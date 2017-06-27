American Outdoor Brands: Going Higher

Shares of American Outdoor Brands Corp. (AOBC) are down about 7% over the past twelve months, which is very strange to me in light of the tremendous value here. In my view, investors would be wise to take advantage of the market's misjudgement of this stock and buy at these levels. I'll review my logic below by reviewing the financials, by modeling a reasonable future price given retained earnings growth rates, and by looking at the disconnect between the current stock price and the overall market.

Financial Snapshot

The financial history of AOBC (formerly Smith and Wesson) has some very bright spots and a few problem areas in my view. Since 2012, revenue has grown at a CAGR of about 10% and net income has grown at a CAGR of about 35%. This is obviously a remarkable growth rate, but it's even more interesting to me that this company is able to squeeze more and more net income out of each dollar of sales. I really like to see scale-ability like this. Since 2013, retained earnings have grown at a jaw dropping CAGR of about 109%.

At the same time, management seems to be relatively shareholder friendly in that they have just announced yet another $50 million stock buyback program through to March 29, 2019 (Press Releases | Investors | American Outdoor Brands This is a sign that management is relatively shareholder friendly in my view.

In terms of the bad news, the growth in net income has been achieved by an increase in leverage. Specifically, debt has grown at a CAGR of about 21.6% since 2012, with most of the increase coming in 2014 and 2015. In addition, the duration of this debt is rather short, with fully 56.8% of it due within the next three years. On the bright side, the level of debt has actually declined marginally over the past nine months. In addition, the company has a cash hoard currently representing about 33% of debt outstanding, so I'm not overly concerned about a solvency crisis hitting the company.

Modeling Future Price

While the financial history of AOBC is interesting, investors buy a future and not a past. It's with that in mind that it falls to me to come up with a forecast for the future price of this company. When this task falls on my narrow shoulders, I try to isolate all but the most relevant variable in a ceteris paribus exercise. I consider retained earnings to be the most relevant "driver" of value here, so I'm going to focus in on that while holding all else constant.

As I said earlier, retained earnings have grown at an eye watering pace since 2013, and that likely cannot continue. In order to be as conservative as possible, I'm going to assume that retained earnings growth will fall to a CAGR of ~20% to 2020. When I perform this exercise on AOBC, I get a gross return of about 73% from now to 2020, which is a very decent return relative to the risks present in my view.

Technical Snapshot

As per our ChartMasterPro Daily Trade Model, the trend for AOBC would turn bullish with a daily close above $23.50. This would signal a bullish breakout from a Descending Triangle Pattern on the daily charts which we view a bullish consolidation pattern. From here we see the shares rising to $26.00 over the next three months.

As you know, we like to anticipate technical breakouts when what we see on the charts supports the fundamentals. Today, we may buy AOBC call options, which will provide us with approximately 15x leverage on our LONG trade. Our initial stop-loss exit signal will be a daily close below $22.60.

For investors in the shares, we recommend you hold for three months or $26.00, whichever comes first. For longer-term investors (years not months), we believe AOBC is a solid addition to any growth portfolio.

Conclusion

For better or worse, we investors can't simply buy into the future cash flows of different businesses directly, but must instead access those cash flows via the stock-proxy that supposedly represents the health of the underlying business. The challenge comes from the fact that the stock moves around according to rules all its own, and those movements sometimes have no bearing on the fortunes of the underlying business. This can be troublesome when the shares are excessively priced relative to the fortunes of the underlying business, because any good news is already priced in.

At the same time, this phenomenon can offer tremendous opportunity when a given stock is relatively unpopular, like in the case of AOBC. At the moment, the shares trade at a massive 61% discount to the overall market. At the same time, the company is also trading quite inexpensively relative to its own recent history. Given that the company generates excellent cash returns, and the shares are trading at a discount, it seems to me a very reasonable idea to buy AOBC at these levels.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in AOBC over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We trade options. Sometimes our trades last a few days, sometimes a few weeks, sometimes a few months. Please review our trade history listed in our BlogPosts to get a feel for our trading style.