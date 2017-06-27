TiGenix: This Stem Cell Pioneer Is Up 40% Since IPO With More Upside To Come

TiGenix (TIG) is a leading European biotech developing promising stem cell treatments. The biotech’s most advanced product is Cx601 (Alofisel©), a treatment for Crohn’s perianal fistulas which met its primary endpoint in a large Phase 3 trial, making it the first late-stage success for an allogeneic "off-the-shelf" stem cell therapy.

As evidence of the market potential of Cx601, TiGenix already signed a $400+ million licensing deal with Japan-based big pharma Takeda (OTCPK:TKPYY) (OTCPK:TKPHF) over ex-US rights to the cell therapy, with first sales expected in early 2018 in Europe. Meanwhile, TiGenix has retained full US rights to Cx601 and just announced it had launched a second pivotal Phase 3 trial based on a SPA agreed with the FDA, even though the company is also seeking a RMAT designation which could result in an anticipated market approval.

The biotech is one of a handful of leading Belgium-based biotechs, with other companies such as Galapagos (GLPG) and Celyad (CYAD), which launched a US IPO in the last years and maintain a dual listing on the NASDAQ and on Euronext. I have already extensively written about TiGenix and the tremendous opportunity presented by this pioneering biotech with great ambitions - I have been covering the stock for over two years, anticipating many of the biotech's most important catalysts: see a full investment thesis here and my focus articles on the biotech's most advanced assets, Cx601 and AlloCSC-01 (listed on Seeking Alpha under TiGenix’s old OTC ticker).

Newsflow and positive trend since the IPO

TiGenix did an IPO on the NASDAQ in December 2016 after selling 2.300.000 ADSs at $15.50 each (one ADS representing 20 ordinary shares listed on the Euronext stock exchange). Since then, the share price has been steadily rising up to $22, representing a 40% gain in 6 months.

Since its IPO, the company announced several important clinical and regulatory news. First, TiGenix announced positive 104 weeks results from its European Phase 3 trial of Cx601, confirming the treatment’s significant long term efficacy after a single injection - a clear competitive advantage over Remicade, an anti-TNF-alpha agent produced by J&J (JNJ) currently used by most relapsing Crohn's fistula patients and which requires up to 9 injections per year with a significantly lower efficacy rate (23% for Remicade vs 54% for Cx601).

Cx601 is currently being reviewed for approval in Europe, where TiGenix has signed an out-licensing deal with Takeda. Upon approval, TiGenix will receive a $16.5 million milestone payment from Takeda which will then be responsible for all production and sales activities for the product on this territory. In addition to sales-related milestone payments and a double-digit royalty rate (expected between 16 to 18% of net sales - see the extensive deal documents here), Takeda will also reimburse all of TiGenix’s production costs during the handover period (2018-2022). TiGenix recently announced it had entered the last regulatory phase of its submission, confirming it expected market approval before year-end 2017. Sales should then begin in early 2018, turning Cx601 into a cashflow positive asset for TiGenix in Europe.

In the US, TiGenix has retained full rights to Cx601. The biotech has launched a second pivotal Phase 3 trial based on a SPA previously agreed with the FDA, but after delivering convincing Phase 3 results in Europe, TiGenix received positive feedback from the regulatory agency allowing the US Phase 3 trial to be better aligned with the protocol of the successful European trial. This will translate into a shorter trial (24 weeks data to be considered for the primary endpoint, instead of 52 weeks previously), a broader addressable patient population (with the inclusion of patients refractory to all types of antiTNFalpha and/or anti-integrin drugs) and a softer statistical method used in the data analysis (single input method for missing data). All together, these adaptations are estimated to allow the trial duration to be shortened by a full year.

This second Phase 3 trial is being conducted as an international, 200-patient trial, already enrolling in Europe from treatment centers which participated in the first trial. After obtaining the IND (for which Lonza (OTCPK:LZAGF) is currently responsible), an additional 40 to 50 centers should be opened in the US with the goal of delivering final results in 2019.

Meanwhile, TiGenix’s CEO, Eduardo Bravo, repeatedly discussed in recent interviews the possibility of gaining RMAT designation for Cx601 which could open the way for a US filing based solely on European data, leading to an anticipated conditional approval. News about this designation should come in early 2018. Additionally, the company indicated it had submitted an Orphan Drug Designation request to the FDA (which guarantees marketing exclusivity for 7 years after approval), for which it expects feedback during Q3-2017. If confirmed, these two opportunities could result in a quicker and longer revenue stream from Cx601 in the US.

Competition and market for Cx601

If approved, Cx601 would be the first major medical innovation for over a decade in the treatment of what is an extremely debilitating side-effect of Crohn’s disease. Today, patients suffering from refractory, complex perianal fistulas are typically treated with antiTNFalpha drugs (Remicade being the only approved treatment after patients have failed conventional drugs) and an estimated 80% of those patients end up being refractory to the drug at one point, leaving them with surgery as a last resort - a painful procedure with high risks of relapse and anal incontinence (see slide below).

