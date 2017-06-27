EPB Macro Research Launched - Exclusive Research From Eric Basmajian

The goal is to build a community of investors who are seeking regular updates on the economy and who are looking to optimize the structure of their portfolio.

The membership window is open.

EPB Macro Research features an in-depth analysis of the US economy and a dynamically updated asset allocation model that is best suited for the current state of the economic cycle.

(Editors' Note: This article is meant as an introduction for EPB Macro Research, a new Marketplace service by Eric Basmajian).

I am pleased to announce that I recently launched my new Marketplace service, EPB Macro Research. I am excited to offer this unique service, which will give subscribers the opportunity to optimize their portfolio by leveraging an in-depth analysis of the US Economy.

What is it?

The goal of the service is to leverage macro-economic research to construct a low volatility portfolio that outperforms the market over the long run by minimizing the potential for losses without sacrificing the upside of stock market gains.

Each week you'll receive a report that details the current standing of the US economy and a detailed breakdown of the macro-economic data that was released that week. The macro-economic data feeds into our proprietary asset allocation model and in each weekly report, you will have access to a model portfolio asset allocation strategy that details what we believe to be the best portfolio construction for the given economic environment.

The product of the macro-economic research and the asset allocation strategy is a low volatility portfolio that is positioned to avoid the damage of down-turns in the market, while remaining open to broader gains. At the end of each month, you will receive a monthly round-up that covers the entire month's economic data and the corresponding changes to the asset allocation model. As a whole, this service will bring you up to speed with macro-economic developments as they occur and give you the tools to enhance your investment strategy by incorporating this understanding into your portfolio.

How This Service is Different:

Customization:

Given that this is a macro-economic service, there are no specific stock recommendations. This is a unique opportunity for those who enjoy the process of investing and do not want to feel as if someone is telling them what to do each step of the way.

The recommended asset allocation derived from the economic research will always guide you to construct a portfolio that we deem to have the most upside potential and with the least downside risk based on the economic cycle. With this service you are empowered to be equally as involved in the investment process by picking your own stocks within the recommended asset allocations if you choose. If the recommended asset allocation calls for a 10% weighting to technology stocks and a 10% weighting to financial stocks, the asset allocation will be presented using XLK, a technology ETF, and XLF, a Financial ETF.

This allows you to have input and run your own strategy within the recommend asset allocations. If the portfolio is recommending 10% weighting in technology, you are free to use XLK, but you are also free to fill that 10% allocation with your favorite technology stocks.

Beyond The Stock Market:

This service is different because it goes beyond the stock market and helps you make smarter and more timely decisions in all aspects of your financial life. Each weekly report is filled with economic data and easy to understand breakdowns of the most relevant economic topics/trends. This will help you gain a more complete understanding of the US economy and the factors that are determinative of our position in the economic cycle beyond simply looking at the stock market.

Conclusion:

For examples of my research, I encourage you to check out my past articles.

Until the end of July, I will be offering a two-week free trial for a Marketplace subscription to EPB Macro Research.

I encourage my followers who enjoy my analysis to sign up for the free trial to review the research at a higher level and discover how it fits into a broader strategy.

You can access EPB Macro Research on Marketplace by clicking here.

The unique part of macro-economic research is that it expands your understanding of the market beyond specific stocks. An understanding of the macro economic environment helps investors to avoid the broad impact of downturns while still taking advantage of their own trade ideas and enhances all financial decisions, independent of the stock market (real estate, renting vs. buying, etc.).

With Seeking Alpha's money back guarantee, you can try the service risk free for two-weeks to see how this research can augment your portfolio and enhance financial decision making.

Here is a brief sample of the Marketplace research for your convenience.

Exclusive Research Sample:

Weekly Update (6/12/17-6/16/17):

Consumption:

Retail Sales

Retail sales is a key indicator of the consumption side of the economy. (Consumption is roughly 70% of GDP) (Retail sales is roughly 20% of GDP).

Retail sales has a "control" group which the is number that feeds into the GDP calculation so that is the number that I focus on.

The control group is calculated as:

Retail Sales Excluding Food, Autos, Building Material and Gas Stations.

This number is reported in nominal dollars so it is also important for the calculation of Real GDP, to adjust this number for inflation.

On a nominal basis, the control group for retail sales fell dramatically to 3.0% from 3.7% last month and down a whopping 2.4% from the 5.4% reading in January of this year.

Adjusting for inflation, the decline in retail sales is very alarming:

(Census Bureau)

Headline CPI can be volatile so I also like to look at retail sales minus a 12 month moving average of CPI to get a cleaner picture of the trending direction of real retail sales.

This past report on retail sales does not paint a promising picture for the economy but it does in fact support where I believe we are in the economic cycle based on the charts at the beginning of this report.

The growth in retail sales has peaked and we are now experiencing decelerating, but still positive growth, that is trending towards the zero bound.

Current Consumption Forecast: Consumption will continue to trend lower and likely turn negative by the end of 2017 / early 2018. This will cause growth to come in lower than expectations. My current estimation for Q2 GDP is that it will likely to be in the range of 1.9% to 2.4% based on my models vs. the 3.2% the Atlanta Fed is currently estimating.

Portfolio Thoughts:

Changes to the portfolio come at the end of each calendar month.

Based on the recent economic data and the current standing of the economic cycle, I continue to believe a portfolio heavy in bonds and defensive in nature is the most prudent approach.

Remember, the goal is to limit draw-downs and volatility.

A portfolio with only 25% stocks has performed in line with the S&P 500 over the last two months.

I'll continue to review the economic data, economic cycle standing and portfolio on a weekly basis and make changes to the model portfolio and asset allocation on a monthly basis.

I'll continue to review the economic data, economic cycle standing and portfolio on a weekly basis and make changes to the model portfolio and asset allocation on a monthly basis.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.