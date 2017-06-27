Tech To Energy Rotation Underway

We see tech stocks materially underperforming value, energy and cyclical names in the second half.

Growth names materially outperformed value names in the first half of 2017.

Welcome to the rotation edition of Oil Markets Daily!

On June 9, Pain Capital, a contributor to HFI Research, wrote an article on how energy stocks were surging higher at the expense of tech names like Facebook (FB), Apple (AAPL), Amazon (AMZN), Netflix (NFLX) & Google (GOOGL). Since June 9, this is how the performance of XOP, S&P oil and gas producer, has performed relative to the S&P 500 (SPY).

WTI took the broader energy index lower and XOP’s relative performance to the S&P 500 tested the 2016 lows. Could we be forming a double bottom here? Longer view chart below:

What we have found more interesting is not only that XOP has tested the 2016 lows and bounced, but rather that the S&P energy sector (XLE) is benefiting from the outflows from the tech sector (XLK). See chart below:

At the end of May, we wrote a MEMO titled, “Tale of Two Halves” where we believed that the rotation into tech will falter and inflation themed names will benefit. The timing of our MEMO also coincided with Sellside reports like, “The Death of Value?” from Goldman Sachs, where the investment bank questioned the long-term outperformance of a strategy tilted towards value investing.

To put the first half of 2017 into one chart, we would point readers to the value vs growth comparison below:

As you can see, growth has substantially outperformed value since the beginning of the year, but at the start of June, that all started to change, and today was another day that highlighted the potential second half rotation coming into place.

How can investors benefit from the second half rotation we are expecting?

We think investors should shift from growth into cyclicals and value names. The momentum rotation into growth for the first half of this year will prove to be unsustainable, and tech names led by the FAANMG will underperform in the second half of this year.

Be sure to also read our article, "Gravediggers - Finding Value In The Energy Graveyard."

For investors interested in how we are positioning for the second half of this year to take advantage of our theme, you can see here for more info on HFI Research.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.