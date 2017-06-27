Farmland For The Long Run

The least risky and most cost-efficient way of investing in farmland is through REITs. I continue to recommend Farmland Partners.

Farmland prices do not correlate with commodity prices over the short run. Commodity prices are today low, but this does not indicate an imminent bear market.

Farmland investments have historically outperformed the broad equity markets with 10-13% total returns over the last two decades and relatively low volatility.

Farmland is a very unique asset class that has historically generated very favorable results, and yet, it remains widely underfollowed by most investors. This is likely to be because until recently, it was very difficult to invest in this asset class, which was, to most part, reserved to high net worth individuals and other institutions with significant resources.

Today this is changing. New REITs specializing in farmland ownership have emerged, allowing individual investors to gain exposure to this asset class just like they would to any other industry: through the purchase of stocks. As the farmland market becomes more and more institutionalized, it may be time to consider its investment characteristics to determine if a portfolio allocation may be adequate.

My conclusion is that given the strong diversification benefits of farmland, its history of outperformance and long-term fundamentals, it may deserve a permanent allocation as part of an alternative investment portfolio.

Benefits of Farmland Ownership

Diversification, Diversification, Diversification…

Don't put all your eggs in one basket. If you are considering investing in an alternative asset class such as farmland, you are probably seeking to reduce to risk of your overall portfolio. Farmland may help here as its values do not fluctuate with the stock market, the bond market or even the real estate market. The correlation is less than perfect and the diversification benefits very appreciated during occasional bear markets.

Attractive Expected Risk-adjusted Returns…

Historically, farmland has achieved superior returns to most other asset classes. According to the National Council of Real Estate Investment Fiduciaries (NCREIF), direct investing in U.S. farmland has averaged annual returns of 16.92% between 2005 and 2014. Over longer time periods, the average annual returns were not that high but still often achieved double-digit returns and over many time periods even outperformed the S&P 500. This does not mean that farmland will keep outperforming, and many even argue that it is poised to underperform after its strong value appreciation. I do not know which will outperform/underperform in the long run, but given the more defensive risk profile and the lower volatility, I would be satisfied with unlevered mid to high single-digit returns over time.

Inflation Protection and Strong Long-Term Fundamentals…

For the last 20 years, the NCREIF annual cropland index has had a strong positive correlation with inflation. During inflationary periods, food prices increase and so do the farmland values. In this sense, as we enter times of increasing interest rates (and possibly inflation), farmland values may benefit from this factor. Moreover, commodity prices are historically low today and it has been argued that their pricing may become inflationary in the near and long run.

Positive Long-Term Outlook

Here, the supply and demand equation plays a crucial role. The supply of farmland is limited, but the global demand for agricultural commodities is constantly growing. What is expected to happen in such market environment? Prices eventually have to increase unless the supply follows the demand.

Simply put, this is the long-term investment thesis of farmland. Demand growth is expected to outpace supply growth, resulting in long term upside to farmland owners.

Source: Farmland Partners

Population is growing at a fast pace and expected to reach 9.55 billion by 2050. This represents a close to 30% increase from today's 7.4 billion or, put differently, over 2 billion more people to feed.

Source: Worldometers

The chart above illustrates how the world population has changed throughout history. What I find fascinating is that the world population has only started to post fast growth during the last two centuries. According to these estimates, we have not been properly growing for a long period yet and the real growth may still be ahead of us. The compounding growth effect is very strong, and the result is that the best days for farmland and other well-located real estate assets may still be in the future.

We were only 2.7 Billion in 1955. Today, we are 7.4 Billion, and by 2050, we are expected to approach the 10 Billion. The potential impact on values and rents of farmland are substantial as all these people will need to get fed.

New supply comes from productivity growth and new farmland acreage. Here again the issue is that the amount of soil suitable for crops is limited and the productivity growth is being outpaced by demand growth.

The historical result on farmland values has been the following:

Source: Farmland Partners

Negative Short-Term Headlines

Most articles that I have come across on Seeking Alpha were mostly negative on farmland. The reasoning of bears is that given the currently low commodity prices, farmland values may not be sustainable.

While this is a concern over the short run, farmland prices have remained particularly resilient. This is because commodity prices are only one factor determining farmland values. Commodity prices are volatile, and nobody knows where prices will be one, two or even five years from now. After all, it only takes bad weather for commodity prices to start rallying.

Moreover, note that farmland prices have historically outperformed soybean prices, for instance.

Source: Bloomberg, USDA

This is because due to productivity growth, even a lower price may result in higher profits for farmers. The main driver that really causes farmland to appreciate over time is the increasing world grain area.

I also often get the argument that farmland is overvalued. But then please tell me which asset class isn't expensive today? Is the timing appropriate to buy stocks or bonds? Are they perhaps undervalued?

The truth is that all income-producing asset classes are trading at historically high valuations today as a result of the low interest rate environment. This is not a reason to go all cash and totally ignore asset classes such as farmland. A 4% cap rate is low, but it still provides a sizable spread over treasuries, potential for long term value appreciation and inflation protection. Historically cash returns have been about half of the total return, suggesting that the long term expected return is still favorable, given the more defensive risk profile of farmland.

Farmland Partners: a REIT with great Potential

I believe that buying farmland directly in the private market is a bad idea for 99% of the investors out there. Buying and managing farmland demands a very specific set of skills, and in most cases, it is far wiser to have a team of farmland professionals make these decisions on your behalf. Moreover, most individuals just don't possess the resources to create a well-diversified portfolio of farmland, either by geography or by crop type.

REITs provide a good solution here. They provide a liquid and cost-efficient way of participating in the returns of diversified portfolios of farmland assets along with regular dividend distributions and good long-term capital appreciation potential.

There are two main REITs that specialize in farmland investments today, namely Gladstone Land (NASDAQ: LAND) and Farmland Partners (NYSE: FPI). Other REITs including Realty Income (NYSE:O) also hold farmland investments, but these represent only a minor part of their overall portfolio.

My favorite pick remains Farmland Partners. FPI is internally managed, owns a diverse portfolio, has a track record of accreditive growth, and a well-aligned management that owns lots of shares.

The dividend yield is currently over 5%, and despite not being fully covered (yet), I do not expect a dividend cut. The management has guided for near term coverage, and given the track record of "per share" growth, I expect this to happen sooner rather than later. I do not believe that the recent financials have yet fully reflected all synergies of the recent merger with AFCO and continue to believe that this will serve as future catalyst.

Final Thoughts

Farmland is a distinct asset class with a low correlation to other traditional investments. I believe that the diversification benefits make farmland an interesting addition to a well-diversified portfolio. If history is even a little reflective of future performance, it could improve the risk profile of your portfolio as well as its expected return profile.

I hold a small position in Farmland Partners, and consider it a long term holding.

