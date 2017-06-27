Devon Energy: A Second Half Buy

Devon Energy's (DVN) stock has been plagued by falling commodity prices and it may just be the time to take a position in it for the long-term. DVN has erased a significant amount of value this year, trading down 32.5%. However, this company does not have the normal leverage concerns associated with the E&P industry, but rather has a great command of top-tier assets that it can use to offset the pricing weakness currently present in the oil and gas industry. Should Devon continue to add rigs and scale production, allowing for outperformance come earnings season, I see no reason why the stock can't recover some of its losses in the second half of this year.

Source: Drilling Contractor

Strength From STACK and Delaware

I said last quarter that the pacing this company has with respect to capital investment is quite impressive. The guidance for the full year is that the company will scale up to operating 20 rigs by the end of Q4 and that capital expenditure will be in the range of $2 billion to $2.3 billion. It's one of the few North American E&Ps, in my opinion, that is not placing the fundamentals around crude oil or natural gas first. Rather, it's focusing on leveraging its quality asset base in order to weather the low-priced commodity storm.

The company's STACK and Delaware assets are home to more than 30,000 potential drilling locations, which is longevity if I've ever seen it. STACK has nearly 5,400 risked locations across 625k net acres, with Hobson Row achieving peak rates this quarter. The Delaware Basin assets contain a slightly greater amount of risked locations at 5,800, but a net acreage of more than one million. These two resource plays represent the opportunity to scale to meet production guidance. Additionally, it allows the company to exceed production guidance in any given quarter, ceteris paribus, in order to offset any potential weakness from commodity pricing.

Source: Investor Presentation

The current quarter is actually an excellent example. The average price of Brent crude oil has fallen from about $54/barrel to around $51/barrel for Q2. The average price of WTI crude oil has fallen from about $52/barrel to about $48/barrel. The challenges faced this quarter are going to need to be partially offset by an increase in production, but that's not a challenge for Devon. Below is the slide I showed investors last quarter and something I want to reiterate ahead of the second half. Translating the large scale in production in to sufficient cash flow such that there is an ample amount of free cash flow for more growth projects is the priority, here, but it should be noted that the company's acceleration is picking up steam. From the beginning of Q2 until the end of the year, Devon will add another five rigs, which will help to take advantage of the quality acreage in STACK and the Delaware basin. Off of this, Devon is aiming to achieve a 13-17% increase in production this year and a 20% increase from 2017 in 2018.

Source: Investor Presentation

In terms of a translation to cash flow, the company in Q1 2017 posted the strongest quarters of operating cash flow in the last twelve months. The company posted $834 million in operating cash flow. Realizations will be lower this quarter and keeping everything else equal, but expecting modest improvements in G&A and slightly lower operating costs, we should expect either slightly lower or flat operating cash flow. If we annualize out Q1 values, the company will post $3.3 billion in OCF for the full year 2017 against $3.07 billion in capital expenditure. That doesn't leave a lot of breathing room for free cash flow, but it's not something I'm concerned about at the moment for a few reasons.

First, the company is sitting on $2.1 billion cash, has no material maturities until 2021 - which is more than enough time to allow the industry to see a price recovery - and their hedging program is focused on taking risk off of the table with respect to their STACK and Delaware wells. Second, considering that the company doesn't have short-term or even medium-term leverage concerns, a frothy level of free cash flow isn't necessarily required, yet. While it would obviously be a welcomed development, there's ultimately the dependence on crude oil prices that stifles the level of free cash flow that can be produced in any one given quarter. Shareholders should embrace the idea that this company may post negative free cash flow this quarter, rooted in lower realizations.

Weak First Half Performance

The last time I looked at Devon Energy, the analyst community was highly optimistic. DVN had just begun its downtrend, stemming the entirety of Q1, but a large enough bounce to the 200 DMA looked as though it was a trend with legs. I can't say with much confidence that investors should by here just given how strong the current downtrend. Sure, the momentum indicators are showing that this stock is nearly oversold, but the indicators are saying the same thing for crude oil. Rather, it's going to take positive developments in the crude oil space in order to turn this stock around. On the basis that investors are buying on the dip for the long-term, I'd say wait for the second half to kick off and for momentum indicators to flash oversold before getting in.

For more of a short-term trade, we'd need to see something rather convicting from crude oil fundamentals that could signal a quick run up in this stock. A massive withdrawal in EIA-reported inventories could be that trigger or something far more political, like the chance of a larger cut from OPEC or stability between Middle East producers. Until such time, I think DVN trades flat to down. Again, this isn't a large concern to investors who are focused on the long-term, as the valuation has come down considerably and the cost basis relative to the WTI is attractive for the next rebound.

Source: StockCharts

On a two year chart, we can see that the rally that took place from Q2-Q4 2016 has been undercut by 2017's decline and it actually just looks like one large bounce. If anything, what the recent downtrend does is create a multi-year opportunity. By the end of 2016, Devon had a relatively small risk to reward scenario considering that crude oil was entering a narrow range and the upside wasn't all that large relative to historical pricing for the stock. In short, the fundamentals didn't warrant this stock going much higher and the dividend was (and still isn't) anywhere it needed to be in order to allow investors to hold the name through any price instability. Now, the risk/reward scenario has been renewed and is favorable to long-term investors. Should crude oil prices reach $60/barrel in the next twelve to fourteen months, it's not unreasonable to expect that this stock could double.

Source: StockCharts

Conclusion

As Q2 draws to a close, all eyes are going to be focused on the upcoming earnings season. It's going to come down to how Devon is utilizing its top of the line asset portfolio to spur the beginning of a multi-year production growth track. At the same time, the potential value available to shareholders will also be of high importance, as the 2017 performance to date has been quite negative. For the long-term, the stock looks to be at an attractive entry, but short-term traders will want to wait for a more convicting fundamental reason to develop for crude oil prices before pulling the buy trigger.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in DVN over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.