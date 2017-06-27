Applied Optoelectronics: Buy On The Drop?

Introduction

Investment Case

Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI), which I will be referring to from this point on as AAOI, is a optical communications company that specializes in data center applications and is seeing a massive surge in revenue from the shift to 100G solutions. I think AAOI's strong revenue growth, close to 100% year over year ("YoY") for the most recent quarter, expanding profit margins, up about 1600 bps YoY, and the ongoing ramp of 100G connections make AAOI a Buy on the drop.

AAOI has gone up more than five-fold over the past 12 months due to the company's rapidly growing revenues and extremely low valuation, but I think there is still room for more upside should the company continue to execute as it has been these past few quarters.

The most important driver for AAOI is the robust revenue growth the company has been able to produce mainly due to the explosion of 100G connections in the data center, cable television ("CATV"), fiber to the home ("FTTH"), and telecommunications applications. Among its customers are Amazon (AMZN), Microsoft (MSFT), Alibaba (BABA), Baidu (BIDU), and Cisco (CSCO) among others.

This graphic shows just how explosively 100G is growing and is expected to grow in the coming years. 40G is being phased out and replaced by 100G, and new infrastructure investments in telecom and data center applications are driving further 100G demand. The results are evident in AAOI's financials:

The past 12 months is when YoY revenue growth really began to explode as from 2014-2016 AAOI saw a compound annual growth rate of 40%, but for this fiscal year estimates have annual YoY revenue growth reaching more than 70%. With quarterly YoY revenue growth of 90% in Q1 2017, the company's best mark ever, it would seem that growth is just getting underway.

While 100G has increased in popularity across many markets, the one that AAOI primarily targets, and the one primarily responsible for the company's growth, has been the data center. While revenue from CATV, FTTH, and telecom markets has remained relatively stable, revenue from the data center has been expanding at an extremely rapid pace:

The trend clearly shows data center revenues are becoming the primary growth driver behind AAOI's top line, and this continued in Q1 2017 as data center revenue increased a whopping 100% YoY to 83% of total company revenue. AAOI is also projecting $109 million in revenue for Q2 at the midpoint, which, if we assume datacenter as a percentage of revenues remains constant, would come out to $90.5 million in data center revenue, another 100% YoY increase.

I expect this trend to continue as 100G becomes the dominant force in the data center, as research suggests it will:

100G is still just coming into its own in terms of performance for the price and the boom has just begun.

The growth in data center revenue is beneficial for two reasons: 1) revenue growth obviously means more potential earnings if margins remain favorable and 2) the data center is a high-margin market. Both of these points are reflected in AAOI's recent financial statements:

As you can see from this chart, profit margin has been expanding rapidly over the last few quarters, which can be directly tied to the growth of the data center market. As data center revenues have expanded as a percentage of overall revenues, margins have increased significantly primarily on the back of increasing gross margins (which indicates a reduction in operating expenses is not the cause).

In my opinion, this chart above describes perfectly why AAOI is such an attractive stock right now. Revenue is increasing at a breakneck pace due to the expansion of the company's data center business, profit margins are expanding at a similarly robust pace due to the high-margin nature of the incoming data center revenues, and earnings are being amplified by both trends.

FTTH declined precipitously YoY in Q1, CATV nearly doubled, "Other" revenue saw a slight uptick, but all of this combined represents a small fraction, just 17%, of AAOI's revenue - data center is the key. Data centers are in the midst of replacing 40G connections with 100G ones to meet bandwidth needs and to remain competitive, and new data centers are popping up all the time. There is still a massive amount of unfilled capacity for 100G from which AAOI will benefit, providing the necessary power to keep the revenue growth engine running.

In terms of valuation, AAOI still seems cheap despite the massive run-up this year. The company's margins continue to expand and its revenue growth is unmatched by peers:

While Acacia Communications (ACIA) did show better revenue growth a couple of quarters ago. This growth has since cratered down below 50% YoY due to demand decreases in China. This leaves AAOI as far and away the fastest growing optical communications company. While AAOI's forward P/E does not show up on the second chart, the number from Yahoo! Finance puts the stock's forward P/E near the bottom of the pack despite the revenue growth.

Risks

An important note here on risk and the reason for the 6.5% drop Monday, Needham analyst Alex Henderson revealed that Fabrinet (FN) has procured a design win with Amazon Web Services, which is the source of 50% of AAOI's revenue. The fear here is that Fabrinet is encroaching on AAOI's revenue streams. Henderson thinks this will be of minimal impact as AAOI procures other Web 2.0 customers and gains market share, and I am in agreement with that sentiment.

Nevertheless, this is something to keep a close eye on. One of the reasons AAOI's margins have expanded so significantly is likely because of its reliance on a single customer, AWS. This is a positive in the short term but can pose a risk if AAOI is not diversified enough and AWS decides to either reduce AAOI's role or drop the company altogether. As I said, while this may not be likely and isn't necessarily what's happening with this new contract to Fabrinet, I think this is an important risk of which investors be aware.

Another risk is competition in general, which will only intensify as the 100G boom goes on. While to this point most optical communications players have been able to thrive from the expanding 100G capacity needs, it is possible that the market will face a slowdown in the future that causes the pie to grow at a slower rate, which will reduce growth, lower prices, and increase competition. This is an inevitable result of the rapid demand cycle wherein supply will eventually outstrip demand, crushing margins and growth.

The good news is that there is not yet any indication this is occurring or close to occurring. Virtually every player in 100G is seeing strong top line growth, seeing an expansion in margins, and, with the exception of the short-lived demand slowdown in China, projecting further growth into the next fiscal year. The bad news is that, when the bust does come, it will be very painful. Do not be fooled into thinking these stocks will simply continue to grow revenue forever. This is a cyclical industry and with every boom there must be a bust. While it may not be close yet, the key to making profit and keeping it in these investments is to know when to exit.

I'll be keeping an eye out for any indication 100G supply is outstripping demand, and I suggest all other investors do the same. This will be the pivotal development in determining whether you make money or lose money investing in this space.

Investor Takeaway

As I've said regarding the optical sector in past articles (here and here), Fabrinet continues to be my top play, which came to fruition to an extent on Monday with the stock's 15% jump. However, I see similarities between the revenue growth and undervaluation of both FN and AAOI and think the latter has room to grow if it can continue its growth in the data center. Considering macro trends, I think AAOI's growth will continue for at least the next couple of years as 100G capacity continues to be filled. Because of the revenue growth this will spur and the high profit margins we are already seeing, I rate Applied Optoelectronics a Buy on the drop.

