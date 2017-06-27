Sand In My Shoes: Generating Some Much Needed Cash With A Covered Call

I will describe what a covered call is and provide an example of how they work, as well as give a basic primer on call options.

Owning a Dividend Growth Portfolio is definitely not a "get rich quick" scheme. One of the dangers of the strategy, actually, is getting bored while waiting to get rich. If there is not new capital being added, there is not really any activity to speak of. I have had far more activity in the past two months than a typical Dividend Growth portfolio of this size because I have sold what I deem to be a past mistake and I have redeployed that capital into two new positions in an effort to improve my results as well as re-balance my portfolio.

I have a few more positions that just don't fit my now documented strategy of owning a well-diversified portfolio across all of the sectors consisting of high quality dividend paying stocks that regularly increase their dividend payment. In this article, I will show you a strategy that will allow me to both clean up my portfolio as well as provide me with some cash in the meantime to make further acquisitions.

Using Call Options:

One of the strategies I have deployed in the past, with some success, is that of selling a covered call. There are many reasons to use a covered call, but the primary reason I decided to write one at this point is because I wanted to generate some cash that I can eventually use to purchase more stocks. As an added bonus, I also am using it as a way to rid myself of a position I do not have any reason to hold, but I can collect some cash while also, potentially, selling the stock. Confused? Don't worry. I will go over what a covered call is and how it works, will detail the "dangers" of using this approach as well as the advantages, will show you specifically which position I will be eventually ridding myself of and why, and I will detail how much cash I added to my account as a result of this strategy.

Covered Call Primer:

A covered call contract is basically the same as writing a lease-purchase contract on a house, to use a real estate metaphor. Let us say you have a rental house that the market values at $350,000. Someone approaches you and says "Hello, I would like to live in your house until January 1, 2018 and at that time I would like the option to purchase your house for $360,000. For this privilege, here is $20,000 cash right now, yours whether I buy the house or not." Are you interested?

I don't know about you, but I am extremely interested to listen to this person for a little bit longer. I had some rental property for a few years and this never happened to me. Of course there are a few differences between a Call Option and a Lease-Purchase agreement. First, there is no house, that seems obvious. The property in our case is a stock, or more specifically, 100 shares of stock. Second, in a Lease-Purchase the Option Fee is usually applied to the down-payment to purchase the house, not so in a Call Option. Third, in a lease-purchase there is also usually rent paid to the owner of the house.

Let's get more specific. Let us say you have 10,000 shares of a stock that is currently selling for $35/share. That is worth, not coincidentally, $350,000.

Let us also say that a December 15th $36 call option is selling for $2.00 per share. For 10,0000 shares you will receive $20,000 (less transaction fees). Wait, what? All this means is that for every share of stock you have, in batches of 100, you would receive $2. For that $2, you must sell your stock to the person that owns the contract for $36 if that person wants to buy it. So for each 100 shares of stock, you would receive $200. If you own 10,000 shares (100 shares x 100) you would get $20,000. If the stock goes above $36 then you would receive $360,000 for your stock plus you get to keep the $20,000.

Some terms:

Call Option - an option to buy a security at an agreed upon price before or on a specified date

Strike Price - the agreed upon price, in our example it is $36/share

Expiration Date - the specified date before which the decision to purchase must be made, in our case December 15th

Premium - the amount of money the purchaser of the option pays to the seller of the option, in our case $2 per share.

"Dangers" of selling covered calls:

Well this all sounds wonderful, so what are the dangers? Really, there is only one danger. This option strategy is so "safe" that it is the only one that I know of that you can use in a retirement account. The danger of using this strategy is as follows.

Let's say General American Conglomerate announces they are moving their world headquarters and 10,000 jobs two miles down the road from where your rental house is located. Suddenly all of the houses within a 5 mile radius have increased in value let's say 20%. That rental house you own that in June was valued at $350,000 suddenly jumps in value to $420,000! "HOORAY!" you say. "I'M RICH!" you say. Nope. The investor that wrote the lease purchase agreement is. He gave you $20,000 a couple of months ago and now he is sitting on a $60,000 profit if he could buy your house for $360k and then sell it for $420k. (You did get that $20,000 and you do get $360,000 for your house that a few months ago was worth $350,000, so I guess you both win in this scenario.)

That's not really likely to happen in real estate. There are very few events that cause the price of a home to run up 20% overnight or even in a matter of months. However, there are all kinds of events that cause a stock to run-up 20% over the course of a few months, or even overnight. I've seen it happen lots of times (usually right after I sell a stock). So the biggest danger of selling a covered call is missing out on a big uptrend in the stock. If you sell covered calls on stocks you want to keep, your "buy and hold" investment becomes "buy and hold until the stock does really well and then it gets sold".

Advantages of selling covered calls:

Well, in my mind the biggest advantage in selling a covered call is the part where you get to keep the cash no matter what happens with the share price. Using our example again, if your stock is trading at $35 and you sell a $36 call you collect $2 in premiums, cash in your account the second you sell the call. If your stock stays at or around $35 you still get to keep the stock and the $2. If your stock is trading at $35.99, you get to keep the stock and the $2. If the stock is trading at $36.01 or $42 or anything higher than $36, you get $36 and get to keep the $2.

Also, just because someone has the right to purchase your stock for an agreed upon price doesn't mean they own the stock yet. So if you sell a call option on a stock that pays dividends, you collect those dividends, not the person that bought the call option. If you buy a call option you can exercise it at any time. It has happened on occasion that a stock I sold a call option on is trading well above the strike price and before the ex-dividend date the stock gets "called away" from me. That's OK. I still get to keep the premium. If I didn't really want the stock anyway, I'm not too upset.