(Source: TiGenix’s corporate presentation, June 2017)

On the other hand, Phase 3 results show that Cx601 offers a significantly more effective (44% greater probability of remission) and very safe alternative as there were less adverse events observed in the Cx601 treatment arm than in the placebo arm (see below). Comparatively, Remicade's "black box" safety warnings include "increased risk for developing serious infections" such as active tuberculosis and sepsis, as well as increased risk for developing cancer (lymphoma).

(Source: Cx601 top-line results presentation)

These clear advantages combined with the innovative nature of the stem cell therapy must have been decisive in Takeda’s decision to license the product from TiGenix - since signing the agreement, the big pharma has been consistently putting forward the product’s potential in terms of “revitalizing its GI R&D pipeline” and “seizing opportunity to lead in GI” as demonstrated in some of its business update slides (see below).

(Source: Takeda JPM Healthcare presentation, January 2017)

Here is how Andrew Plump, Takeda’s CMSO, was mentioning Cx601 during the company’s Q1-17 earnings call:

So just a snapshot before I hand it over to James of some of the major milestones that we see coming in FY '17, and I'll just mention four. (...) I'll mention Cx601, which is a mesenchymal stem-cell therapy for patients with fistulas, anal fistulas, Crohn's disease patients. We're expecting a positive opinion from the [EMA] sometime this year.

And here is Christophe Weber, Takeda’s CEO, taking a question from an analyst about Cx601’s market potential and development policy:

Analyst’s question - In the GI therapeutic area Cx601 hygienics products, what is the potential of this project? How do you see it? (...) I think this is the only product for this indication. So by having this, what would be the commercial synergy between this and ENTYVIO, for example? And I'm sure you have rights outside of the U.S too. So outside of the U.S. and Europe, what it would be the development policy? (...) Christophe Weber (NYSE:CEO) - So I will first say that we have the right in Europe for Cx601, so not in [the] U.S. So we are really working on the launch of the product in Europe. And you're right, the synergy is very strong because it's an IBD product, so we are present in this field, so we'll be able to leverage our presence. Having said that, it's a very innovative way of intervening, the number of patient is much -- is very limited, but the medical need is very, very significant because there is very little alternative except surgery. So I think for the moment, we are very much working on preparing the launch, working out the supply chain because it's a new field with stem cell therapy. That's also what is very attractive in our mind is that this is potentially helping us to learn how to manage this type of product which will -- there will be more and more of this product in the future. So I think that's very exciting. And we'll continue to see whether we want to expand the partnership beyond Europe.

So, in terms of sales number, what could be expected from Cx601? Based on current number and projections, worldwide peak year sales consensus are ranging from $475 million to almost $1 billion (see below, excluding ex-US and EU territories such as Japan and Canada for which Takeda has exercised its in-licensing option and which are not yet factored in).

(Source: TiGenix’s corporate presentation, June 2017)

If confirmed in the coming years and even at the low end of the range these numbers would imply that TiGenix’s current market cap of ~$260 million is still very low - see my valuation model detailed in a previous article, in which I linked TiGenix’s $250 million market cap to a projected $300 million peak sales number, not even taking into account the rest of the pipeline.

Meanwhile, it is also interesting to note that Gilead (GILD) / Galapagos (GLPG) launched in March 2017 a Phase 2 trial with filgotinib in Crohn’s patients with perianal fistulas, thus confirming big pharma interest around this indication. TiGenix’s advance is comfortable and filgotinib still needs to show efficacy before being considered as a potential competitor in this indication, but the trial’s primary endpoint of “combined response at 24 weeks” appears to acknowledge the new medical standards set by Cx601 (see Phase 3 results published in The Lancet), in that response and/or remission in this indication will need to show “combined” efficacy (i.e. confirmed by MRI) instead of the previous, less stringent “closure of fistula” endpoint (defined as the absence of any draining fistulas from external observation) used by Remicade.

The pipeline besides Cx601

(Source: TiGenix’s corporate presentation, June 2017)

While short term revenues will come from Cx601’s current indication, which makes up most of the biotech’s current value, the rest of the pipeline does have some interesting prospects as well.

A few months ago, TiGenix announced the results of a Phase 1/2 trial of AlloCSC-01. AlloCSC-01 is an allogeneic cardiac stem cell product which was tested in a randomized, double-blind Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of acute myocardial infarction (AMI), or heart attack, with the goal of improving significantly the heart's ability to regenerate and delaying or mitigating the symptoms of chronic heart failure (CHF). The trial’s primary endpoint was met, confirming the safety of the intracoronary injection. Additionally, efficacy (measured as a significant reduction in infarct size by MRI) was shown on a severely ill pre-specified subgroup accounting for approximately 50% of patients. The biotech just received the full study report and is poised to announce future developments of the therapy some time during the second half of the year, along with a scientific publication detailing the findings of the trial - see my previous focus article on AlloCSC-01 for details on the market potential.

