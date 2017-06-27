Auckland International Airport: Investing Today For A Brighter Tomorrow

Please note all amounts in this article are in New Zealand dollars.

Airports, in General, have a very unique business model. They have a virtual monopoly in the cities and regions they operate in they have a captive customer base who are spending more time in airports than ever before due to increasing security regulations, and they have the support for their monopoly from local governments. Auckland International Airport Ltd. (OTCPK:AUKNY) gives investors exposure to a fast growing airport in one of the more financially stable countries in the world.

For those unfamiliar with the geography of New Zealand, Auckland is located on the North Island:

Source: Lonely Planet

Auckland is the largest city in New Zealand, though the political capital of the country is located in Wellington, at the southern tip of the North Island. Auckland’s Northern location makes it the largest major city for airlines to connect through at the shortest possible distance, which has helped to propel the growth of AUKNY. Auckland’s burgeoning technology hub also makes it an attractive place to do business internationally and it serves as a gateway for international tourists, which I can personally attest to.

AUKNY has had steady passenger growth over the last several years:

Source: Company Presentation

This passenger growth has been accelerating in the last three years. I don’t believe this is a long enough period to indicate a trend change as we can see a similar rise in passengers between 2003 and 2005. In response to the recent and long term growth rates, in 2014 AUKNY developed a 30 year master plan to prepare it to serve 40m passengers by 2044.

To meet this goal, a substantial increase in the size of AUKNY’s infrastructure footprint is being planned. If we look at an overlay of the current airport, management has laid out several phases that will drive the organization to meeting this goal:

(

Source: Company Presentation

One of the key concepts behind their plans is the concept of air connectivity. According to ICAO (the International Civil Aviation Organization), this is the ability of an airport to move passengers from their origin to their end destination. This includes how the network of domestic routes gather and disperse travelers throughout New Zealand since most travelers are not simply traveling to see the city of Auckland. AUKNY has an investment in the Queenstown airport (located on the South Island) that also support this goal. The 30 year master plan clearly earmarked costs towards upgrading the current domestic terminal to increase this connectivity. With improved connection time, more passengers can come through the terminal and potentially allow more slots to be available, which will drive fees and revenues from both other airlines as well as the passengers themselves.

International expansion has also been increasing, with the number of airlines running routes through Auckland increasing by 50% over the last 18 months. Among the cities and regions now being serviced with flights by AUKNY are Ho Chi Minh City, Houston, Osaka, Buenos Aries and Qatar. The Pier B Extension noted above will permit increased access for the jumbo A380 and B787 Dreamliner planes that make up most large international flights.

An increasing trend at all airports is an expanding retail presence. Even as passenger flow has improved, the higher security requirements appear to be in place for the significant future. This creates a time vacuum for most passengers, which is often satisfied by browsing through available retail shops. AUKNY’s growth in retail has trailed its aeronautical operations so far, with revenue up just 4.7% so far in 2017 compared to 14.7% for its aeronautical segment and 15.5% in property segment:

Source: 2017 Interim Results Report

The retail margins are terrific so it behooves AUKNY to continue to invest in the segment in order to capture a greater piece of the air traveler’s shopping dollar.

The Quad 7 business park will continue to expand to enable more secondary support businesses i.e. maintenance providers etc. to relocate to airport-owned properties. This will often be a win-win for both tenant and landlord and should ensure growth continues in AUKNY’s property segment.

The price tag for these improvements is not cheap, with the total cost running at $1.8B over the next five years. To partially support this growth initiative, AUKNY recently announced the expected fee structure that would serve to support these upcoming costs, including a specific fee in 2021 to support the infrastructure build.

Source: Company Presentation

The rates are relatively flat for the next four years but escalate with the Runway land charge that begins in 2021 in order to support the improvement of capital investment. With both domestic (5.1%) and international (4.0%) experiencing steady long-term growth, even with flat pricing we can expect to continue to see growth in the aeronautical side of the business. AUKNY can also work to maximize the potential revenue from the other two segments on top, with the goal being to support more overall passengers. There has been some push back from airlines who felt the fees remain too high but the fees were determined by a consultative process with the airlines to involve them in the process.

Valuation

AUKNY has very lucrative margins with EbITDA running at roughly 85% of revenues, making revenue growth the key component to driving the bottom line. EbITDA for the first half of 2017 came in at $264.8m, up 13.7% from last year; full year EbITDA is trending out towards $557m based on 2016’s contributions by half.

On an EV/EbITDA basis, AUKNY’s current market capitalization sits at $8.46B with debt of $1.95B bringing its EV to $10.41B. Compared to the forecasted 2017 EbITDA (my assumption, not management’s based on the recent growth rates), AUKNY’s multiple comes in at a very pricey 18.7x.

