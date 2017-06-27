Update On Platinum Group Metals

This is an update to my previous work on platinum-group metals (here and here). My overall view hasn’t changed, but the supply/demand numbers have been tweaked. The future looks good for Palladium and Rhodium, not so much for Platinum.

For context, here’s is a graph of the three largest platinum group metals over the past year:

Palladium and rhodium have done quite well; platinum not so much.



I use the Johnson-Matthey (J-M) statistics as the basis for my platinum-group metals analysis. J-M is a major player in the platinum-group metal complex. It is involved in just about everything except primary mining: trading, storage, manufacturing, R&D, recycling. Moreover, it has less of an axe to grind than some other sources, who clearly profit from rising prices. J-M publishes a market analysis twice a year, the last in May. You can read the whole thing here (warning: it’s long). In this report I summarize J-M’s statistics and add my own thoughts about how things will develop.



PLATINUM

The fundamental outlook for platinum ((PT)) has turned negative. After several years of deficit, the metal should be in surplus in 2017. Here are J-M’s numbers:



Platinum Supply and Demand (‘000 oz) 2015 2016 2017 Supply S. Africa 4571 4392 4384 Russia 670 723 668 Others 868 988 960 Total Supply 6109 6103 6012 Gross Demand Autocatalyst 3264 3318 3164 Jewellery 2824 2446 2341 Industrial 1732 1843 1881 Investment 451 620 220 Total Gross Demand 8271 8227 7606 Recycling -1713 -1922 -1827 Total Net Demand 6558 6305 5779 Movement in Stocks -449 -202 233





Even though mine production is declining slightly (and I expect that to continue), demand is falling faster. The two key sectors here are Autocatalysts and Jewellery. Platinum is used heavily as an exhaust catalyst in diesel engines. With the switch from diesel to spark ignition engines in Europe, this means less market for Pt. I expect this will be solidified by the coming of EU exhaust regulations 6c in September 2017 and 6d in January 2020. These tighten up the standards in fine particulates (the most harmful kind), and will make it harder to produce light diesel vehicles. They also require “real-road testing.” This is of course a response to the Volkswagen fraud. Here’s a link to a Wall Street Journal (paywall) article on how local government is moving this forward.



The jewellery decline appears to be simply a result of consumer taste. In the past Pt was a favorite of Chinese consumers, particularly in wedding-related items. They appear to be switching over to gold. Also, demographics in China point to fewer weddings as time goes on. So this may not come back either.



One longer-term bright spot is in the Pt / Palladium ((Pd)) spread. There is some interchangeability among the platinum group metals in autocatalyst applications. In the past autocatalyst makers switched to Pd because of its lower price. As the price of Pd gets more expensive to Pt, they may move back. This is long term stuff however.



Another potential bull factor to keep an eye on is the S. African situation. The recent decision on increasing the black-investor ownership in mining (SA article here) may limit capital to the mines. This would lead to continue production declines. The miners are not doing well as is, with one of them, Lotrimin, in distress. So it’s possible this could be an unexpected upside surprise.



A technology that may be a game-changer for Pt is the fuel cell. For now this is a very small industry, although growing at about 30%. Impala Mining is planning an eight Mw facility to run one of its mines. Two fuel cell locomotives are now undergoing homologation in Germany. Locomotives are an ideal use for fuel cells since few refueling facilities are needed, and these are always owned by the railroad. Toyota is also making a push in fuel cell light vehicles; these are now available in California. For now, this should not be a market mover.



PALLADIUM

Readers of my work know that I have been bullish on Pd for awhile. The fundamental situation in Pd is the opposite of Pt. Supply has also been stagnant, but demand is strong. Here are J-M’s numbers:





Palladium Supply and Demand (‘000 oz) 2015 2016 2017 Supply S. Africa 2684 2574 2581 Russia 2434 2773 2684 Others 1336 1415 1366 Total Supply 6454 6762 6631 Gross Demand Auto Catalyst 7651 7935 8217 Jewellery 223 189 182 Industrial 2007 1938 2028 Investment -659 -646 -298 Total Gross Demand 9222 9416 10129 Recycling -2412 -2491 -2706 Total Net Demand 6810 6925 7423 Movement in Stocks -356 -163 -792



In a sense, Platinum’s loss has been Palladium’s gain. The switch from diesel to spark ignition has driven up Pd autocatalyst demand. Meanwhile, production has suffered along with Pt, since much of the production comes from the same ores. Note that the deficits have occurred even as investors have been selling off their holdings. It is possible that investor holdings are now at low levels, and these flows will soon have to go to zero or even turn positive.



Pd has now been in deficit every year since my statistics start in 2004. This is obviously a potentially explosive situation. Here’s what J-M has to say (emphasis mine).



Over the last ten years, the market has been kept adequately supplied by a very large movement of palladium out of existing stocks, as is evidenced by trade statistics suggesting net withdrawals of around 10 million oz from Swiss and UK inventories between 2007 and 2016 (see graph on page 27). While we do not believe that above-ground stocks have been exhausted, no market can support large deficits indefinitely





RHODIUM

I have also been bullish rhodium ((RH)). Rh is used in many of the same applications as Pd, and is mined from the same ores. So the fundamental situation is similar. Right now J-M has the market in a slight surplus:



Rhodium Supply and Demand (‘000 oz) 2015 2016 2017 Supply S. Africa 611 615 600 Russia 80 85 85 Others 64 74 69 Total Supply 755 774 754 Gross Demand Auto Catalyst 765 795 810 Others 163 195 181 Total Gross Demand 928 990 991 Recycling -265 -273 -290 Total Net Demand 663 717 701 Movement in Stocks 92 57 53



Even though the market is in surplus, I feel that prospects are still good. Demand is going to rise along with Pd, and mine production will likely stagnate or fall. Since Rh is a pure byproduct of Pt/Pd, there is no clear way to increase supply. Moreover, with no futures market, hedging is difficult. For this reason, certain investors have been willingly accumulating the surplus. In the past, Rh has had extreme swings, greater than those of almost any other commodity. I’m betting we will have another one within a couple of years.



Recently there has been a breakthrough in the use of rhodium catalysts for the production of carbon-silicon materials. These are widely used materials, so this may (or may not) become a longer term factor.



HOW TO TRADE IT

When I’m bullish on a commodity, I usually recommend investing in the equity or debt of a producer rather than the commodity itself. Long term, the equities go up with the economy while the commodity is mean reverting. In fact, I have this trade on for the overall commodity index right now (see my instablog). In this case however, I prefer the commodities. Part of the bull case for Pd/Rh is in fact the problems at the miners. So I am long a Pd ETF (PALL) and a London Rh ETF (XRH0). There is also a futures contract for Pd. I also trade a Pt from the short side. This can be done with the ETF (PPLT) or futures.



I enjoy interacting with SA readers, so don’t be shy about the comments.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PALL.

