Ensco: Atwood Merger A Mistake

The merger between Ensco (ESV) and Atwood Oceanics (ATW) was announced a month ago. Since then, the fundamental situation in the industry has changed for the worst as both Brent (BNO) and WTI (USO) have slipped below $50 per barrel, threatening the fragile attempts for recovery in the offshore drilling space. In my view, it’s high time to look at the deal once again and evaluate its impact on both companies and their stocks.

The deal

The deal implies that Atwood Oceanics shareholders will receive 1.6 of newly-issued Ensco shares for each Atwood share they own. Back when the deal was announced, it implied a price of $10.72 per Atwood share. Shares of Ensco have corrected since then along with shares of other offshore drillers, and now Atwood shareholders stand to receive $8.64 per share. The original premium was 33% to the Atwood share price before the announcement of the transaction. In case the deal is approved by shareholders of both companies and regulatory bodies, Ensco shareholders will own approximately 69% of the new company while Atwood shareholders will own 31%.

The stated rationale for the deal

Not surprisingly, management teams of both companies were very optimistic on the deal in press releases and the conference call which was dedicated to the announced merger. The merger is expected to bring up to $65 million of annual synergies. Ensco management is eager to own Atwood rigs and wants to have exposure to new markets. Atwood management wants to join a big company at times when customers become picky about whom they work with and prefer bigger, more financially stable drillers. In short, Ensco believes that the merger strengthens its position as the “driller of choice” while Atwood wants to join the market leader.

The ”real” rationale for the deal

You cannot be 100% sure of your conclusions when you try to read between the lines. However, it is necessary for the evaluation of the deal.

In my view, Atwood Oceanics management decided to save common shareholders. This is very rare nowadays so the company’s management deserves much credit. The backlog has long been a major problem for Atwood. Four out of five jack-ups stand without work. Current contract of Atwood Advantage end in August 2017 while the contract of Atwood Achiever ends in November 2017. We are speaking about dayrates of $581,000 and $595,500 respectively. The end of these contracts will mean an almost $1.2 million daily hit on the company’s finances. Current prospects for UDW drillship work are close to zero and dayrates are near cash breakeven levels. In this situation, Atwood Oceanics would have certainly faced additional pressure on its stock closer to the end of this year. Speaking about the longer term, the company would have faced a $850 million maturity under the existing credit facility in 2019. In case oil prices remained below $60 per barrel, this almost certainly meant restructuring for the company.

Ensco’s rationale for the deal is less clear. Perhaps, the company’s management felt the urge to act when asset prices are low (more on this later). Ocean Rig (ORIG) is going through the restructuring process and is not an acquisition target for a while. Pacific Drilling (PACD) could be a great takeover target but the company first needs to get rid of its debt through restructuring. Atwood offered a combination of relatively low debt and rather modern fleet so Ensco’s management decided it was high time to enlarge the company’s operations. It is also possible that the recent Transocean (RIG) deal with Borr Drilling created the feeling of urgency to act for Ensco management.

Atwood Oceanics valuation

Ensco overpaid for Atwood Oceanics. In my view, Ensco could have just waited until the second drillship, Atwood Achiever, went off contract and Atwood Oceanics felt the difficulty of its situation with greatly diminished cash flows. By that time, the price of Atwood shares would have likely been lower and Atwood management would have not been able to negotiate a very high (33%!) premium to the market price. I’d argue that the market value of Atwood fleet barely covers the face value of the company’s indebtedness. The contract backlog is very weak and dayrates on recent contracts are very modest.

Evaluation of the deal for Ensco

I believe that it is a bad, poor-timed deal for Ensco. The company was making good moves regarding its financial position but now it is making a clear gamble. Ensco will have to take a liquidity hit as it will have to repay both Atwood’s credit facility and the bonds (I firmly expect that bondholders won’t miss their chance to use the change of control provisions to get rid of their Atwood bonds). The price that Ensco pays for Atwood is inflated. I don’t see too much rationale for owning more assets at times when the company cannot get work for many of its own rigs. Ensco shares fell after the deal was announced and were under pressure ever since. I believe that this market reaction is justified.

Evaluation of the deal for Atwood

This is a great deal if it gets through shareholder votes. Atwood shareholders should definitely praise the management of the company for this move. With this deal, Atwood management is just in time to sell the company before investors will see the company’s results without the legacy drillship contracts.

Implications for the industry

Ensco made a major move which, in my view, won’t be repeated in the near term by other major players. Rowan (RDC) will likely dedicate its resources for the deal with Saudi Aramco. Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO) is known for the conservatism of its management which expects “lower for longer” scenario for oil and acts accordingly. Noble Corp. (NE) does not have the financial resources for a major acquisition. Transocean will likely wait for UDW assets on sale from Pacific Drilling and Ocean Rig, although I’m not sure that buying more rigs is a prudent move for Transocean given the current industry situation.

Bottom line

If the deal is approved, it will be a major win for Atwood Oceanics shareholders. In this case, Ensco will need to see a rather robust recovery in the offshore drilling space to justify the deal.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may trade any of the abovementioned stocks.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.