AUKNY pays an annualized dividend of $0.20, which equates to a yield of 2.8% on the current New Zealand share price of $7.09; unlike most North American companies, it is paid on a semi-annual basis, with the next dividend in August. They have a long history of raising its dividends so the chances are high that this dividend should continue to be enhanced as AUKNY has a policy to pay out substantially all of its net profits after tax (NPAT).

AUKNY’s business model (a monopoly on air travel to and from Auckland) give it the ability to sustain a relatively high debt load. In a bond road show presentation in March 2017, it indicated that both its FFO interest cover ratio of 4.50+ and its FFO to debt ratio of 17% well exceed its targets of 2.50 and 12.5% respectively to maintain its current A- credit rating. Its debt profile is very current, with the longest duration only out 9 years with an average duration of 4.4 years:

Source: Company Presentation, March 2017 Debt Road Show

Despite strong operating results, the company is intending to fund its growth initiatives through its debt load in the short run while securing the eventual financing of it with the Runway Land charge fee starting in 2021.

There are very few publicly traded airports available to North American investors; several are based in Mexico, notably PAC and OMAB which both trade in the 11 to 14x EV/EbITDA multiple range. With a forward multiple of 18.7x and a trailing multiple of 20x, AUKNY is certainly not cheap. The airport business models are similar for both AUKNY and the Mexican airports. AUKNY has a comparable growth rate to PAC (the best in breed of the Mexican airports) in the mid-teens. As a result, I believe the main source of the differential is due to the home countries of each airport

With the massive debt loads in sovereign nations making debt to GDP ratios over 100% common, I was curious to see the state of New Zealand’s finances, especially after the devastating Christchurch earthquakes in 2010 and 2011. Compared to most, New Zealand’s state of finances are pristine. Its debt to GDP ratio sits at just below 33%. The country has run an operating surplus for the last 4 years, after two heavy years in 2011 and 2012 to support the Christchurch earthquake response and recovery:

Source: New Zealand Treasury

New Zealand’s government has also provided indirect support to AUKNY through road upgrades totaling $146m in recent years, as well as development of the Waterview tunnel project that will help support travelers coming to and from AUKNY. With finances like these, ongoing support for AUKNY should continue to be available if required.

Mexico’s debt to GDP ratio is also low, below 50% as of 2016, though it has been increasing substantially over the last decade. Mexico’s economy has come under pressure recently as international relations with the United States have become decidedly rockier with the new administration. This added political risk may explain some of the differential between the valuations of AUKNY and PAC specifically, despite the financial performance being quite similar.

No investment is without risk. AUKNY would run into problems if there was a general downtrend in aviation, caused by a fuel price escalation or some other macro level event as this could lead to airlines cutting back routes, which would then impact the aviation and retail segments. There is also the risk in the implementation of its comprehensive expansion plan that it could have cost over-runs or unforeseen costs, which would impact the potential debt levels it would require. AUKNY does have access to the debt markets but this could potentially cause a credit review if it were severe enough.

The Takeaway

Airports are a wonderful business – captured clientele, near monopolies, and governmental support allow very high margins to be gained from its revenue base. AUKNY meets all these criteria with very robust financial performance. The only issue with AUKNY is its valuation. AUKNY’s multiple has consistently been in the 20’s over the last year after rising from the 15x level in early 2016.

With its growth profile well known, especially on the New Zealand and Australian markets, it could be argued that the value is all baked in. With the strong airport business model, the downside risk for AUKNY is also quite low. I believe AUKNY is fairly valued right now. Investors should continue to see slow and steady appreciation as the fruits of its master plan become realized, as well as the new fee structure. Dividends should continue to follow this upward trajectory as well, making AUKNY a very stable investment for most investors. It also gives the investor exposure to a different part of the world.

A good strategy may be to pair PAC with an investment in AUKNY. This way, the geographic risk is diversified between Mexico and New Zealand while still having the benefits of the airport business model. For AUKNY, the volume on the ADR is quite low so you will need to mind your bids.

I would like to thank Ian Bezek for his series of articles on PAC that led me to both invest in it as well as to explore AUKNY after I visited New Zealand in May 2017.

If you see something in this article that you agree with, or even better disagree with, please take the time to comment below. This makes all of us better investors. I predominantly focus my investing in the small- and micro-cap company space, but reserve the right to deviate from time to time. If you like what I'm doing, you can follow me by hitting the "Follow" button at the top of this article. Plus, you can follow me in real time by selecting that option.