Northwest Health Properties: Healthy Returns?

The US healthcare REIT space has been a tumultuous sector to invest in as of late. Uncertainty around how a GOP healthcare bill would impact the healthcare sector persist. This uncertainty is likely to continue, as neither the left nor right can find common ground on legislation. Meanwhile, an under-the-radar, Canadian-based healthcare REIT continues to post impressive results, trade at a discount to US peers and pays a 7.5% yield, monthly. Northwest Health (OTC:NWHUF) offers something for both income and growth investors.

Source: Northwest Health

A good market to be in

The healthcare space has historically been a very safe place to be, particularly in government-run health systems, such as in Canada, Australia, and Germany. Northwest Health's portfolio performance would back this up. As of Q1, the company carries a 95.7% portfolio occupancy and a whopping 98% occupancy on their international portfolio. On top of this, the company recognized large fair value gains on their portfolio, driven by growth in Germany and Brazil.

Excellent diversification

Northwest may trade most of its share on the TSX (NWH.UN), but it by no means can be classified as a "Canadian REIT."

Source: Northwest Healthcare May 2017 Investor Presentation

Northwest has significantly diversified its diversification by region and asset class with two accretive acquisitions. First came a merger with its global sister company, Northwest International. Second, in May of this year, it closed the acquisition of the fast-growing Australian healthcare REIT, Generation. Both of these moves have been accretive for investors and have derisked the company's portfolio.

The company also has excellent tenants. Rede D'Or is a large part of NWH's income stream, but they are very sound. Recently the Carlyle Group (CG) made a hefty $600 million investment into the company, at a much higher valuation than any previous transaction. The company carries a BB+ credit rating from Fitch and has been at the helm of Brazilian healthcare for a very long time (40 years+). Many of their other lead tenants are either government tenants or very high-quality retail giants. The majority of my close family works for the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority, and their need for space is ever-growing. Lawtons (OTCPK:EMLAF) and Shoppers (OTCPK:LBLCF) are both top tier Canadian retailers and are the best performing stores for their respective parents, Canadian grocery giants Empire and Loblaws.

Continued execution by management

Northwest's management has been prudent in when to issue stock, taking advantage of strong equity markets to expand quickly, and sitting on their hands when equity issues would not be favorable. Northwest made two equity issues in quick succession earlier in 2017 (after the stock rallied some 40% from its 2015 lows), to fund what we now know was the acquisition of aforementioned Generation Healthcare REIT.

Management's prudence has been borne out in good financial results. The company's payout ratio has dropped from near 100% in years prior down to the mid-80s in 2017. The company has also booked a 6% gain in same property NOI from Q1 2016, which is about the best I've seen from any REIT as of late. You're not paying an arm and a leg for these results either. The REIT trades at about a 10% discount to NAV (NAV is C$12.55 as of writing), compared that to its US peers that trade well above. I'll speak to why I believe this valuation disconnect exists below.

Potential catalysts

Northwest is finally becoming large enough for institutional investors to take a second look at the name. The company trades with a market cap over C$1 billion for the first time in its history. The company trades at book value, compared to US peers such as Omega Healthcare (OHI) that trade at almost 1.8x. As Northwest is the only REIT of its kind in Canada and is relatively illiquid on the OTC, I believe the market is not valuing the REIT with its peers.

OHI Price to Book Value data by YCharts

Note:Y Charts has not indicated NWH's NAV correctly, it is actually below 1x, as I speak to above

Northwest trades with a consistent .6x book discount to Omega, yet Northwest has a safer asset mix. I believe the REIT offers room for significant multiple expansion in the coming years, especially as yield-starved Canadian investors compare Northwest Health to retirement home REITs that trade at much higher multiples.

On top of this, Northwest presents an attractive acquisition target with a global platform for growth. Canadian firms such as Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) or Morguard (OTC:MRCBF) would view such a company as an excellent platform to grow an international healthcare property portfolio.

An excellent hold for US investors

Northwest Health offers so many different avenues of diversification for US investors, it's incredible. One offer is a REIT trading in Canadian dollars (which is trading at its historical low end against USD), that is invested in Canadian, German, Australian and Brazilian assets. Layered into investing into Northwest, one receives upside exposure against the Brazilian Real, Canadian Dollar, Euro, and Australian Dollar.

Conclusion

Northwest Health offers something for every investor. It has a safe 7.5% yield in a growing market. It has global reach and diversification. Most importantly, it offers awesome diversification and currency tailwinds for US investors seeking safe harbor from US healthcare battles between both sides of the aisle. In this case, a healthcare REIT truly can lead to some "healthy" returns.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NWHUF, BAM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.