General Electric: Short Interest Spikes 20%. What Gives?

We see three main reasons for the short interest spike. In the following piece, we divulge these reasons and come to a conclusion for concerned prospective and current shareholders.

What Happened?

Following the announcement of General Electric’s (NYSE:GE) CEO Jeff Immelt stepping down, General Electric’s stock gained over 4%. We submit this provided the impetus for short sellers to pile into the stock. Short interest in General Electric’s stock spiked nearly 20% in the latest reporting period ending June 15th.

Source: shortsqueeze.com

Short interest rose 19.4% to 107.8 million shares, equal to 1.2% of the company's total float with days to cover standing at two. We posit there are three major reasons why the shorts came out of the woodwork. In the following sections, we make our case.

Pop on Immelt exit announcement was specious

The 4% pop in the stock based on Immelt stepping down was unjustified. Many uninformed market participants may have assumed this announcement would be the catalyst for the stock to begin trending higher.

Current Chart

Source: finviz.com

Nothing could be further from the truth. We were under the same impression at first prior to coming to the realization that Immelt stepping down was only the first step in acknowledging General Electric’s CEO had once again over-promised and set to under-deliver. General Electric’s new CEO John Flannery will eventually have to reset expectations and guidance to a more realistic level. Often times, the incoming team sets the bar fairly low. This gives them a better chance to beat expectations on a go-forward basis. Couple this with high odds of an upcoming “kitchen sink” quarter and you have a recipe for continued near-term pressure on the stock.

Oil and gas blunder

There is no disputing the fact CEO Jeff Immelt went “all-in” on oil and gas at the high point just before the precipitous drop in the commodity. It is widely thought this was the final blunder that brought an end to Immelt’s reign. I must admit, at the time, I fully backed his decision to go into the oil and gas business. No one can tell the future, and oil prices are notoriously hard to predict. Even when Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, the former CEO for Exxon Mobil, was asked where he saw oil prices going in the future he said he had no idea. Be that as it may, I am about to do just that! We, as shareholders, are left to deal with the aftermath of Immelt’s decision. The following are my short and long-term positions on oil and gas.

Short-term outlook - negative

We are in the midst of the summer driving season, and supply is still outstripping demand. Keep in mind this is in the face of increasing demand. This makes the situation that much more precarious. Here is what really makes things look bleak. We will soon exit the summer driving season after the upcoming 4th of July weekend. Demand typically wanes at this point which should put even more pressure on the price of oil.

Long-term outlook - positive

Oil prices are a cyclical and trade in well-defined boom/bust cycles. What’s more, the seeds of the next boom are sewn during the current bust. This dynamic has been proven true countless times throughout history.

Current Chart

Source: cnbc.com

In the midst of the bust phase, excess oil supply and waning demand result in lower oil prices. What's more, with oil trading at depressed levels, under-investment occurs due to capital expenditure cuts. The oil industry is a capital-intense business with multi-year lag times regarding project execution. Over time, lower oil prices stimulate demand while under-investment decreases supply. These dynamics form the impetus for the next boom cycle. Bottom line, low oil prices are the cure for low oil prices. Sooner or later oil prices will rise. With all the increased geopolitical tensions in the middle and far-east, one exogenous event could cause oil to spike in an instant. Nevertheless, near term, I don’t expect much out of Immelt’s final foray into the oil and business via Baker Hughes (NYSE: BHI) merger. The final and maybe the most material issue at hand may be the fact General Electric’s pension plan is currently underfunded by a whopping $31 billion.

Something has to give

At present, General Electric’s pension plan is underfunded by approximately $31.1 billion according to Bloomberg.

Source: Bloomberg.com

After doing some due diligence on the subject, the reason the pension plan is underfunded becomes crystal clear. The pension plan’s performance basically suffers from the same issue as the stock. The company over-promised and under-delivered in regards to the fund’s performance metrics and sold out of position and bought other at precisely the wrong time. Sound familiar? The fund was previously projected to return 9.5% in 1999 and has woefully under-performed that target. The target had been adjusted down to 7.5% which has provided some relief but still may be aggressive based on where we are in the current cycle. The market is currently trading at all-time highs. The bottom line is something has got to give in regards to the underfunded pensions. The company has already rejiggered the numbers once. I am sure they will again. Nonetheless, the $31 billion underfunded pension plan could inevitably lead to a hit to the bottom line if the company resets its contribution higher to address a portion of the gap.

The Bottom Line

As we have stated in the past, we expect more downside ahead. Even so, we are contrarians at heart. A selloff in a solid stock like General Electric often presents the best buying opportunities for savvy dividend growth and income investors. This is basically the only time you can buy a stock at a discounted price. Contrarians find their best investment opportunities during times of bad news or panic. Our innate instincts encourage us to depart a sinking ship. This survival tactic impacts the way we invest. The herd running for the door is what creates the opportunity to buy a solid company with sound prospects, like General Electric, at a discount. Hopefully, you have some dry powder stored away and take advantage. The New CEO John Flannery will reset expectations lower, the oil and gas bet will eventually pay off, and the company will address the pension deficit in one way or another. The problem is once these tasks are accomplished, the stock will be trading a lot higher, and the buying opportunity will have vanished. We are staying long and reinvesting the dividend yielding 3.48%. We are looking to add at the $25 level. Those are our thoughts on the matter. We look forward to reading yours. Please use this information as a starting point for your due diligence.

