Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA) Investor Presentation - Slideshow

Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA) Investor Presentation - SlideshowJun.27.17 | About: Akebia Therapeutics, (AKBA) The following slide deck was published by Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. in conjunction with this event. 1116 Click to enlarge Notes: About this article:ExpandTagged: Healthcare, Biotechnology, Earnings SlidesWant to share your opinion on this article? Add a comment.Disagree with this article? Submit your own.To report a factual error in this article, click hereFollow SA Transcripts and get email alerts