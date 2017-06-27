FX Corner: AUD-JPY, GBP-USD - Technically Very Bullish

This week we have seen volatility re-enter the market across all pairs with the euro (FXE) absolutely flying. The dollar has faced some stagnation. Sterling has also made some serious ground and I think there are a lot of people who have been holding shorts and have faced a stop cascade on both GBPUSD (FXB) (GBB) (NYSEARCA:USDU) and GBPJPY. We also had the fat finger on gold in early NY trade on Monday which sent a few people into a bit of a panic I bet. Update on the back of the week is at the end of this piece.

Update on last week's trades:

EURJPY

I was only able to take the initial trade here as we did not break below enough for me to take the second short. Good, since price skyrocketed off the Draghi speech.

+1.65R, a slight miss on the total of 1.71R

USDCHF

Unable to enter trade since no break above.

0R

SPX500

Stopped on this trade for -1.53R

Running total = +0.12R

I am still long on AUDUSD and still waiting to buy GBPCAD.

This week's set ups

AUDJPY

Direction: Long

Entry: 85.39

Target: 86.80

Stop: 85.02

R: 3.28

If you've been following me the last 2-3 weeks, I bet you'd be able to see my setups by now. Essentially, I'm looking at breaks of support or resistance that then flips. Generally these moves come off heavy demand, and currently the AUD is very bullish coming off strong support at 83.80. We have a weak resistance at 85.05 so I am hoping for a probe above to buy a support base created.

GBPUSD

Direction: Long

Entry: 1.2789

Stop: 1.2709

Target: 1.3000

R: 2.5

Again, I want to see a break above and a retest of support on cable. The only issue here was that I heard there are still 3 yards on the offer at 1.28 and that's why as of writing there is some heavy rejection. There is very good R on this trade. The pound is strengthening further with the dollar facing some powerful weakness coming into this week. Non commercial longs on sterling have remained stagnant but I still feel that we are in a bullish market with the major trend now being up. As we push up to 1.3000 I can see price becoming slightly heavier again as a way to re-accumulate longs. A break of 1.3000 and I will be heavily long until 1.32.

These are the only two trade that I have for this week. Some key points for the week's end:

Cable has heavy defense at 1.28

Quarterly options expiry on the 30th

Carney, Kuroda, Draghi, Poloz ALL speaking tomorrow.

Thursday: UK Consumer Credit. Watch for this figure as there have been murmurings of a big slowdown. Could affect GBP as an outlying news event.

Also Thursday: US GDP. Dollar pairs and risk on/off sentiment something to always bear in mind.

Friday: UK GDP

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.