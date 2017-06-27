Fabrinet: Off We Go

Fabrinet (FN) ended the trading day Monday up big, gaining 15% after a bullish note and upgraded price target from Needham analyst Alex Henderson. Henderson highlighted the company's design wins with tech titans Tesla (TSLA) and Amazon (AMZN). FN has now appreciated by more than 20% in the last two trading days after a strong showing Friday as well. I think now might be a good time to sell any speculative positions in the stock, like call options, but to hold on to shares due to the affirmation of the growth narrative and the potential upside we can still see.

An interesting note here is that Fabrinet's gains came on a day when the rest of the optical communications sector and the NASDAQ (QQQ) as a whole was in the red. This is a welcome development for FN longs like myself who have been wondering, as I wrote in a past article, why can't this stock break out?

I've previously made the case that, based on revenue growth and valuation, Fabrinet has immense potential upside. I think now, after this most recent jump, would be a good time to re-evaluate my position on FN.

The first thing to look at is of course the catalyst for today, the note from Alex Henderson. In December 2015, Mr. Henderson called the coming optical boom, recommending Lumentum (LITE), up over 200%, as his best idea of 2016, Oclaro (OCLR) up over 150%, Fabrinet, up over 100%, and more. This context is to establish why an investor should pay attention when Alex Henderson makes a comment.

Mr. Henderson met with Fabrinet for two days and responded by boosting his price target by 7% from $56 to $60, reiterating a Strong Buy rating, and, most importantly, highlighted two key design wins the company procured. Fabrinet now counts Amazon Web Services as a customer as well as Tesla, for which it is supplying cameras for new vehicles. In addition to the prestige of the customers involved, Henderson estimates that these two design wins alone could add 10% revenue growth in fiscal year 2018.

Considering Mr. Henderson's reputation and experience in the field, I am inclined to trust these numbers. In any case, there is no other news out there to provide more context or flesh out this analysis so we'll have to continue with the assumption that the analysis is correct which, considering the analyst in question, I am more than happy to do.

This is great news for two reasons: 1) Fabrinet is securing contracts that will boost its revenue growth over the next few quarters and 2) Fabrinet is establishing a relationship with two of the largest and fastest growing tech companies in the market today. These contracts could potentially lead to more down the road as the Amazon and Tesla continue to expand operations.

I think these design wins affirm that Fabrinet is on the cutting-edge of technology for these end markets, considering that AWS and Tesla contracts likely have plenty of competition. This bodes well for procuring other contracts with other vendors and, as I stated previously, further business with Amazon and Tesla.

The revenue growth from these design wins fits well into my model for $4 in EPS for fiscal year 2018, which I originally mapped out in this article here. This EPS figure would value FN at about 11.5 times 2018 earnings, which is well below peers, but I think it's an especially good hypothetical case because it's reasonably achievable. But even in the worst case, the stock is undervalued. For instance, if Fabrinet instead achieves YoY growth of 20% and profit margin stays the same, this comes out to EPS of $3.76 and a FY2018 P/E of 12.2, which is still well below peers. If Fabrinet reports 20% revenue growth and an 8% profit margin, a very conservative scenario, this comes out to EPS of $3.54 and a FY2018 P/E of 13, which is more in-line with peers but still slightly below their valuation.

Basically, in what I consider to be a worst case scenario for the company, FN is still slightly undervalued relative to its peers. And considering I'm bullish on the entire optical communications sector, I think being fairly valued relative to peers can offer significant upside potential.

With that said, Fabrinet is a volatile stock and no speculative position is safe. As I've written previously, I own call options with a $35 strike expiring July 21st which I bought at-the-money, and I plan on selling off a portion of this position in order to lock in profits and protect against the possibility of volatility. This 15% boost may be sustainable, but it also may be short-lived as we saw occur back in February when the stock reached all-time highs just to fall 20% over the course of the next week. I'm maintaining a part of the position as well in order to play any upward momentum that could continue out of the strong move Monday.

In terms of share position, I intend to hold onto my stock for now and probably re-evaluate after the company's Q4 report in a couple months time. I still see significant upside potential in Fabrinet and think the reward outweighs the short-term and medium-term downside risk. If we somehow get to $50 per share on the back of this rally, I will likely trim my substantial position in FN and wait for a lower buy-in point to re-enter. I will continue to update my thinking and investing actions as the situation progresses.

Best of luck!

