Apple For Beginners

For someone beginning an investment now, at these higher share prices, is an investment in Apple Inc. shares still a no-brainer?

In January 2017, the average closing price of Apple Inc.’s shares was $119.57. Since then, the share price has increased by 22.3% to close at $146.28 on June 23, 2017.

In my recent article, “Buffett’s Apple Buy A No-Brainer”, I explained why Berkshire Hathaway’s January investment in Apple shares would likely achieve at least a 10% per year return.

Introduction

Investment Thesis

Over its last four fiscal years, Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has generated $175.6B in net income at an average of $43.9B per year. It has applied $133.0B (75.7%) of that net income to repurchasing its own shares. Apple's enormous free cash flow (FCF), coupled with a low P/E ratio, enables it to maximise the benefit of share repurchases for continuing shareholders. In addition, its FCF is able to fund a solid and growing dividend on top of the share repurchases. Furthermore, its ongoing generation of profits and FCF is supported by one of the world's leading brand names. This company has everything a long-term dividend growth investor could possibly look for. It has a strong brand, it pays a growing dividend out of its free cash flows, it has large cash reserves, and it supports its EPS and share price growth with large and affordable share repurchases. It is a highly innovative company and a superb capital allocator.

What Level Of Return Should An Investor Be Seeking From An Equity Investment?

SA author Stephen Bavaria describes a basis for setting an appropriate equity return goal of ~10% (see here) as follows,

...to achieve "equity returns," which I define as long-term total returns of plus or minus 10%. I pick 10% because (1) that is approximately what the S&P 500 has earned on average since 1928 so it makes a good long-term proxy for a generic "equity return," (2) it is a rate that would double an investor's money every 7 years, making it an appropriate target for long-term investors whether in their 20s or already retired,...

Another means of determining an appropriate equity return goal would be to add 6 to 7 percentage points to the 10-year bond rate to allow for the additional risk associated with equities. With US Treasury bond yields fluctuating between ~2.1% and 2.7% over the past six months (see here) that would give a target equity yield of ~8% to 10%.

An Apple Investment Today Will Possibly Achieve A Return Of ~10% Or Higher For A Beginning Shareholder, With A Minimum Return Of ~6% Even If Apple Inc. Earnings Show No Growth Over The Next Four Years

The simplest way to provide an understanding of how Apple can provide a minimum return of ~6% for a beginning investor, even with flat earnings, is to provide the assumptions and calculations.

Looking Back

Firstly, in TABLE 1 below, I provide details of the performance of Apple over the past four years, 2013 to 2016.

TABLE 1

For the four years, 2013 to 2016, share price gains alone provided an average return of 13.46% per year, and dividends would have further added to that return. Part of the share price gain came from an increase in the P/E ratio from 11.58 at September 2013 to 13.18 at September 2016. EPS growth from $5.88 to $8.56 provided the balance of the share price gain. That EPS growth was contributed to by the progressive effect of share repurchases lifting the 2016 EPS by 26.7% above where it would have been without share repurchases.

For The Investor Beginning An Investment In Apple Today - Looking Forward

Earnings Growth Rates

TABLE 2 below summarizes Zacks Research analysts' forecasts of earnings growth rates for Apple as published on Nasdaq website. I will utilize the consensus, high, and low growth rates to project potential gains from an investment at Friday, June 23, 2017, closing share price of $146.28, over the four years, 2017 to 2020. I will also include a no growth case in my projections.

TABLE 2

Dividends

TABLE 3 below reflects the assumptions for dividends in my projections. The same dividend assumptions will be used for all cases.

TABLE 3

Share Repurchases

As per TABLE 1 above, Apple share repurchases have averaged 75.7% of net income over the past four years, with the lowest percentage in any year being 62.0% in 2013. Apple has already expended $18B (62.4% of net income) on share repurchases in the first half of fiscal 2017 (see SEC 2nd qtr. 10-Q report). I will use 60% of net income for share repurchases for each case in my first scenario. I will vary the percentage in other scenarios to demonstrate the capacity of Apple to grow EPS by means of share repurchases. View Filing Data#

P/E Ratio

I will run my projection model at both the current P/E ratio of 17.09, and at P/E ratios of 14.5 and 13.5, 15% and 21% respectively, below the current P/E ratio. This will test the sensitivity of the rate of return to a fall in the P/E ratio.

Projections Of A Beginner's Returns On An Investment In Apple Shares At June 23, 2017, Closing Share Price of $146.28

The assumptions used in the various modelling will be the same for each scenario unless otherwise stated. Projected earnings growth rates and projected dividends as per TABLEs 2 and 3 above are the same for all scenarios/cases. All scenarios have a starting P/E of 17.09 per TABLE 1 above.

SCENARIO 1, as reflected in TABLE 4.1 below, is based on the four years, 2017 to 2020, having the same P/E ratio of 17.09 throughout the period of the projections. Share repurchases are projected at 60% of net income for all years and all cases. Dividend assumptions are based on TABLE 3 and are the same for all cases.

