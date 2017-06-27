Am I Too Old To Start A Dividend Growth Portfolio?

As long as you set a plan, aim to achieve the plan's goals, and execute it on a monthly basis, you are not too old.

Investors sometimes ask me if they are "too old" to adopt the dividend growth strategy.

Introduction

Dividend growth investing is a pretty old strategy for investments. As it becomes more popular nowadays, we should remember that investors enjoyed for decades. Well, these investors may have called it in different names, but the methodology was the same. You buy a company with strong cash flow, which has a wide moat and plenty of growth prospects. Therefore, it will be able to grow its cash flow, and the dividends with them.

The most renowned dividend growth investor in the world today is Warren Buffet. A quick glance into his portfolio will show you exactly what I mean. The top holdings include companies like Coca-Cola (KO), Wells Fargo (WFC) and IBM (IBM). These three companies and many more in Buffet's portfolio are dividend growth stocks.

The strategy suites best younger investors who have time on their side. They will be able to achieve high dividend growth over time as the dividend growth is compounding over time. It is important to note that while time is an important factor, some simple adjustments can make this strategy suitable for every investor.

Step 1- Choosing your goals

Every investor who is willing to consider dividend growth strategy must create a long term plan. When I say long term I am looking at the next five years or more. This plan is crucial for the success of your investment strategy whether it's dividend growth investing or any other strategy. The first step in creating a plan is choosing your final goal.

The final goal should be something that is achievable, but requires a lot of effort. If it's too simple, it won't be able to stimulate you. However, if it isn't achievable, you will find yourself frustrated too fast. The goal should be challenging, and in my opinion shouldn't be quantified.

For example a good goal is to be able to pay for your rent using dividend income, or achieve dividend income that will make you less dependent on your boss. These two goals require you to save and invest, but the exact amount of money you need in dividend income depends on the house you rent, or the amount of money you need to feel safe at work.

If you use an exact number, you might "fail" to achieve your goal even you didn't. Let's assume your goal is to earn $30,000 every year from dividends, but you eventually reach only $28,000. Did you fail? Maybe, and maybe not. You may be able to make some small adjustments to your lifestyle that will be able to help mitigate the $2000 deficit. Maybe you can sell some lower yielding stock such as Visa (V), and buy high yield REITs like W.P Carey (WPC) or Realty Income (O).

Therefore, I am in favor of challenging and somewhat amorphic final goal. In addition to your final goal, you should choose on an annual basis some side goals. They should be very specific, and they should support the final goal. The side goals are not purely financial goals. For example, I have financial side goals like the amount of money I am willing to invest, and the dividend income I hope to achieve by the end of the year. However, I have non- financial goals as well. For example, I hope to travel abroad this year, and expand my formal education.

Traveling may not seem like it support my final goal, but it actually does. One of my passions is traveling, and I refuse to give it up. It actually helps me staying composed on achieving my final goal, while still being able to enjoy my passions.

Step 2- Choosing the means to achieve your goal

With short term goals and final goal, you are ready to choose the tools to achieve them. You should go from the short term goals to the long term goal. As the short term goals support the long term goal, by achieving the short term goals you will make progress toward achieving the long term goal.

For you financial goals like the amount of money you set aside every month, you will have to adjust your personal budget. Budget adjustment is a crucial tool. It will determine whether you'll reach your financial goals. While you cannot control dividend growth or market returns, you can control your saving rate.

Stock selection is another tool that will help you achieve you financial goals such as annual dividend income. If you are an older investor, and you are looking for higher income, you'll probably choose high yield, and low growth companies like AT&T (T) and Verizon (VZ). However, if you are a younger investor, you will probably give more emphasis to dividend growth, and you may allocate capital to higher growth and lower yield companies like Disney (DIS) and Nike (NKE).

The stocks that you choose will affect both current dividend income, and future dividend growth, which are two very popular side goals in my opinion. Together with your saving rate, they will have profound impact on your financial future.

Another tool that can help you achieve your financial side goals, and eventually the long term goal is cutting costs. It means that you should look for an attractive broker that offers cheap trades. It also means that you should try and minimalize your taxes. You might consider buying your stock in a tax deferred account.

You have your own financial side goals, and you may have more tools to achieve them, but I believe that the main three tools are these. Achieving your non-financial side goals should be done using different tools, and it depends on your goals. For example, I save some money every month so I can travel at least once a year.

Step 3- Executing your plan

The execution is the most important part. It requires constant composure. Every failure in your execution may not harm the odds to achieve the long term goal, but it may impair the odds to achieve the side goals. It is like a diet. If you cheat one day, you'll have to work for a week to contradict the effect.

You will create a routine that will support your goals, and it will eventually blend into your daily life. As you execute the plan in order to achieve your goals, you will also have to choose what you agree to let go. You may want to eat out less, or spend less money on other matters.

However, you should also choose thing that you refuse to forfeit. You shouldn't be enslaved to your goals. You just have to prioritize accordingly. Make sure that you keep doing what you love the most, and let go of less important expenses in order to fulfill your goals.

Step 4- Adjusting your plan accordingly

As the year goes on, you will see how well you execute. You will probably have to adjust you execution accordingly. For example, a surprising expense in March will require adjustments in the months to follow. Maybe you will do better than you thought, and you can actually save less, ore you'll prefer to raise your goals.

The adjustment is crucial. Your life is vibrant, and things may change quickly. It isn't a mathematical equation, and we should act accordingly. Our plan should offer some flexibility, yet we still have to adjust it every once in a while to make sure that it still fits our goals.

Age is irrelevant

In these four steps, I explained how by choosing achievable yet challenging goals, and execute them on an annual basis you can have immense progress as investor regardless of your age. Sure, older investors will have different goals from younger investors. They may prefer stocks with higher yield, and lower growth. However, many times they also have higher income, and fewer liabilities like mortgage and student loan.

As long as you choose your goals carefully, choose the right tools to achieve them, and keep executing, you will be able to strengthen your financial situation, and be closer to freedom and prosperity.

Conclusion

I really believe in dividend growth investing, and I think that can fit almost every investor who is willing to research stocks. The age of the investor is irrelevant to me, as the goals are different, and so are the tools. I will probably have different goals 30 years from now, and different tools to achieve them.

The most important thing is to plan ahead, always look into the future. Make sure that you have a plan that suites you, and execute it as part of your routine.

