Geron: Wishing And Hoping

Geron, with its immense potential and dedicated base of investors, is staying comfortably above its biotech peers.

Introduction

The plaintive lyricism of one of my most favorite tunes from high school days comes rushing in every time I consider Geron's (GERN) current plight, as it tries to establish itself as a proprietor of platform cancer therapy. "Wishing and Hoping and Thinking and Praying", sung by Dusty Springfield and later by Dionne Warwick, is the song I have in mind.

When I measure Geron share price movement against both its large cap peers (IBB) and their smaller brethren (PSCH), Geron comes out comfortably ahead

GERN data by YCharts

over the last half decade. The chart above shows two things. It shows that Geron has been quite volatile over the period; it shows that it has always, during the last five years, added a nice overlay of outperformance to the volatility. This is the span that encompasses the bulk of the Scarlett (CEO John Scarlett) tenure. I have already penned my paean to his worthy skills. He has performed quite admirably as CEO of Geron.

As all of Geron's longer term holders know, there have been times when Geron dramatically outperformed. From reading the comment streams to Geron articles, it seems as if many of Geron's longs expect this state of affairs (outperformance) to be Geron's defining characteristic indefinitely.

Some Geron holders are notorious for outsized bets on the stock. And don't dare to lecture them on such investment niceties as diversity. They do not want to hear it and will tell you as much.

Others are well known for their woebegone tirades against management. Looking at the chart, there can be no doubt that timing has been an important determinant for Geron's shareholder wellbeing. In any case, Geron holders are a knowledgeable, colorful, and an engaged and engaging group.



The boom and bust cycles that are so obvious from the above chart are stark. There are surely many stories worth the telling represented by such lofty peaks and perilous descents. Geron's mission of vanquishing certain cancers coupled with its efforts towards this end have added immeasurably to this trove of tales.

Many hoped for another second quarter catalyst to spark further gains, but time is proving the vanity of such optimism.

As a general rule, small biotech takes huge amounts of time to flower. Those who watch for upcoming decision points with bated breath seem to be courting disappointment. Some Geron shareholders have been caught in this trap ever since Janssen issued its generally constructive second internal data reviews for Imetelstat Trials Being Conducted by Janssen in April.

The thinking has been just one more decision point would help to get the stock where it truly belonged, well north of $3.00 so that the ignominy of $1.00 and $2.00 prints could start to recede from the current story.

Imagine if Janssen decided to go ahead with a stage 3 imetelstat trial as some hoped for in Q2, or maybe had showed some imetelstat love in the form of a presentation at ASCO. Or maybe some little extra mention of imetelstat in a Janssen slide presentation; you get the idea.

It was not to be. I searched ASCO's 2017 abstracts in preparing this article. Neither Geron nor imetelstat is mentioned once. Run the same search with Janssen's name and the big dog appears with 39 results spread over four pages.

As for the EHA conference that just closed, I found references to imetelstat when I searched but I am not a member and was barred from seeing them in context. I gather they were incidental and not of the sort that will impact Geron.

Perhaps ASH will be the "the medical conference in the future" at which Janssen will elect to submit a data presentation from part 1 of IMerge for consideration. If so, this speaks to a December and following time frame. If not 2017 ASH, then maybe 2018 ASCO. The future is a giant canvas.

These are long time frames for itchy stock traders. They are mere brief intervals in terms of drug development timelines.



I update my 10 point scale of Janssen's commitment to Geron.

In my most recent Geron article immediately after Janssen's second internal reviews, I published a 10 point scale intended to highlight the level of Janssen's commitment of going forward with its Geron collaboration. I read the comments to this scale with great interest.

I appreciated Finding Value Gaps' contribution that the scale was not linear. He well knew how the first points on the scale, initially drawing Janssen's interest to imetelstat and then getting it to act on its interest, were disproportionate in significance to any later points.

Outside the context of the scale, I had tried to document the skill exemplified by Dr. Scarlett in securing such commitment in my earlier referenced article.

The scale is entirely notional in any event. I am trying to articulate how Geron's dalliance with Janssen has blossomed into romance, is moving to serious courtship and we hope will generate a continuation decision as an engagement that will turn into a marriage with all of its many entitlements flowing to Geron and on to its shareholders in the form of stock price enhancements.

I was not surprised that many of Geron's true believers thought that I had marked the scale too low. I was surprised when I finished reading all the comments that I was starting to waver, considering that maybe I had marked it too low.

I was planning on revisiting the point at my next article. Here we are at my chance to revisit the point. I find myself holding back and feeling comfortable with the scale as initally presented. If I was a tad low at the time, it is becoming apparent from Janssen's point of view that this drama will not be rushed.

The latest list of Johnson and Johnson upcoming blockbuster cancer therapies includes imetelstat to be sure. However, it places a target year of 2021 for achievement of such status. I feel no need to claim matters are further along than they actually seem to be.

Conclusion

It is only human nature to want to rush things ahead. Take a look at Geron's chart in the beginning of this article, jagged peaks and valleys; that is the result when you push things too fast. Great for traders perhaps, but investors can get savaged if they buy in at the wrong point, and then give up too quickly in disgust. No need to add excessive volatility to the risks inherent in small biotech names.

I consider Geron's current share price trajectory, since the start of 2017, to be manageable and appropriate. Geron has a great story. We know that Janssen is working with it not only to develop imetelstat but also in its sweetener development deal for certain of Geron's intellectual properties not acting primarily through telomerase inhibition.

Geron has its attractions to be sure, but it is so tethered to Janssen and the uncertainties inherent in a subordinate status that I can only buy into the name with limited enthusiasm. As a salutary Q2, 2017 winds down for Geron, I am expecting Q3, 2017 to offer no news. Hopefully, 2017 will finish off with a bang with favorable imetelststat news for patients and Geron from ASH 2017.

Many shareholders will want to maintain positions sized so that they will not panic if Janssen should ever terminate its imetelstat quest. As the saying goes, prepare for the worst and hope for the best.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GERN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.