TiGenix is also conducting a Phase 2 trial of Cx611 (adipose-derived stem cells similar to Cx601, but injected intravenously) in severe sepsis, a potentially life-threatening condition where the whole body is subject to an inflammation caused by bacteria, fungi, viruses or parasites. Up to 19 million patients worldwide suffer from sepsis each year with at least 750k of them in the US - severe sepsis has a fatality rate of up 50% (much worse than many cancers and AIDS) and the incidence of the disease is rising steadily due to an ageing population in developed countries. The economic burden of hospital care for patients with severe sepsis was estimated at over $20 billion in the US alone and there is currently no satisfying treatment for those patients.

The Phase 2 trial, which enrolled its first patients in January 2017, is a randomized double-blind placebo controlled multicenter study enrolling around 180 patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, requiring either or both of mechanical ventilation and vasopressors. Patients will be followed for 90 days after the first injection of Cx611. Despite a relatively short endpoint period, the trial will need to enrol from a very seasonal patient population with careful inclusion criteria, which means that final results are expected no sooner than H2-2019. Although it is a bold move from TiGenix (as efficacy data with this type of therapy is currently very limited) it could be a huge hit as nothing else really works in this broad, often lethal indication.

Finally, Cx601’s expansion potential should not be overlooked as TiGenix’s management is expected to announce future developments in the second half of 2017. The product’s proven efficacy on a Crohn’s-related indication could open up multiple new indications and/or label expansions among other GI or IBD indications (see below).

(Source: TiGenix’s corporate presentation, June 2017)

In fistulas alone, Cx601 would already offer considerable opportunities if other types of fistulas could be included under the product’s expected label (Crohn's complex perianal fistulas), leading to the inclusion of as much as 4x the number of patients expected in the current target population (see below).

(Source: TiGenix’s corporate presentation, June 2017)

Catalysts, risks and finances

In terms of future catalysts (see company’s projections below), the most significant event expected before the end of 2017 is obviously the European approval of Cx601 which should translate into recurring sales revenues for TiGenix during 2018. Additionally, news about a potential RMAT designation (early 2018) or an Orphan Drug Designation (Q3-2017) could also have a positive impact on the biotech’s valuation.

Regarding pipeline developments, announcements are expected from TiGenix's management in the coming months about AlloCSC-01 follow-up trials and Cx601's label expansion, which should give clarity about the valuation of those assets (which are de facto ignored in the biotech’s current valuation).



However, the biggest potential catalyst in the coming months would certainly be the partnering of Cx601's US rights, which are currently wholly-owned by TiGenix. As a market opportunity considered as nearly twice as big as Europe, this would represent a significant upside potential especially considering that Takeda agreed to a $400+ million deal, excluding double-digit royalties, for the EU market alone. In this perspective, a licensing deal with Takeda itself (or even a buyout offer) would not be too surprising, although TiGenix’s management has confirmed it would keep discussing those opportunities with several potential partners while pursuing ongoing developments.

(Source: TiGenix’s corporate presentation, June 2017)

The current cash reserve of $87 million at the end of 2016 and a $3-million-per-month cashburn observed on average in the last years translate into a current runway of 18 to 24 months, excluding potential short-term milestone payments (such as $16.5 million from Takeda upon Cx601’s approval in Europe). This should allow the company to reach 2018 (and potential recurring sales revenues) before running out of cash, which limits the risks of future dilutive financing. In terms of expenses, with Takeda assuming all commercial and regulatory costs for Cx601’s launch in Europe, TiGenix’s cashburn is not expected to grow significantly despite the launch of the new global Phase 3 trial for Cx601.

In terms of clinical and regulatory risks regarding Cx601, those are effectively limited thanks the product's orphan designation in Europe and to the solid success achieved in the first Phase 3 trial as the primary endpoint was met on the ITT population (meaning the trial worked exactly as planned without further statistical adjustments). The second, ongoing global Phase 3 trial will basically amount to conducting a smaller repeat trial of the European trial with a less stringent statistical threshold (p<0.5 for the second trial instead of p<0.025 in the first EU trial).

There exists a long-term commercial risk related to Cx601 sales - obviously, if the first quarters of sales in Europe are deemed disappointing, there could be a readjustment in expectations from investors. However, with the support of Takeda's experienced sales team, combined with TiGenix's good relations with key opinion leaders in the field of Crohn's fistulas (e.g. see this KOL event) the outlook does seem pretty good at the moment.

Conclusion

In the last years, the current biotech’s management team (in place since 2012) has delivered on nearly all major clinical and regulatory milestones it had announced, resulting in the steady progress made on Cx601’s path to the market. With this proven track record of clinical successes, the experienced team (including Jean Stéphenne, former boss of GlaxoSmithKline Biologicals (GSK) as President of the Board) has attracted capital investments from Grifols (GRFS) and Takeda as well as several other specialized healthcare investors.

Although industry and scientific recognition for the biotech’s achievements with its stem cell platform is already a reality, the small-cap biotech is still flying under the radar of many individual investors despite its recent NASDAQ IPO. However, with a modest ~$260 million market cap despite a successful Phase 3 product with a high probability of being approved on major markets, generating a near-term recurrent revenue stream by targeting a highly unmet clinical need with significant sales projections, TiGenix appears as a solid biotech investment opportunity in a pioneering medical field.

