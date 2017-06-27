Is Oil Price Jump A Feint, Or Has It Hit Bottom?

source: Stock Photo

It seems every time we hear a report on the price of oil surprising to the downside, the idea is presented as a shock, rather than the obvious movement of oil in a stubborn glut environment.

OPEC and others have gone almost all-in to attempt to support oil, and that failure to do so has resulted in shorts increasing their positions, further putting downward pressure on the price of oil until several trading days ago.

The question now is whether or not the upward momentum of oil is sustainable, or if it was a bounce that has reached a temporary ceiling. Data released by the EIA this week will be the answer to that question in the short term, and will determine whether or not oil will continue to climb into next week.

Shorts still hold record high positions

It was inevitable that some shorts would start decreasing their positions, as they now stand at record levels; about four times what they were at the beginning of the year. It was also predictable that this would be a positive catalyst for oil prices when they started abandoning their positions.

Even so, last week, Commerzbank said in a research note, that "Short-term financial investors also significantly scaled back their net long positions in Brent on the ICE last week...and find themselves at their lowest level in a year and a half."

Even if the next EIA report reveals U.S. inventory are shrinking, it will have a limited impact on oil, because the robust increase in supply from sources not participating in the production cut deal continue to offset the oil removed from the market.

I think we're going to see a lot of movement back and forth in short and long positions into 2018, as the market still hasn't been able to shake off the volatility that has made it difficult to project the direction of oil going forward.

Output will continue to climb

From a production point of view, things couldn't get much worse in relationship to the production cuts. Not only is the jump in Canadian and Brazilian output a factor (which was expected and priced in from my point of view), but Libya and Nigeria, which are exempt from the cuts, are exceeding expectations, as it appeared earlier in the year that internal strife would keep Nigeria from reaching its potential, while Libya is aggressively going after a goal of 1.1 million barrels per day by the end of 2017.

Nigeria is now projected to export approximately 2 million barrels per day by August, the highest level in 17 months, and Libya production jumped from 885,000 barrels per day last week to 935,000 barrels per day this week.

The biggest factor has been U.S. shale production, which now stands at about 9.4 million barrels per day, about 10 percent above where it ended in 2016. Operational rigs are also at the highest level in three years.

This has brought about mixed short interest in the majors.

Short interest mixed

Short interest in most of the majors has been mixed as of June 15, with the majority of them increasing.

Those companies experience a decline in short interest include BP (NYSE:BP) and Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY). Short interest in BP dropped to 17.10 million shares in comparison to the prior reading of 20.01 million. Occidental had short interest drop from 14.25 million to 11.73 million.

Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE:XOM), Chevron Corp. (NYSE:CVX) and ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) all had short interest increase. ConocoPhillips had short interest move up from 25.89 million to 31.31 million. Chevron jumped from 22.46 million to 23.66 million, and Exxon short interest jumped from 33.66 million to 37.88 million shares.

If inventory levels are shown to drop significantly in the next EIA report, it's likely that short interest will reverse direction for the companies that have had it declining.

Shorts of course will further cover their positions, although the ongoing glut and soaring supply, along with modest growth in global demand for oil, will temper some of that.

Conclusion

My thought is many investors are still trying to get their heads around depth of the disruption that has come from U.S. shale efficiency and improving productivity. Most of this shouldn't be a surprise, and the volatility inherent in the market in my opinion, shouldn't be moving in such wide swings.

Shale production going to continue to climb, Libya will not stop its aggressive production strategy, and global demand, for now, is going to be at a slower pace than expected.

That means it's going to take much longer for the production cut deal to provide sustainable support for oil, and that doesn't deal with what's going to happen when all the participants exit the deal and the oil comes back to the market.

As at the beginning of the deal, the thought was primarily that demand growth would be the differentiator, and any increase in oil supply would be absorbed by the production cuts. The plan was for demand to eat away at inventory levels. It hasn't happen at near what was expected, which means lower prices for longer.

I'm not convinced we're at a bottom yet. It isn't a bad time to add to positions in quality energy companies for those that will hold their positions for the long term, but if inventory levels remain stubborn, we'll probably see oil drop back into the $30s. That would provide a much better entry point. That said, I wouldn't try to time the market.

One thing we all know is eventually demand for oil will outpace supply growth, and that will be the time oil prices will decrease in volatility and find sustainable support. To me, getting in now is a no-brainer if you're going to invest in oil but understand that you'll feel like kicking yourself if oil once again takes another big downturn.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.