Case study in the Sand in Shoes portfolio:

There is a stock in my portfolio I haven't discussed yet that doesn't really fit with my investment philosophy any more, if it ever did. I have owned Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) for a long, long time. I first purchased the stock in 2008 when the stock sported a yield of…well I'm not really sure what the yield was because my first four dividends were $0.117, $.045, $0.10, and $0.18 per share. Based on the $0.117 figure the stock was yielding about 4%, however the quarter before I bought the stock they paid a $0.34 dividend, and it turns out they rarely pay the same amount each quarter. In fact, take a look at the chart below to see some very strange dividend history.

SCCO Dividend data by YCharts

So SCCO fails one of my first squishy criteria. I want to own stocks that "have a yield of 2.5-3.5% and a history of growing dividends at approximately 6-10% annually." (From my "Goals and Guidelines" article). SCCO's current yield is less than 2% if we assume the $0.12 dividend continues. Of course we have seen that is probably not going to be the case, but who knows which direction the dividend goes? And given the fact we don't know if SCCO will raise or cut the next dividend, it certainly can't be said that the dividend is growing or has a history of doing so. So, fail. But what about the other guidelines? Is this a quality stock? Let's take a closer look.

Revenue Per Share Increasing:

2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 CAGR 7.86 7.06 6.99 6.35 6.95 -2.4%

Revenue per share is up from 2015, but the 5 year growth rate is -2.4%, definitely not growing. Fail.

Book Value Per Share Increasing:

2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 CAGR 5.62 6.56 7.00 6.62 7.54 6.0%

This metric, while not steady, is actually quite good. I would not shy away from any stock that has managed to grow their book value by 6% average per year. SCCO passes this test.

Quality Rating:

Value Line Safety Financial Strength 3 B++

Yeesh. While these are not horrible rankings (B++ is 4 out of 9 possible rankings), they are not good either. There are so many better stocks out there with much better rankings. For our purposes: fail.

Cash/Total Debt:

2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 46% 33% 13% 12% 8%

Oh no. While SCCO's cash reserves sat at $2.6B in 2012, it was just $600 million at the end of 2016. Cash actually has increased to $751M in the most recent quarter, but still much lower than it was five years ago. Total Debt, on the other hand, has increased from $5.6B to $7.4B. Exactly the wrong direction of what we want to see - fail.

Free Cash Flow & Dividend Payout Ratio:

2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 FCF 1.0B .2B (173.91M) (269.8M) (195.4M) Payout Ratio 329.8% 372.9% - - -

Now we see why their dividend payments are all over the map. They have had negative free cash flow the past three years. For a company with $5-6 billion in annual sales, this is not good news. What they are doing is spending over a billion dollars in Capex, so the balance sheet shows the "Plant, Property, and Equipment" line growing steadily. This might be great news. They are making capital investments to increase their copper (and molybdenum) production capacity as well as increase their reserves. This will, it is hoped, pay off down the road. But again there are much more stable dividend payers out there that have geysers of free cash flow and well covered dividends. Fail.

Common Shares Outstanding:

2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 Share Count 848.35M 842.67M 828.2M 794.7M 773.6M

Well this is good to see. The board has a stock buy-back plan in place and they are returning capital to shareholders by purchasing their own stock. The problem is unless their cash flow picture turns around it is unclear how long they can do this. As we saw above, their cash pile has been steadily dwindling over the past five years. But just considering the guideline that we generally want to see share count coming down, they pass this one.

So by my count, of the seven criteria we looked at, Southern Copper Corp passed two of them. That is why I have decided to eventually remove it from my portfolio.

Transaction as it was made:

I ended up selling a $35 call that expires on August 18th. I had a feeling that I wanted to replace the stock, but after running SCCO through these guidelines I set up for myself I decided I wanted to be rid of it sooner rather than later. I nearly just sold the stock outright, but I figured this would be more fun and instructional and perhaps more profitable. After fees and commissions I ended up adding $107.35 in cash to the account which brings my cash balance up to nearly $250. Not quite enough to add to an existing position or enter a new one, but getting closer.

Conclusion:

Southern Copper Corporation might end up being a great investment. I may kick myself at some point for selling it. Once the position is closed out I will detail all of my dividends collected, my purchase price, call premiums I have received from doing this same thing in the past, etc. But for now my ultimate goal is to remove it from this portfolio. It doesn't fit the criteria I have laid out for myself, and therefore it is time to redeploy the capital to a stock or stocks that do fit my criteria.

Covered Calls are a great strategy for generating cash. Some people will buy a stock and immediately sell a call on it. If done correctly this can be extremely profitable, just like with most strategies if done correctly. That is not what I am doing in this portfolio, however. I do not anticipate I will be doing this very often here, and if you are buying stocks that you want to hold for 10 to 15 to 20 years or longer, you probably don't want to do this at all. The only reason I am doing this now is because I do want to sell the stock and I do not mind grabbing $100+ in the meantime. Consider that my last dividend from SCCO was only twelve bucks. The premium I received of $107.35 is quite a bit larger than $12 if I'm doing the math right.

We'll revisit this trade in mid-August to see what has transpired. I might be sitting on $3,500 and will need to purchase some new stocks or add to existing positions, or if the option expires worthless (SCCO is less than $35 on August 18th) I might sell another covered call until eventually my stock gets called away from me. Looking forward to the next step in the journey. As always, thanks for reading.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SCCO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Do NOT attempt to write or purchase options unless you have educated yourself beyond the small amount of information I provided in this article. Use of options can be hazardous to your net worth statement unless you really know what you're doing.