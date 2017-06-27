Is The Fed Is Behind The Wrong Curve?

Nor do we think tightening in a weak economy to contain financial excesses is the right approach.

But we do not see a compelling case for laying the blame of low interest rates at central banks.

In essence, the BIS argues that the Fed is behind the wrong curve, steeped in Phillips curve thinking.

While we wholeheartedly agree with the BIS that this is a dangerous development, we're less sure about their diagnostic.

Debt to GDP ratios have kept on rising since the financial crisis in most of the world, in some parts at alarming rates.

The world used to be simple for central bankers. There was a business cycle, economies moved from booms to busts and back again. And there were a couple of guideposts which made it relatively easy for central bankers what to do, and when.

When the economy got too hot, they were supposed to tighten monetary policy, helped by the so-called Phillips curve which showed a relatively stable relation between unemployment and inflation.

When economies boomed, labor markets tightened, giving labor a better bargaining position and firms bidding against one another for scarce labor. This tended to push wages and inflation up, and central bankers had to put the brakes on before this process started to feed on itself.

By 'taking away the punch bowl' before the party got well and truly underway, central bankers tightening policies often directly caused recessions, most notably in the early 1980s.

But this was seen as necessary because preventing inflation is much cheaper than fighting it when it is spiraling upwards, a hard lesson from some countries experience of the 1970s.

This is still, grosso-modo, how the Fed sees the world. They worry quite a lot about the rapid fall in unemployment, as in this worldview, sooner or later this must produce rising wages and hence inflation.

So they raised interest rates yet again in June, despite the fact that inflation is below their 2% target and oil prices are lurching downwards.

Morgan Stanley argues that the Fed got it wrong as the US yield curve has flattened the most from all advanced economies (sinking the dollar in the process):

A brave new world

But it seems that the world no longer works this way. If not entirely disappeared, the business cycle seems to have at least been greatly tamed. We're experiencing one of the longest expansions on record.

Wages show little signs of rising even with 4.3% unemployment. One has to note that to a considerable extent, this is optical. Given the substantial fall in labor productivity growth, wages are actually growing at least at a half decent pace.

Then we have Claudio Borio, the chief economist of the Bank for International Settlement ('BIS'). He argues that wage and price pressures have been all but defeated as a result of globalization and technology.

If you think that's a good thing, think again. The result is that central banks have kept rates low, as there is no danger of inflation lurking.

The low rates have produced a giant credit bubble which is now in plain sight, and according to Borio, it isn't going to end nice. In fact, he suggests that it could very well end in a similar way as the previous credit boom that ended with the financial crisis in 2008.

Strong stuff, but the debt pile-up is undeniable:



Borio argues that inflation is tame because of globalization and technology, and since inflation is tame, central banks keep interest rates low (driven by Phillips curve thinking as explained above), which inflates financial bubbles.

But now that the Phillips curve is forcing the Fed into tightening, debt servicing cost will increase everywhere masked risk will appear in the open.

These risks are likely to appear in emerging countries, many of which have gorged on dollar denominated debts and Fed tightening will drain the global system of dollar liquidity. Here is The Telegraph:

The BIS stress model measures how far credit growth has raced ahead of trend rates for each economy. It has reached 30.3 in Hong Kong, 24.6 in China, 14.1 in Canada, 11.3 in Thailand, 9.7 in Malaysia, 9.3 in Indonesia, 9.0 in Mexico, and 7.2 in Turkey. All are vulnerable. So is Switzerland at 7.6. Any reading above 10 percentage points of GDP is a red alert. The gauge flags trouble three years in advance. The longer it goes on, the worse it is.

Borio argues that the Fed doesn't have good choices. Not tightening will only further blow up the balloon, while tightening is fraught with risk.

While most of the risks are located in emerging markets (even if a crisis there will have a habit of quickly spreading), there are some that even some that argue there are risks at home as well, from Yahoo:

Legendary bankruptcy expert Dr. Edward Altman cautioned that this benign credit cycle — characterized by low default rates, low yields, low spreads, and lots of liquidity — could come to an abrupt end. “It’s been a terrific market for investors for quite a long time and if anything is concerning it’s that we now are more than eight years into a benign credit cycle,” Altman, a professor at NYU Stern School of Business, told Yahoo Finance. “We’ve never had such a long benign cycle. And just that one little fact is something that we should be concerned about because if it comes to one and it could come to an end very dramatically.”

We won't even exclude that possibility. While we might have Keynesian leanings, we're acutely aware of the debt problem for quite some time (we warned about it in September 2015). While we agree with Borio about the dangers and possible consequences, we have problems with his diagnosis.

In essence, Borio blames globalization and technology for the deflationary forces and central banks for keeping rates too low.

We think the first is half the story at best and the second is plainly wrong. Yes, globalization and technology are, on the whole, deflationary forces but that's not nearly the whole story.

There are other forces involved, producing a structural decline in interest rates in the developed world (which even shows in the BIS own figure, see the graph above) like:

A decline in negotiating position of labor and a declining share of income going to labor, most pronounced in the US, were median wages have not been growing for over four decades.

A rise in income inequality is shifting income from low savers to high savers.

Shareholder capitalism is depressing investment.

Demographic changes is rising savings and depressing investment.

Technological and business model changes are depressing investments as well, with Moore's Law reducing cost and the internet enabling asset light business models (Facebook, Uber, etc.).

Since the labor share isn't universally declining among all advanced economies (at least up until the financial crisis), globalization and technology are unlikely to be the main drivers:

All this is increasing savings and reducing investment, creating a world savings glut that expresses itself in the structural decline in bond yields, that is, central banks are followers, not setters.

This is becoming clear once again with the Fed tightening cycle. While the Fed did raise rates in June, as expected, the US yield curve flattened, long rates (which are more important for the economy) did not rise or even fell.

We also think that there are other, more obvious ways in which credit growth can be contained to prevent financial bubbles. Stricter regulation (like maximums on leverage, higher capital ratios for banks, relating mortgages to incomes, maximums on stock market leverage, etc. etc.) could contain financial bubbles from emerging.

This is a better alternative than rising interest rates when there are no inflationary pressures, damaging economic growth just to contain speculation.

This is why we think financial deregulation, especially getting rid of the Volcker rule (allowing banks to gamble with deposits) and to a lesser extent the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is a pretty bad idea.

When the BIS is warning for a collapse in consumer demand cause by excessive household debt, making it easier to borrow isn't the right solution.

Conclusion

Excessive debt in the world economy is a serious problem, and Fed tightening raises the stakes as the weak spots become more exposed. However, on the whole, central banks are followers, not setters of low interest rates, and there are other means of containing credit bubbles.

We think the interest rate instrument by central banks should be geared towards the real economy, not financial market conditions. Raising rates when the economy is weak and there is little to no inflationary pressure just to contain speculation on financial markets is a bad idea, especially given that there are other means available to achieve that.

While we would not argue the present state of financial regulation of US markets is optimal, wholesale deregulation isn't the right approach. Abolishing the Volcker rule seems especially troublesome.

