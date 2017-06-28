Bank Of America: On The Cusp Of A Major Breakout?

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) has been trading sideways for the better part of this year. Nevertheless, we submit the stock has been under accumulation and is on the cusp of a major breakout.

Current Chart

Source: finviz.com

I see this as healthy for the stock after the tremendous post-election run. The big money center banks stand to gain the most from President Trump’s pro-growth policies in my eyes. Furthermore, an immediate catalyst for the stock could be the release of the 2017 qualitative CCAR results due out prior to the end of the month.

2017 CCAR catalyst

Bank of America passed the quantitative CCAR review announced recently, and I am looking forward to the qualitative results to be announced before month-end. I posit Bank of America is one of the best positioned banks in regards to the stress tests based on the tremendous improvements to the balance sheet and solid current fundamentals. These factors, coupled with President Trump's promise to bring about major regulatory reform and tax relief for the money center banks, lead me to believe the bank will be allowed to return much more capital to shareholders in the coming years. This should be a major catalyst for the stock as new dividend growth investors enter the fray and buy the stock. Furthermore, we have now officially entered a rising rate environment.

Solid EPS results

Bank of America substantially beat earnings estimates for the first quarter of 2017. Earnings per share of $0.41 beat estimates by $0.06. The earnings per share of a company are conceivably the most important statistic to understand before investing in a company’s stock.

Each time you consider starting a position in a stock, you should prudently scrutinize its earnings information. The reason earnings are so vital to investors is because they tell you about the relative profitability of a company. With the EPS measure, you are looking at the amount of money left over for shareholders. When a company is more profitable, it has more money left over to give back to shareholders in the form of a stock dividend.

With year-over-year improvements in all business segments, the bank is primed and ready to increase return of capital to shareholders. What’s more, Bank of America has managed to turn a profit even with the Fed keeping interest rates at zero. Now, with Trump in office, things are about to change. Bank of America's earnings per share are set to improve greatly. Therefore, the company will be able to return much more capital to shareholders.

Dividend growth due diligence

In the first quarter of 2017 Bank of America returned the best ever capital to shareholders than any period since the 2008 housing crisis. We expect this trend to continue.

The company paid a quarterly dividend of $0.64 prior to the 2008 housing debacle. The current quarterly payout stands at $0.07. We believe Bank of America will be allowed to return much more capital to shareholders based on the qualitative CCAR results due out by the end of month.

Trading at a discount

The stock is trading at a significant discount to its peers and the industry.

Source: scottrade.com

Bank of America's has approximately 305 upside based on its normalized P/E of 14.8 versus its peers trading at 18.1. This underpins the fact there are still many nonbelievers out there at present. We like that. This should provide an additional margin of safety for the investment.

The Bottom Line

Bank of America's bottom line should be underpinned for years to come based on President Trump's plan to cut corporate taxes, rebuild the nation's infrastructure, and most importantly provide regulatory relief. On top of all this, I believe a major catalyst for the stock will be the newly minted dividend growth prospects. Savvy dividend growth investors should start buying up shares in droves if all the positive catalysts come to fruition. I submit the stock is a buy at these levels for investors with a long-term time horizon. Those are my thoughts on the matter. I look forward to reading yours. Please use this information as a starting point for your own due diligence.

Your input is required!

The true value of my article is derived from the prescient insights made in the comments section by Seeking Alpha members. Do you think Bank of America is a buy or sell at present? Why or why not? Thank you in advance for your participation.

Note: If you found this article interesting and would like to be notified of my next post, please click on the follow button below. I would greatly appreciate it.