime auto loans.

Auto loan debt growth has been a big area of concern since regulators put tight clamps on mortgage lending. Banks have aggressively pursued this market to the detriment of their loan portfolios.

Guess', Inc. (GES) trades at a trailing P/E of 37.98 and forward P/E of 20.79. As a clothing retailer, this stock is also dependent on the economic cycle. People will buy high-end name brand clothing when the economy is doing well. When the economy is not doing well, consumers will delay purchases or switch to cheaper alternatives. Guess was an iconic brand in the 1990s and the companies brands still command some pricing premium over other brands. The is exactly the wrong combination for a company to purchase at the top of an economic cycle.

Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) trades at a trailing P/E of 36.32 and forward P/E of 22.51. As a gaming company, this company sells popular video games like FIFA, Madden NFL, NBA Live, and others. The company has found a niche marketing games that require annual releases to stay current with sports teams. This has created a loyal fan base. All of this strength can be seen in the stock price which has gone parabolic. However, the stock price is too rich. In a downturn, expect some purchases to be delayed or skipped. Sales will slump and so too will the stock price.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (TXRH) trades at a trailing P/E of 31.30 and forward P/E of 23.35. As a restaurant company, the downward economic cycle could hammer sales at the company. Again, this stock is richly valued and priced for perfection.

From the standpoint of value investing, buying these companies is a risk. A company with a P/E ratio of 30 has an earnings yield of 3.33%. Many of these examples are fine operationally and loved by investors. The problem is that investor's perception of future growth is dependent on a strong economic cycle continuing beyond 2017. This bull market is reaching the final stages and valuations should reflect a new reality.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.