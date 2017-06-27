Lithium Investing And Beyond - Exclusive Research From Juan Carlos Zuleta

In this welcome article to subscribers, I provide some examples as to how many of my forecasts and predictions have matched reality over the years.

This year I will complete a quarter of a century writing and publishing articles on lithium. My first two pieces were circulated between July 1992 and January 1993 in Bolivia.

It will focus on the most relevant lithium value chain today, as well as other topics such as new energy minerals, and new emerging technologies, such as wireless charging and automated vehicles.

My research service is directed at linking scientific and technological advances and business opportunities in the lithium energy sphere and beyond.

This month I formally launched my exclusive research service called Lithium Investing & Beyond.

In a nutshell, my research service is aimed at bridging a gap between scientific and technological advances and business opportunities in the lithium energy sphere and beyond.

This implies focusing on different aspects of the most relevant lithium value chain today, including lithium resources, lithium batteries, electric vehicles, the electric grid and renewables (solar and wind) as well as beyond, comprising other energy materials and minerals as well as new emerging technologies such as wireless charging, and automated vehicles.

My research service is especially valuable to investors who are looking for long-term options in the new lithium energy sphere and beyond based on information on general scientific and technological trends. To my knowledge, as of now, there is no such service on Seeking Alpha or anywhere else.

Subscription readers will get quarterly access to one white paper on the lithium energy value chain, as well as a concise monthly report on latest significant scientific developments published in peer-reviewed journals and technological patent applications filed at the U.S. Patent Office as related to the lithium energy sphere and beyond, including advice on the best lithium energy-related investment options available on the stock market.

In addition, they will obtain a continually updated supply and demand analysis of lithium resources considering a break-down of battery-related uses of lithium as well as between current operators and new sources of lithium coming online.

Furthermore, I will offer an advanced look at my research and exclusive access via chat room for any clarification regarding products.

A Few Words on my Background

This year I will complete a quarter of a century writing and publishing articles on lithium. My first two pieces were circulated between July 1992 and January 1993 in Bolivia. I have since published more than 170 articles, blogs, and interviews on EVWorld, Seeking Alpha, Industrial Minerals, Oil Price, Talk Markets, and Investing.

My Forecasts and Predictions on Seeking Alpha and Reality

Over the years, many forecasts and predictions contained in my different Seeking Alpha articles have been found to be correct. In what follows, I provide some examples.

In one of my first articles published in 2009, for instance, I asked myself: “So if Li-ion batteries are to be used quite soon in plug-ins and both range-extended and battery EVs, then why not utilize them now for conventional hybrids as well?” It’s not hard to imagine that by then Nickel Metal Hydride (NiMH) was the prevailing technology for hybrids and not too many agreed that this would change in the near future. But the transformation did happen. Based on information for the period January-May 2017, it all indicates that by the end of this year and for the first time in the history of hybrids in the U.S., the market share of Li-ion batteries utilized in conventional hybrids will outstrip that of NiMH ones.

Moreover, in the same piece I also predicted that “this may be a short-lived approach” and that “we will not have to wait too long until the major car makers of the world realize that mass-producing …BEVs (rather than HEVs and PHEVs) is the correct way forward.” In a new contribution offered exclusively to subscribers, I provide sufficient evidence to demonstrate this trend with data for the period 2013-2016.

In another article published in November 2011, I said: “I am now more inclined to believe that by 2016 or so Toyota (NYSE: TM) will be forced to make a final transition to electric propulsion in general and to Li-ion batteries in particular.” As predicted, by January 2016 it was known that Toyota had started to change its preference for nickel over lithium in their batteries “following the introduction of five new Prius models (i.e. TWO Eco, THREE, THREE Touring, FOUR, and FOUR Touring) all equipped with Li-ion batteries in 2016.”

Likewise, in another article regarding Boeing’s Li-ion battery fire incident in 2013 that placed use of this kind of energy storage systems on airplanes at serious risk, I anticipated that Boeing (NYSE: BA) would manage to find “a way out of a crisis that cost the American airplane manufacturer a great deal,” arguing that “chances are regulators will pronounce positively much sooner than expected.” As it turned out a few days later, “the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) approved … Boeing's design changes allowing the company to proceed to making repairs to the 50 planes grounded around the world since January [2013].”

In October 2014, I advanced three reasons (i.e., deflation in China that could lead to a lower demand for oil; the recent shale oil and gas boom that could cause a drop in oil prices; and the worsening of climate change that could exert pressure on governments to accelerate the switch from oil to renewable and non-renewable alternative energies endorsing processes of electrification in the global automotive industry) why the fall of oil prices since July 2014 was not likely to be circumstantial. Remember that oil prices averaged that year US$ 93 per barrel (NYSE:WTI) and US$ 99 per barrel (Brent) and most people thought the downfall would not last very long. Nevertheless, oil prices have since gone down significantly [US$ 49 per barrel (WTI), and US$ 52 per barrel (Brent) in 2015; US$ 43 per barrel (WTI) and US$ 44 per barrel (Brent) in 2016; and US$ 51 (WTI) and US$ 53 (Brent) in the first 5 months of 2017] and will probably stay around those low levels in the years to come.

In May last year, I put forward projected figures for plug-in EV sales in the world for the period 2016-2024 using a polynomial estimating function of order 3. As shown in a recent study, my forecast for 2016 was found to be 97% accurate.

Lastly, in an interesting article published in March this year, I stated: “As I have argued elsewhere, Toyota has recently rephrased its lithium discourse after disastrous sales results of its fuel cell EV, Mirai. Although I don’t think its recent emphasis on lithium is really a radical transformation of its business strategy, I do believe that Toyota doesn’t want to find itself unprepared for the forthcoming lithium wave. That’s why it’s betting on building a lithium hydroxide plant in Japan as part of its partnership (through its trading subsidiary Toyota Tsusho) with Orocobre (OTCPK: OROCF) in Argentina. Unlike its current off-take agreement, Orocobre has indicated that this time it will be a fully financed off-take agreement. It is then clear that Toyota is aiming at developing their own lithium battery production in Japan, separated from its long-time companion Panasonic. It should also be crystalline why this might be the case.” After looking at a number of documents available on Orocobre’s web site, I became convinced that there were grounds to believe that this move by Toyota Tsusho was clearly showing Toyota’s interest in vertically integrating its production of lithium-ion batteries in Japan. But we would have to wait until June 2, 2017 to listen to Richard Seville, Orocobre’s CEO, confirming this conclusion. See below what he had to say in relation to that in an interview with BNN (from minute 0:47 to minute 1:23):

“BNN: Is this a way for Toyota to secure lithium for their cars, for their batteries in their cars?

Richard Seville: The business strategy for Toyota Tsusho was more to supply lithium for Japan and their growing electrification of transport rather than Toyota specific. I think in the back of their mind they saw the motor corporation getting into EVs but at that point in time Toyota was very much focused on hybrids; that was a nickel metal hydride platform. Now that’s changing and as time goes on we will be a supplier to Toyota Motor Corporation as well.”

Chile

In closing, let me make the following announcement: Next week I will be traveling to Chile to help advance a new lithium project at Salar de Maricunga. I am very excited about this new challenge.

As you can see, my experience in the lithium industry and related markets is vast, and I continue to get requests to represent exciting developments in the industry. By signing up for Lithium Investing & Beyond, you will be investing with a seasoned expert who's consistently plugged into the lithium space, and gain valuable, timely, relevant insights into this fast-growing and ever-evolving niche.