TABLE 4.1 - Scenario 1 - Constant P/E Ratio 17.09

It can be seen from the TABLE 4.1 model, the returns for the high and low cases range from 13.02% to 16.40% per year. The consensus case projects a rate of return of 14.73%. All of these projected returns are well above the targeted return of 10% per year. The no growth case projects a return of ~6% per year, well below the 10% target but a reasonable fallback situation.

Scenario 2 - as reflected in TABLE 4.2 below, assumes a P/E ratio of 17.09 at the beginning with progressive reduction in the P/E ratio throughout the four-year period to P/E ratios of 14.5 and 13.5 at end of the four years. All other assumptions are the same as for Scenario 1. This Scenario 2 will test the sensitivity of return on investment in Apple shares to changes in P/E ratio.

TABLE 4.2 - Scenario 2 - P/E Ratios At End Of 2020 Projected To Fall By 15% and 21% From Current P/E Ratio Of 17.09

At a P/E ratio of 14.5 at end of 2020, the consensus case still projects a return of 10.22% per year, and the high case is above 10% return at 11.85%. Both the low and no case returns are below 10% per year at 8.55% and 1.63%, respectively.

At a P/E ratio of 13.5 at end of 2020, the consensus case projects a return of 8.32% per year, and the high case is just short of 10% return at 9.92%. Both the low case return is below 10% per year at 6.66%. The no earnings growth case projects a slightly negative return. TABLE 4.2 projections indicate an investment in Apple shares at the current P/E ratio of 17.09 is quite sensitive to a fall in the P/E ratio to levels applying over the last four years (see TABLE 1).

SCENARIO 3 - as reflected in TABLE 4.3 below, is based on the same assumptions as for TABLE 4.2, with the exception of share repurchases. For Scenario 3, the P/E ratio progressively falls to 14.5 and share repurchases are set at a percentage of net income to give a minimum 10% return per year for all cases.

TABLE 4.3- Scenario 3 - Share Repurchase Assumptions In TABLE 4.2 Modified To Achieve A Minimum 10% Return For all Cases At A 2020 Year End P/E Ratio Of 14.5

For this Scenario 3, the consensus and high cases do not require an increase in share repurchases above the 60% of net income level to achieve a minimum 10% per year return. For the low case to achieve a 10% return, share repurchases are required to be increased to 79.5% of net income to achieve a projected 10% return per year. That requires cash for both dividends and share repurchases in excess of net income by $8,830M. That should not be a problem, with Apple's cash and marketable securities totalling $256.8B at end of March 2017 (see SEC 10-Q report). For the no growth case to achieve a 10% return, share repurchases are required to be increased to 178% of net income to achieve a projected 10% return per year. That requires cash for both dividends and share repurchases in excess of net income by $187.3B. While Apple's cash and marketable securities total $256.8B at end of March 2017, this would require repatriation of cash from overseas with taxation consequences. If President Trump succeeds in his tax reforms, it may well be Apple will repatriate cash and engage in share repurchases of this magnitude.

SCENARIO 4 - as reflected in TABLE 4.4 below, is based on the same assumptions as for TABLE 4.3, with the exception the P/E ratio is projected to progressively fall to 13.5 by December end 2020.

TABLE 4.4- Scenario 4 - Share Repurchase Assumptions In TABLE 4.2 Modified To Achieve A Minimum 10% Return For all Cases At A 2020 Year End P/E Ratio Of 13.5

For this Scenario 4, the consensus and high cases do require an increase in share repurchases above the 60% of net income level to achieve a minimum 10% per year return. For the high case, the increase is insignificant. For the consensus case, the share repurchases are projected to increase from 60% to 82% of net income to achieve a 10% return, and the required $9.9B cash in excess of net income should not pose any difficulty. For the low case to achieve a 10% return, share repurchases are required to be increased to 103% of net income to achieve a projected 10% return per year. That requires cash for both dividends and share repurchases in excess of net income by $57.2B. For the no growth case to achieve a 10% return, share repurchases are required to be increased to 200% of net income to achieve a projected 10% return per year. That requires cash for both dividends and share repurchases in excess of net income by ~$225B. While Apple's cash and marketable securities total $256.8B at end of March 2017, this would require repatriation of cash from overseas with taxation consequences. As mentioned above, if President Trump succeeds in his tax reforms, it may well be Apple will repatriate cash and engage in share repurchases of this magnitude. Alternatively, a special dividend of similar magnitude would have a similar effect on returns.

Summary And Conclusions

Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) investment in Apple shares in January this year, at an assumed ~$120 average per share, has a very strong possibility of delivering a minimum return of 10% per year over the next 3 to 4 years and possibly a higher return in the mid-teens and above. For someone beginning an investment in Apple shares today at ~$146 per share, there is still a good possibility of achieving a return of 10% per year or above through the end of 2020. Depending on levels of earnings growth, this may require more aggressive share repurchases by Apple to maintain EPS growth. Much of the margin of safety enjoyed by Berkshire Hathaway in buying at a lower share price and P/E ratio is foregone at the higher share price today. Key indicators to monitor are direction of the share price, earnings growth and P/E ratio (all intertwined), levels of share buybacks and dividend growth, and in particular, progress of any legislation facilitating repatriation of Apple's massive holdings of offshore cash and cash equivalents.

