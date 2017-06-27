Athabasca Oil Might Succeed Where Pengrowth Energy Does Not

Both Pengrowth Energy (PGH) and Athabasca Oil (OTCPK:ATHOF) have emphasized thermal oil over the latest time period. However, Athabasca has a "just in case" plan unfolding at the same time as the thermal oil projects unfold. Management may not have planned it that way, but the joint venture with Murphy Oil may ensure a decent future for Athabasca Oil while Pengrowth is selling the light oil and gas assets to focus more on thermal oil.

Source: Athabasca Oil Corporate Update, May 2017

Both Pengrowth Energy and Athabasca Oil have really needed higher commodity prices. The thermal oil breakevens for Athabasca are shown above but the numbers for Pengrowth (as mentioned by management in several previous articles) are really not that different. Breakeven for this business is in the WTI mid-$40 range. So that means the price of oil has promptly headed south below that range. That has terrified the market and knocked far more than 50% off the price of both stocks depending upon your starting point.

The cash flow from these projects can be deceptively strong even when the thermal project is losing money. In fact, it can look so strong that it misleads shareholders about the overall profitability of the project. Thermal projects have a high initial capital requirement at startup and then very low maintenance. So considerable free cash flow is usually a given unless oil prices trend extremely low (like the first quarter of 2016). But considerable cash flow is needed to recover the initial capital costs.

Source: Athabasca Oil Corporate Update, May 2017

As shown above and in the first-quarter report, Athabasca paid C$622 million for the privilege of owning this breakeven (at best) proposition. The roar of approval from Mr. Market and the comment section of previous articles was absolutely deafening before reality set in. But the first quarter reported (final and contingent) cost makes the acquisition about 10% more expensive per barrel than the cost shown above. Production efficiency gained and other cheap workouts could easily change that assessment. Long-term debt approaches C$600 million.

Pengrowth Energy, for its part, has put years into making the thermal business profitable. Pengrowth has a lot of other production in addition to the thermal production that Athabasca does not currently have. But that production is also not very profitable. The long-term debt is a moving target, but it appears to be comfortably about C$600 million at the current time. That is rapidly changing so readers are advised to check the latest company updates for the latest long term debt figures.

Up until now Pengrowth has never succeeded making the thermal oil production profitable. Nor has Athabasca for that matter. So both have a major division that has never shown a profit. But as shown above (second slide) there is a bright future if commodity prices would just cooperate. But a future assumption of WTI $55 oil does not appear realistic at the current time. So now it is time for "plan B." Pengrowth does not appear to have such a plan, but Athabasca does.

Athabasca currently has (very roughly) about three times as much current production of thermal oil as Pengrowth Energy does. But Pengrowth Energy management was all set to go to the high yield market to finance an approximately $600 million expansion that would have evened the thermal oil capacity. With commodity prices heading south, it may be a good thing the proposal found no takers.

Source: Athabasca Oil Corporate Update, May 2017

This joint venture with Murphy Oil (MUR) could bail Athabasca out of a very tough predicament. Management already stated that they intended to reinvest the cash flow from the thermal business into the light oil business. At least that part makes sense. Never purchasing the thermal oil business actually would have made a lot more sense.

Pengrowth Energy already has substantial production in addition to the thermal oil production. But management has never stated a plan to improve future cash flow. So the future of the company is very uncertain until profitability issues are confronted. Shareholders need a common sense tangible plan.

Anyway, Athabasca has a carried interest for awhile. Murphy, the operator has a goal to make the joint venture self-financing within two years. This is the profit improvement part that Pengrowth Energy lacks. Plus the light oil has a far lower breakeven than the thermal oil. Along with the rest of the industry, the constant well design improvements and operational efficiency gains keep lowering the already low project breakeven.

Source: Athabasca Oil First Quarter 2017, Earnings Press Release

Management is now forecasting an exit rate of 10,000 BOED for net light oil production. So cash flow could be very significant next year from the light oil division. Already, the operating income is about half of the thermal oil operating income on a fraction of the production. The massive purchase and startup have obscured the cash flows from both operations. But if the accounting is anywhere near accurate, the relative operating incomes and far higher netbacks point to a lot of cash flow from the light oil.

Plus, management has a fair amount of cash on the balance sheet. So if accelerated production growth is needed, then the cash is there for the acceleration purposes. Thanks to the initial partnership terms, Murphy pays for much of the initial production costs for awhile on the acreage where Murphy is the operator. Athabasca does have a 70% operated portion where the company pays its share, too. But shareholders are probably going to find that the initial carry by Murphy could easily be worth 10,000 BOED net to Athabasca (with a wide range of possibilities depending upon actual results). Since the thermal business prospects look pretty dim right now, that is badly needed cash flow.

Pengrowth Energy reported cash flow of a whole C$26 million in the first quarter. The company had nearly 53 MBOED for that huge reported cash flow. Thermal oil production is nearly a quarter of that total. But management has yet to announce a concrete plan to increase cash flow significantly. Cash flow the year before came primarily from commodity derivative settlements. So this year is definitely an improvement because a fair amount of that puny cash flow came from operations. But the production shown above should be accompanied by far more cash generation. So clearly more property sales are ahead for Pengrowth Energy.

Athabasca partner Murphy Oil is a well known low cost operator that is sharing information with Athbasca. Athabasca can then use the information to lower costs on the acreage management operates. So the light oil joint venture is liable to be very profitable in many scenarios. In fact, Athabasca could pass Pengrowth Energy in profitability within a few months despite the larger thermal oil production.

Summary

Athabasca might have made a mistake purchasing the thermal oil. But management is now firmly focused on increasing corporate profitability by reinvesting as much cash flow as possible into the light oil projects. The cash on the balance sheet can materially accelerate the process if needed. Athabasca has a speculative future, but there is reasonable hope for the stock price to recover to its former levels when the deal to purchase the thermal assets was announced. The market is not going to make this easy, though.

Pengrowth management has no such stated plans. Pengrowth Management intends to expand the thermal oil division despite the currently low commodity pricing. Unless commodity prices sustain a major rally for a long time, that does not look to be a logically successful pathway. This stock has no future until management announces a cohesive and logical plan for future profitability.

The way something like this should have been pursued is the way Penn West Energy (PWE) has pursued the production of heavy oil. The heavy oil business has similar profit characteristics to the thermal oil business. Penn West kept the heavy oil share of production around 25% of total corporate production. The company would then benefit from the heavy oil profitability at decent oil prices without sinking the company if that rosy scenario never happened.

Both Athabasca and Pengrowth should have been thinking along those lines. Athabasca might, in a few years, have a similar sales mix where thermal oil is just a portion of the production. Pengrowth, at the current time, has no high-profit area. So operations and production needs a good, thorough overhaul. Investors definitely need to watch Pengrowth's progress from the sidelines.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this is not a recommendation to buy or sell a security. Investors are recommended to read all of the company's filings and press releases as well as do their own research to determine if the company fits their own investment objectives and risk portfolios.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.